Match details Mountaineers vs Southern Rocks List a Pro50 Championship 08.11.2026

List a

MOU
MOU
SOU
SOU

Match Info

Match:Pro50 Championship 26/27
Date:Friday, October 23, 2026 - Sunday, April 11, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, November 08, 2026 07:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Mountaineers Squad

PlayersBennet Brian, Bonyongwe Nigel, Chiora Tinashe, Chitumba Clive, Gopito Baxton, Gumbie Joylord, Kasuza Kevin, Macheke Hendrichs, Magodo Spencer, Makauyo Tariro, Maruma Timycen, Masakadza Shingi, Masakadza Wellington, Masara John, Masekesa Vincent, Mhlanga Fortune, Mirza Mohammad Salman, Moor Peter, Muchawaya Tinashe, Mugeri Prosper, Munyonga Tony, Myers Dion, Nyauchi Victor, Schadendorf Dane, Shungu Mashford, Tiripano Donald
Benchno information yet

Southern Rocks Squad

PlayersBallance Gary, Bess Dom, Campbell Johnathan, Chataira Takudzwa Zivanai, Chesa Privilege, Chisoro Tendai, Curran Ben, Frost Alistair, Gubbins Nick, Gwandu Trevor, Hondo Dylan, Jaure Keith, Jaya Gabriel, Kaia Innocent, Kaia Roy, Khan Jalat, Mashinge William, Matanga George, Mudzinganyama Brian, Mufandauya Ashley, Mupurura Nigel, Murombo Sydney, Mutsamba Travor, Mutumbami Richmond, Muzarabani Blessing, Schadendorf Jayden, Tsiga Tafadzwa, Zhou Costa, Zhuwao Cephas
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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