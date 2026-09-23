Indian Stars Begin Gathering Ahead of Crucial West Indies ODI Series
The Indian team is about to commence its West Indies camp ahead of the ODI series. This will be India's first-ever home ODI series since the loss against New Zealand in January. While players start assembling today, the entire squad is expected to be there by tomorrow.
In just a few days fans will be able to witness the ODI action once again in India. And it will be after a gap of almost nine months, that the nation will be hosting an ODI game since the last series against New Zealand in January. Ahead of the same, players have also started to arrive for the camp.
It has been reported that the arrival of players for the West Indies camp will start from today, and all the players are expected to arrive by tomorrow. Rohit Sharma, former Indian captain, is also likely to join the team by tomorrow. KL Rahul will remain at the BCCI Centre of Excellence ahead of the fixtures.
Along with that, reports claim that this series will be crucial for KL to cement his place as a wicket-keeper batsman in the team. The entire spotlight remains on Nitish Kumar Reddy, as the Indian team looks at him as a possible replacement for Hardik Pandya, who has been battling with injuries.
Our Take
Cricket fans are eagerly waiting for the ODI series against West Indies, as it will be a banger for them to watch. The spotlight won't just be on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who could have their last series against West Indies. It will also be on the talents being eyed by the selectors for the World Cup plans, since Auqib Nabi and Naman Dhir have also received their call ups for the same.