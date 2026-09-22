The match will be played at Riverside Ground which is expected to offer a typical English ODI surface, having decent pace and carry early. Seamers will be able to receive some benefit with the help of cloud cover and a new ball. As the match progresses, the surface slows down to bring spinners and cutters into play. Expect temperatures around 14–17°C, substantial cloud cover, moderate humidity and a noticeable breeze. There should be limited dew influence in a daytime ODI. Batting will become easier after the powerplay, while stroke making will be challenging when the surface slows down.