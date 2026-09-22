Joe Root Steals the Show as England Crush Sri Lanka in 1st ODI
England started the ODI series against Sri Lanka with a 24-run victory. Joe Root anchored the innings by smashing 83 runs, which helped England to post a strong total. While Sri Lanka looked strong, Rehan Ahmed brought the game back with his middle over spell.
Pitch and Weather
The match will be played at Riverside Ground which is expected to offer a typical English ODI surface, having decent pace and carry early. Seamers will be able to receive some benefit with the help of cloud cover and a new ball. As the match progresses, the surface slows down to bring spinners and cutters into play. Expect temperatures around 14–17°C, substantial cloud cover, moderate humidity and a noticeable breeze. There should be limited dew influence in a daytime ODI. Batting will become easier after the powerplay, while stroke making will be challenging when the surface slows down.
Toss
Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to field first. The team aims to use the early bowling conditions and restrict England from posting a good total.
Lineups
England: Tom Banton, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook (C), Jos Buttler, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Josh Tongue, Rehan Ahmed
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Mendis (C), Pavan Rathnayake, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando
Match Report
England defeated Sri Lanka by 24 runs with the match being a thriller, as Rehan Ahmed dominated in the middle overs, while Joe Root anchored the team to post a strong total.
England got a strong start after being sent to bat first. Banton went on to smash fours against Asitha Fernando through the covers, while Duckett smashed anything which was short, which took the team to a score of 48 in ten overs. Chameera was able to remove Duckett with extra bounce, as Sri Lanka brought down Theekshana to slow down the scoring rate.
Root and Brook went on to rebuild the innings with a 71-run stand, as they rotated strike effectively before Brook accelerated against Wellalage. Sri Lanka brought Hasaranga after the drinks break, who removed Brook for 54, and also dismissed Buttler lbw after three overs. England went from 151/3 to 185/5.
Joe Root was able to change gears as he used sweeps and late cuts against spinners. He went on to score 83 runs, while Overton gave a cameo by scoring 31 runs off 22 balls. England finished scoring 278/8, as Theekshana got three wickets.
Sri Lanka started well in the chase, as Kamindu and Nissanka added 62 runs for the first wicket till Jofra Archer removed Nissanka with a short ball. Kusal Mendis was able to counterattack, but the introduction of Rehan Ahmed changed the game. He removed Mendis and Asalanka, which left Sri Lanka at the score of 154/4.
Rathnayake and Hasaranga were able to revive the chase, as England started to use Archer and Tongue against the tail. Hasaranga smashed 46 runs to take the team close, but Tongue removed him in the 46th over. Sri Lanka was eventually bowled out at the score of 254, failing to do well against the English spinners.
Player of the Match
Joe Root won the Player of the Match award for scoring 83 runs in the first innings of the game. He anchored the team through a challenging middle overs phase, while accelerating later.