CSK’s Stunning Zaheer Khan Appointment Explained.

Why Zaheer Khan’s CSK Head Coach Appointment Shocked the Cricket World
Chennai Super Kings has appointed Zaheer Khan as their new Head Coach. Reports suggested various names such as Michael Hussey, Eoin Morgan, and even Hemant Badani. But the management decided to thrash down all the reports and make the former Indian pacer as their Head Coach.
We have seen various unexpected appointments in the Indian Premier League. Whether it was Ashish Nehra joining Gujarat Titans or Rahul Dravid reuniting with Rajasthan Royals. But none of them will be coming closer to what Chennai Super Kings has done lately, as they appointed Zaheer Khan as their new Head Coach.
For months, reports suggested various names to the fans who could be the Head Coach of the team. Some names even involved the top CSK stars such as Michael Hussey, former English captain Eoin Morgan, and an Indian coach in the form of Hemang Badani. Some reports said that the team is looking for a former CSK star, while others said that Dhoni wants an Indian to be the coach.
But in the end, none of the reports actually knew what was going on in the management. That's the actual reason why the appointment of Zaheer Khan as the Head Coach of the team turned out to be something unexpected for everyone.
Our Take
Chennai Super Kings didn't just play with the reports, they even played with the fans who thought that it would be Hussey or Morgan coming into the team for this position. However, it was also reported that Morgan rejected the role as he was keen to continue as a commentator, as Hussey was ruled out with Zaheer Khan being appointed. And it should also be noted that MS Dhoni played an important role in this case, recommending the appointment of the Indian left-arm pacer.