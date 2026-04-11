H2h Mountaineers vs Southern Rocks List a Pro50 Championship 08.11.2026

List a

MOU
MOU
SOU
SOU
Mountaineers vs Southern Rocks

List a, Pro50 Championship

SOUSouthern Rocks

231

MOUMountaineers

230

List a, Pro50 Championship

SOUSouthern Rocks

122

MOUMountaineers

199

First class, Logan Cup

SOUSouthern Rocks

MOUMountaineers

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