ODI Cricket in Danger? ICC Eyes More T20Is in Next FTP
The ODI format is now standing in danger, as the ICC aims to expand T20Is. For the FTP from the 2027 to 2031 cycle, it has been reported that the board will schedule more T20Is and less ODIs. One of the main reasons for the same is the growing interest of broadcasters in this format.
Fans who have been watching ODI cricket may not be happy after listening to what ICC might be planning to do in the upcoming Future Tours Programme. It has been reported that the ICC is planning to reduce ODIs and bring more T20Is in the upcoming FTP.
This will be from the 2027 to 2031 cycle, as the board aims to give more action in the shortest format of the game. But at the same time, reducing the number of ODIs has been seen as a danger to the most popular format of the game.
From 2027 to 2031, two editions of T20 World Cups, two editions ODI World Cups, and one edition Champions Trophy will be played. Despite having more ODI tournaments, the board aims to bring more T20Is, which has caused concern by just being in discussion.
Our Take
With the ODI format standing in danger, it has been reported that the growing popularity of T20Is has been the reason for the same. Broadcasters are able to receive more money with the shortest format of the game, as ODIs take more time and their popularity has decreased to some extent. It remains to be seen whether the ICC will actually reduce the number of ODIs to be played in the next FTP or not, because if this happens, it won't be a good news for the fans.