Highlights Western Australia vs New South Wales Blues List a One-Day Cup 24.10.2026

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List a

WACA Ground

WEA
WEA
BLU
BLU

(47 ov.) 335/7

46.6
.

Beardman to Nisbet, 0 runs

46.5
1

Beardman to Davies, 1 run

46.4
2

Beardman to Davies, 2 runs

46.3
1

Beardman to Nisbet, 1 run

46.2
W

Beardman to Konstas, appeal, wicket (caught - Konstas)

46.1
6

Beardman to Konstas, 6 runs

45.6
2

Couch to Davies, 2 runs

45.5
.

Couch to Davies, 0 runs

45.4
1

Couch to Konstas, 1 run

45.3
1

Couch to Davies, 1 run

45.2
1

Couch to Konstas, 1 run

45.1
.

Couch to Konstas, 0 runs

44.6
2

Agar to Davies, 2 runs

44.5
.

Agar to Davies, 0 runs

44.4
2

Agar to Davies, 2 runs

44.3
1

Agar to Konstas, 1 run

44.2
1

Agar to Davies, 1 run

44.2
1

Agar to Davies, wide

44.1
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Salzmann)

43.6
4

Beardman to Konstas, 4 runs

43.5
2

Beardman to Konstas, 2 runs

43.4
.

Beardman to Konstas, 0 runs

43.3
2

Beardman to Konstas, 2 runs

43.2
4

Beardman to Konstas, 4 runs

43.1
6

Beardman to Konstas, 6 runs

42.6
1

Malajczuk to Konstas, 1 run

42.5
4

Malajczuk to Konstas, 4 runs

42.4
4

Malajczuk to Konstas, 4 runs

42.3
1

Malajczuk to Salzmann, 1 run

42.2
2

Malajczuk to Salzmann, 2 runs

42.1
.

Malajczuk to Salzmann, 0 runs

41.6
.

Beardman to Konstas, 0 runs

41.5
1

Beardman to Salzmann, 1 run

41.4
W

Beardman to J Edwards, appeal, wicket (caught - J Edwards)

41.3
1

Beardman to Konstas, 1 run

41.2
1

Beardman to J Edwards, 1 run

41.1
1

Beardman to Konstas, 1 run

40.6
6

Malajczuk to J Edwards, 6 runs

40.5
1

Malajczuk to Konstas, 1 run

40.4
1

Malajczuk to J Edwards, 1 run

40.4
1

Malajczuk to J Edwards, wide

40.3
1

Malajczuk to Konstas, 1 run

40.2
1

Malajczuk to J Edwards, 1 run

40.2
1

Malajczuk to J Edwards, wide

40.1
1

Malajczuk to Konstas, 1 run

39.6
1

Agar to Konstas, 1 run

39.5
4

Agar to Konstas, 4 runs

39.4
1

Agar to J Edwards, 1 run

39.3
1

Agar to Konstas, 1 run

39.2
2

Agar to Konstas, 2 runs

39.1
1

Agar to J Edwards, 1 run

38.6
1

Couch to J Edwards, 1 run

38.5
.

Couch to J Edwards, 0 runs

38.4
2

Couch to J Edwards, 2 runs

38.3
4

Couch to J Edwards, 4 runs

38.2
2

Couch to J Edwards, 2 runs

38.1
1

Couch to Konstas, 1 run

37.6
1

Agar to Konstas, 1 run

37.5
.

Agar to Konstas, 0 runs

37.4
1

Agar to J Edwards, 1 run

37.3
1

Agar to Konstas, 1 run

37.2
1

Agar to J Edwards, 1 run

37.1
1

Agar to Konstas, 1 run

36.6
.

Couch to J Edwards, 0 runs

36.5
4

Couch to J Edwards, 4 runs

36.4
2

Couch to J Edwards, 2 runs

36.3
.

Couch to J Edwards, 0 runs

36.2
2

Couch to J Edwards, 2 runs

36.1
1

Couch to Konstas, 1 run

35.6
1

Esterhuysen to Konstas, 1 run

35.5
6

Esterhuysen to Konstas, 6 runs

35.3
.

Esterhuysen to Konstas, 0 runs

35.2
.

Esterhuysen to Konstas, 0 runs

35.1
4

Esterhuysen to Konstas, 4 runs

34.6
.

Malajczuk to J Edwards, 0 runs

34.5
4

Malajczuk to J Edwards, 4 runs

34.4
1

Malajczuk to Konstas, 1 run

34.3
1

Malajczuk to J Edwards, 1 run

34.2
.

Malajczuk to J Edwards, 0 runs

34.1
.

Malajczuk to J Edwards, 0 runs

33.6
.

Esterhuysen to Konstas, 0 runs

33.5
.

Esterhuysen to Konstas, 0 runs

33.4
.

Esterhuysen to Konstas, 0 runs

33.3
1

Esterhuysen to J Edwards, 1 run

33.2
6

Esterhuysen to J Edwards, 6 runs

33.1
.

Esterhuysen to J Edwards, 0 runs

32.6
1

Agar to J Edwards, 1 run

32.5
1

Agar to Konstas, 1 run

32.4
4

Agar to Konstas, 4 runs

32.3
.

Agar to Konstas, 0 runs

32.2
1

Agar to J Edwards, 1 run

32.1
.

0 runs

31.6
1

Malajczuk to J Edwards, 1 run

31.5
W

Malajczuk to Shaw, appeal, wicket (caught - Shaw)

31.4
.

Malajczuk to Shaw, 0 runs

31.3
.

Malajczuk to Shaw, 0 runs

31.2
1

Malajczuk to Konstas, 1 run

31.1
.

Malajczuk to Konstas, 0 runs

30.6
1

Agar to Konstas, 1 run

30.5
.

Agar to Konstas, 0 runs

30.1
1

Agar to Konstas, 1 run

29.6
3

Malajczuk to Konstas, 3 runs

29.5
1

Malajczuk to Shaw, 1 run

29.4
.

Malajczuk to Shaw, 0 runs

29.3
1

Malajczuk to Konstas, 1 run

29.2
.

Malajczuk to Konstas, 0 runs

29.1
.

Malajczuk to Konstas, 0 runs

28.6
1

Agar to Konstas, 1 run

28.5
2

Konstas plays a defensive stroke for two runs.

28.4
.

Agar to Konstas, 0 runs

28.3
.

Agar to Konstas, 0 runs

28.2
1

Agar to Shaw, 1 run

28.1
1

Agar to Konstas, 1 run

27.6
4

Quiggin to Shaw, 4 runs

27.5
6

Quiggin to Shaw, 6 runs

27.4
2

Quiggin to Shaw, 2 runs

27.3
.

Quiggin to Shaw, 0 runs

27.2
1

Quiggin to Konstas, 1 run

27.1
1

Quiggin to Shaw, 1 run

26.6
4

Agar to Konstas, 4 runs

26.5
.

Agar to Konstas, 0 runs

26.4
1

Agar to Shaw, 1 run

26.3
1

Agar to Konstas, 1 run

26.2
1

Agar to Shaw, 1 run

26.1
.

Agar to Shaw, 0 runs

25.6
1

Beardman to Shaw, 1 run

25.5
4

Beardman to Shaw, 4 runs

25.4
.

Beardman to Shaw, 0 runs

25.3
.

Beardman to Shaw, 0 runs

25.2
4

Beardman to Shaw, 4 runs

25.1
6

Beardman to Shaw, 6 runs

24.6
1

Malajczuk to Shaw, 1 run

24.5
.

Malajczuk to Shaw, 0 runs

24.4
1

Malajczuk to Konstas, 1 run

24.3
.

Malajczuk to Konstas, 0 runs

24.2
.

Malajczuk to Konstas, 0 runs

24.1
.

Malajczuk to Konstas, 0 runs

23.6
.

Agar to Shaw, 0 runs

23.5
.

Agar to Shaw, 0 runs

23.4
1

Agar to Konstas, 1 run

23.3
4

Agar to Konstas, 4 runs

23.2
2

Agar to Konstas, 2 runs

23.1
.

Agar to Konstas, 0 runs

22.6
1

Beardman to Konstas, 1 run

22.5
1

Beardman to Shaw, 1 run

22.4
.

Beardman to Shaw, 0 runs

22.3
2

Beardman to Shaw, 2 runs

22.2
.

Beardman to Shaw, 0 runs

22.1
.

Beardman to Shaw, 0 runs

21.6
1

Esterhuysen to Shaw, 1 run

21.5
2

Esterhuysen to Shaw, 2 runs

21.4
.

Esterhuysen to Shaw, 0 runs

21.3
.

Esterhuysen to Shaw, 0 runs

21.2
1

Esterhuysen to Konstas, 1 run

21.1
6

Esterhuysen to Konstas, 6 runs

20.6
.

Couch to Shaw, 0 runs

20.5
1

Couch to Konstas, 1 run

20.4
.

Couch to Konstas, 0 runs

20.3
1

Couch to Shaw, 1 run

20.2
1

Couch to Konstas, 1 run

20.1
.

Couch to Konstas, 0 runs

19.6
1

Esterhuysen to Konstas, 1 run

19.5
4

Esterhuysen to Konstas, 4 runs

19.2
1

Esterhuysen to Konstas, 1 run

19.1
.

Esterhuysen to Konstas, 0 runs

18.6
W

Couch to Dwarshuis, appeal, wicket (caught - Dwarshuis)

18.5
6

Couch to Dwarshuis, 6 runs

18.4
4

Couch to Dwarshuis, 4 runs

18.3
.

Couch to Dwarshuis, 0 runs

18.2
2

Couch to Dwarshuis, 2 runs

18.1
4

Couch to Dwarshuis, 4 runs

17.6
.

Esterhuysen to Konstas, 0 runs

17.5
4

Esterhuysen to Konstas, 4 runs

17.4
1

Esterhuysen to Dwarshuis, 1 run

17.3
1

Esterhuysen to Konstas, 1 run

17.2
1

Esterhuysen to Dwarshuis, 1 run

17.1
.

Esterhuysen to Dwarshuis, 0 runs

16.6
1

Agar to Dwarshuis, 1 run

16.5
1

Agar to Konstas, 1 run

16.4
.

Agar to Konstas, 0 runs

16.3
.

Agar to Konstas, 0 runs

16.2
1

Agar to Dwarshuis, 1 run

16.1
W

Agar to Philippe, appeal, wicket (caught - Philippe)

15.6
.

Esterhuysen to Konstas, 0 runs

15.5
.

Esterhuysen to Konstas, 0 runs

15.4
.

Esterhuysen to Konstas, 0 runs

15.3
2

Esterhuysen to Konstas, 2 runs

15.2
1

Esterhuysen to Philippe, 1 run

15.1
2

Philippe defends for a pair of runs.

14.6
1

Malajczuk to Philippe, 1 run

14.5
.

Malajczuk to Philippe, 0 runs

14.4
6

Malajczuk to Philippe, 6 runs

14.3
1

Malajczuk to Konstas, 1 run

14.2
.

Malajczuk to Konstas, 0 runs

14.1
.

Malajczuk to Konstas, 0 runs

13.6
1

Agar to Konstas, 1 run

13.5
.

Agar to Konstas, 0 runs

13.4
1

Agar to Philippe, 1 run

13.3
1

Agar to Konstas, 1 run

13.2
1

Agar to Philippe, 1 run

13.1
.

Agar to Philippe, 0 runs

12.6
.

Couch to Konstas, 0 runs

12.5
.

Couch to Konstas, 0 runs

12.4
1

Couch to Philippe, 1 run

12.3
1

Couch to Konstas, 1 run

12.2
.

Couch to Konstas, 0 runs

12.1
4

Couch to Konstas, 4 runs

11.6
.

Malajczuk to Philippe, 0 runs

11.5
1

Malajczuk to Konstas, 1 run

11.4
.

Malajczuk to Konstas, 0 runs

11.3
.

Malajczuk to Konstas, 0 runs

11.2
2

Malajczuk to Konstas, 2 runs

11.1
1

Malajczuk to Philippe, 1 run

10.6
1

Couch to Philippe, 1 run

10.5
1

Couch to Konstas, 1 run

10.4
1

Couch to Philippe, 1 run

10.3
4

Couch to Philippe, 4 runs

10.2
4

Couch to Philippe, 4 runs

10.1
.

Couch to Philippe, 0 runs

9.6
.

Beardman to Konstas, 0 runs

9.5
4

Beardman to Konstas, 4 runs

9.4
1

Beardman to Philippe, 1 run

9.3
4

Back-to-back boundaries! Philippe plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.

9.2
.

Beardman to Philippe, 0 runs

9.1
4

Beardman to Philippe, 4 runs

8.6
.

Couch to Konstas, 0 runs

8.5
.

Couch to Konstas, 0 runs

8.4
.

Couch to Konstas, 0 runs

8.3
4

Couch to Konstas, 4 runs

8.2
1

Couch to Philippe, 1 run

8.1
2

Couch to Philippe, 2 runs

7.6
4

Quiggin to Konstas, 4 runs

7.5
1

Quiggin to Philippe, 1 run

7.4
.

Quiggin to Philippe, 0 runs

7.3
.

Quiggin to Philippe, 0 runs

7.2
.

Quiggin to Philippe, 0 runs

7.1
.

Quiggin to Philippe, 0 runs

6.6
.

Couch to Konstas, 0 runs

6.5
.

Couch to Konstas, 0 runs

6.4
.

Couch to Konstas, 0 runs

6.3
.

Couch to Konstas, 0 runs

6.2
.

Couch to Konstas, 0 runs

6.1
.

Couch to Konstas, 0 runs

5.6
1

Quiggin to Konstas, 1 run

5.5
.

Quiggin to Konstas, 0 runs

5.4
.

Quiggin to Konstas, 0 runs

5.3
1

Quiggin to Philippe, leg bye

5.2
.

Quiggin to Philippe, 0 runs

5.1
.

Quiggin to Philippe, 0 runs

4.6
1

Beardman to Philippe, 1 run

4.5
1

Beardman to Konstas, 1 run

4.4
.

Beardman to Konstas, 0 runs

4.3
.

Beardman to Konstas, 0 runs

4.2
1

Beardman to Philippe, 1 run

4.1
2

Beardman to Philippe, 2 runs

3.6
.

Quiggin to Konstas, 0 runs

3.5
.

Quiggin to Konstas, 0 runs

3.4
1

Quiggin to Philippe, 1 run

3.3
.

Quiggin to Philippe, 0 runs

3.2
.

Quiggin to Philippe, 0 runs

3.1
2

Quiggin to Philippe, 2 runs

2.6
1

Beardman to Philippe, 1 run

2.5
.

Beardman to Philippe, 0 runs

2.4
.

Beardman to Philippe, 0 runs

2.3
.

Beardman to Philippe, 0 runs

2.2
.

Beardman to Philippe, appeal

2.1
2

Philippe plays a defensive stroke for two runs.

1.6
2

Quiggin to Konstas, 2 runs

1.6
1

Quiggin to Konstas, wide

1.5
1

Quiggin to Philippe, 1 run

1.4
1

Quiggin to Konstas, 1 run

1.3
.

Quiggin to Konstas, 0 runs

1.2
W

Quiggin to Kingsell, appeal, wicket (caught - Kingsell)

1.1
.

Quiggin to Kingsell, 0 runs

0.6
1

Beardman to Kingsell, 1 run

0.5
4

Beardman to Kingsell, 4 runs

0.4
1

Beardman to Kingsell, 1 run

0.3
.

Beardman to Kingsell, 0 runs

0.2
2

Beardman to Kingsell, 2 runs

0.1
.

0 runs