Cricket fans are eagerly waiting for the ODI series against West Indies, as it will be a banger for them to watch. The spotlight won't just be on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who could have their last series against West Indies. It will also be on the talents being eyed by the selectors for the World Cup plans, since Auqib Nabi and Naman Dhir have also received their call ups for the same.