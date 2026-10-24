Highlights Western Australia vs New South Wales Blues List a One-Day Cup 24.10.2026
Beardman to Nisbet, 0 runs
Beardman to Davies, 1 run
Beardman to Davies, 2 runs
Beardman to Nisbet, 1 run
Beardman to Konstas, appeal, wicket (caught - Konstas)
Beardman to Konstas, 6 runs
Couch to Davies, 2 runs
Couch to Davies, 0 runs
Couch to Konstas, 1 run
Couch to Davies, 1 run
Couch to Konstas, 1 run
Couch to Konstas, 0 runs
Agar to Davies, 2 runs
Agar to Davies, 0 runs
Agar to Davies, 2 runs
Agar to Konstas, 1 run
Agar to Davies, 1 run
Agar to Davies, wide
appeal, wicket (caught - Salzmann)
Beardman to Konstas, 4 runs
Beardman to Konstas, 2 runs
Beardman to Konstas, 0 runs
Beardman to Konstas, 2 runs
Beardman to Konstas, 4 runs
Beardman to Konstas, 6 runs
Malajczuk to Konstas, 1 run
Malajczuk to Konstas, 4 runs
Malajczuk to Konstas, 4 runs
Malajczuk to Salzmann, 1 run
Malajczuk to Salzmann, 2 runs
Malajczuk to Salzmann, 0 runs
Beardman to Konstas, 0 runs
Beardman to Salzmann, 1 run
Beardman to J Edwards, appeal, wicket (caught - J Edwards)
Beardman to Konstas, 1 run
Beardman to J Edwards, 1 run
Beardman to Konstas, 1 run
Malajczuk to J Edwards, 6 runs
Malajczuk to Konstas, 1 run
Malajczuk to J Edwards, 1 run
Malajczuk to J Edwards, wide
Malajczuk to Konstas, 1 run
Malajczuk to J Edwards, 1 run
Malajczuk to J Edwards, wide
Malajczuk to Konstas, 1 run
Agar to Konstas, 1 run
Agar to Konstas, 4 runs
Agar to J Edwards, 1 run
Agar to Konstas, 1 run
Agar to Konstas, 2 runs
Agar to J Edwards, 1 run
Couch to J Edwards, 1 run
Couch to J Edwards, 0 runs
Couch to J Edwards, 2 runs
Couch to J Edwards, 4 runs
Couch to J Edwards, 2 runs
Couch to Konstas, 1 run
Agar to Konstas, 1 run
Agar to Konstas, 0 runs
Agar to J Edwards, 1 run
Agar to Konstas, 1 run
Agar to J Edwards, 1 run
Agar to Konstas, 1 run
Couch to J Edwards, 0 runs
Couch to J Edwards, 4 runs
Couch to J Edwards, 2 runs
Couch to J Edwards, 0 runs
Couch to J Edwards, 2 runs
Couch to Konstas, 1 run
Esterhuysen to Konstas, 1 run
Esterhuysen to Konstas, 6 runs
Esterhuysen to Konstas, 0 runs
Esterhuysen to Konstas, 0 runs
Esterhuysen to Konstas, 4 runs
Malajczuk to J Edwards, 0 runs
Malajczuk to J Edwards, 4 runs
Malajczuk to Konstas, 1 run
Malajczuk to J Edwards, 1 run
Malajczuk to J Edwards, 0 runs
Malajczuk to J Edwards, 0 runs
Esterhuysen to Konstas, 0 runs
Esterhuysen to Konstas, 0 runs
Esterhuysen to Konstas, 0 runs
Esterhuysen to J Edwards, 1 run
Esterhuysen to J Edwards, 6 runs
Esterhuysen to J Edwards, 0 runs
Agar to J Edwards, 1 run
Agar to Konstas, 1 run
Agar to Konstas, 4 runs
Agar to Konstas, 0 runs
Agar to J Edwards, 1 run
0 runs
Malajczuk to J Edwards, 1 run
Malajczuk to Shaw, appeal, wicket (caught - Shaw)
Malajczuk to Shaw, 0 runs
Malajczuk to Shaw, 0 runs
Malajczuk to Konstas, 1 run
Malajczuk to Konstas, 0 runs
Agar to Konstas, 1 run
Agar to Konstas, 0 runs
Agar to Konstas, 1 run
Malajczuk to Konstas, 3 runs
Malajczuk to Shaw, 1 run
Malajczuk to Shaw, 0 runs
Malajczuk to Konstas, 1 run
Malajczuk to Konstas, 0 runs
Malajczuk to Konstas, 0 runs
Agar to Konstas, 1 run
Konstas plays a defensive stroke for two runs.
Agar to Konstas, 0 runs
Agar to Konstas, 0 runs
Agar to Shaw, 1 run
Agar to Konstas, 1 run
Quiggin to Shaw, 4 runs
Quiggin to Shaw, 6 runs
Quiggin to Shaw, 2 runs
Quiggin to Shaw, 0 runs
Quiggin to Konstas, 1 run
Quiggin to Shaw, 1 run
Agar to Konstas, 4 runs
Agar to Konstas, 0 runs
Agar to Shaw, 1 run
Agar to Konstas, 1 run
Agar to Shaw, 1 run
Agar to Shaw, 0 runs
Beardman to Shaw, 1 run
Beardman to Shaw, 4 runs
Beardman to Shaw, 0 runs
Beardman to Shaw, 0 runs
Beardman to Shaw, 4 runs
Beardman to Shaw, 6 runs
Malajczuk to Shaw, 1 run
Malajczuk to Shaw, 0 runs
Malajczuk to Konstas, 1 run
Malajczuk to Konstas, 0 runs
Malajczuk to Konstas, 0 runs
Malajczuk to Konstas, 0 runs
Agar to Shaw, 0 runs
Agar to Shaw, 0 runs
Agar to Konstas, 1 run
Agar to Konstas, 4 runs
Agar to Konstas, 2 runs
Agar to Konstas, 0 runs
Beardman to Konstas, 1 run
Beardman to Shaw, 1 run
Beardman to Shaw, 0 runs
Beardman to Shaw, 2 runs
Beardman to Shaw, 0 runs
Beardman to Shaw, 0 runs
Esterhuysen to Shaw, 1 run
Esterhuysen to Shaw, 2 runs
Esterhuysen to Shaw, 0 runs
Esterhuysen to Shaw, 0 runs
Esterhuysen to Konstas, 1 run
Esterhuysen to Konstas, 6 runs
Couch to Shaw, 0 runs
Couch to Konstas, 1 run
Couch to Konstas, 0 runs
Couch to Shaw, 1 run
Couch to Konstas, 1 run
Couch to Konstas, 0 runs
Esterhuysen to Konstas, 1 run
Esterhuysen to Konstas, 4 runs
Esterhuysen to Konstas, 1 run
Esterhuysen to Konstas, 0 runs
Couch to Dwarshuis, appeal, wicket (caught - Dwarshuis)
Couch to Dwarshuis, 6 runs
Couch to Dwarshuis, 4 runs
Couch to Dwarshuis, 0 runs
Couch to Dwarshuis, 2 runs
Couch to Dwarshuis, 4 runs
Esterhuysen to Konstas, 0 runs
Esterhuysen to Konstas, 4 runs
Esterhuysen to Dwarshuis, 1 run
Esterhuysen to Konstas, 1 run
Esterhuysen to Dwarshuis, 1 run
Esterhuysen to Dwarshuis, 0 runs
Agar to Dwarshuis, 1 run
Agar to Konstas, 1 run
Agar to Konstas, 0 runs
Agar to Konstas, 0 runs
Agar to Dwarshuis, 1 run
Agar to Philippe, appeal, wicket (caught - Philippe)
Esterhuysen to Konstas, 0 runs
Esterhuysen to Konstas, 0 runs
Esterhuysen to Konstas, 0 runs
Esterhuysen to Konstas, 2 runs
Esterhuysen to Philippe, 1 run
Philippe defends for a pair of runs.
Malajczuk to Philippe, 1 run
Malajczuk to Philippe, 0 runs
Malajczuk to Philippe, 6 runs
Malajczuk to Konstas, 1 run
Malajczuk to Konstas, 0 runs
Malajczuk to Konstas, 0 runs
Agar to Konstas, 1 run
Agar to Konstas, 0 runs
Agar to Philippe, 1 run
Agar to Konstas, 1 run
Agar to Philippe, 1 run
Agar to Philippe, 0 runs
Couch to Konstas, 0 runs
Couch to Konstas, 0 runs
Couch to Philippe, 1 run
Couch to Konstas, 1 run
Couch to Konstas, 0 runs
Couch to Konstas, 4 runs
Malajczuk to Philippe, 0 runs
Malajczuk to Konstas, 1 run
Malajczuk to Konstas, 0 runs
Malajczuk to Konstas, 0 runs
Malajczuk to Konstas, 2 runs
Malajczuk to Philippe, 1 run
Couch to Philippe, 1 run
Couch to Konstas, 1 run
Couch to Philippe, 1 run
Couch to Philippe, 4 runs
Couch to Philippe, 4 runs
Couch to Philippe, 0 runs
Beardman to Konstas, 0 runs
Beardman to Konstas, 4 runs
Beardman to Philippe, 1 run
Back-to-back boundaries! Philippe plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.
Beardman to Philippe, 0 runs
Beardman to Philippe, 4 runs
Couch to Konstas, 0 runs
Couch to Konstas, 0 runs
Couch to Konstas, 0 runs
Couch to Konstas, 4 runs
Couch to Philippe, 1 run
Couch to Philippe, 2 runs
Quiggin to Konstas, 4 runs
Quiggin to Philippe, 1 run
Quiggin to Philippe, 0 runs
Quiggin to Philippe, 0 runs
Quiggin to Philippe, 0 runs
Quiggin to Philippe, 0 runs
Couch to Konstas, 0 runs
Couch to Konstas, 0 runs
Couch to Konstas, 0 runs
Couch to Konstas, 0 runs
Couch to Konstas, 0 runs
Couch to Konstas, 0 runs
Quiggin to Konstas, 1 run
Quiggin to Konstas, 0 runs
Quiggin to Konstas, 0 runs
Quiggin to Philippe, leg bye
Quiggin to Philippe, 0 runs
Quiggin to Philippe, 0 runs
Beardman to Philippe, 1 run
Beardman to Konstas, 1 run
Beardman to Konstas, 0 runs
Beardman to Konstas, 0 runs
Beardman to Philippe, 1 run
Beardman to Philippe, 2 runs
Quiggin to Konstas, 0 runs
Quiggin to Konstas, 0 runs
Quiggin to Philippe, 1 run
Quiggin to Philippe, 0 runs
Quiggin to Philippe, 0 runs
Quiggin to Philippe, 2 runs
Beardman to Philippe, 1 run
Beardman to Philippe, 0 runs
Beardman to Philippe, 0 runs
Beardman to Philippe, 0 runs
Beardman to Philippe, appeal
Philippe plays a defensive stroke for two runs.
Quiggin to Konstas, 2 runs
Quiggin to Konstas, wide
Quiggin to Philippe, 1 run
Quiggin to Konstas, 1 run
Quiggin to Konstas, 0 runs
Quiggin to Kingsell, appeal, wicket (caught - Kingsell)
Quiggin to Kingsell, 0 runs
Beardman to Kingsell, 1 run
Beardman to Kingsell, 4 runs
Beardman to Kingsell, 1 run
Beardman to Kingsell, 0 runs
Beardman to Kingsell, 2 runs
0 runs