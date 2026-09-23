Who is the Former CSK Star Linked to the Match-Fixing Row?
Several videos have gone viral claiming that Vansh Bedi has been involved in match fixing in the IPL. He used to reveal CSK’s playing XI even before the match started, back in IPL 2025. However, the player has denied all the allegations, also threatening to file an FIR against the false information.
Since yesterday, former CSK star, Vansh Bedi, has been on the headlines. And it is not due to his performances. Instead, he has been linked with match fixing allegations in some viral videos, where a former Ranji player, Rachit Bhatia is also involved.
According to the reports, Vansh Bedi told the playing XI of CSK back in IPL 2025, even before the match started. A video shows that Rachit Bhatia claimed a CSK player received 60 lakh per match to give the team's playing XI. These allegations have gone viral since then, as a part of the Tehelka Sting operation.
But the former CSK star has responded to all these allegations via an Instagram post. He denied the same, claiming that Rachit Bhatia didn't talk about him in the video. Along with that, he has also threatened legal action on the individuals who are spreading the misinformation, while also putting the matter into consideration for the DDCA.
Our Take
Vansh Bedi has taken all the necessary actions to ensure that his name doesn't get much involved in this matter. But if the allegations are true, it would be putting Chennai Super Kings at the centre of match fixing allegations once again. The DDCA has already received the information from Bedi, as they will now begin an investigation into the same.