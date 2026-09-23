With the ODI format standing in danger, it has been reported that the growing popularity of T20Is has been the reason for the same. Broadcasters are able to receive more money with the shortest format of the game, as ODIs take more time and their popularity has decreased to some extent. It remains to be seen whether the ICC will actually reduce the number of ODIs to be played in the next FTP or not, because if this happens, it won't be a good news for the fans.