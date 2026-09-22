CSK’s Stunning Zaheer Khan Appointment Explained.

Chennai Super Kings didn't just play with the reports, they even played with the fans who thought that it would be Hussey or Morgan coming into the team for this position. However, it was also reported that Morgan rejected the role as he was keen to continue as a commentator, as Hussey was ruled out with Zaheer Khan being appointed. And it should also be noted that MS Dhoni played an important role in this case, recommending the appointment of the Indian left-arm pacer.