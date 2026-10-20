20.6 1 Minhas comes over the wicket. Back of a length, outside off stump. Curran goes back and plays a flick down the ground for 1 run.

20.5 1 Minhas now coming around the wicket. On a good line and length from Minhas. Root pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

20.4 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Curran goes back and punches a drive on the on side for a single run.

20.3 . Minhas comes over the wicket. Good line and length again. Curran gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

20.2 W OUT! Minhas gets one through! On a good line and length from Minhas. Brook goes back but misses while trying to defend, and the ball careens into the stumps

20.1 1 Good length, outside off stump. Root gets forward and eases a drive on the off side for a run.

19.6 2 Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Brook gets forward and drives through the off side for a pair of runs.

19.5 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Root gets on the back foot and guides a cut for 1 run.

19.4 . Full, outside off stump. Root moves onto the front foot and drives

19.3 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Brook goes back and glances on the leg side for a single run.

19.2 1 Full toss, outside off stump. Root gets on the front foot and punches a drive for one run on the off side.

19.1 1 Back of a length, on line. Brook moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

18.6 1 Back of a length, on line once more. Brook rocks back and plays a flick for a run.

18.5 . Good line and length. Brook moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

18.4 . Good line and length. Brook moves onto the front foot and defends

18.3 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length, outside off stump again. Banton rocks back and lofts a pull, but is caught by Shaheen Shah Afridi

18.2 2 Good length from Minhas, outside off stump. Banton pushes forward and punches a drive for a couple of runs through the off side field.

18.1 1 Full, outside off once more. Root moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run on the off side.

17.6 2 Back of a length, pitching outside off again. Banton moves onto the back foot and cuts for a couple of runs.

17.5 1 Ayub pitches one up, outside off once again. Root gets on the front foot and drives for a run through the off side.

17.4 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Root goes back and late cuts for 4 runs back behind point.

17.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Banton goes back and cuts for a run behind point.

16.5 1 Short ball, pitching outside off. Root moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for one run behind square.

16.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Root gets on the front foot and drives averagely

16.3 4 FOUR! Haris Rauf now coming over the wicket to Root. Haris Rauf drops one in short, outside off once more. Root gets on the back foot and pulls for 4 runs behind square.

16.2 . Haris Rauf comes over the wicket to Root. Length ball, outside off stump once more. Root moves onto the front foot and eases a sloppy drive

16.1 . Back of a length from Haris Rauf, pitching outside off stump. Root rocks back and flicks a glance

15.6 . Good length from Ayub, pitching outside off once again. Banton moves onto the front foot and defends

15.5 2 Fifty comes up for Banton! Good length from Ayub, outside off stump. Banton goes back and guides a cut for a pair of runs.

15.4 . Length ball, outside off stump once more. Banton moves onto the back foot and plays a shaky cut

15.3 . Good length, outside off stump once more. Banton gets on the back foot and cuts

15.2 1 Full, pitching outside off stump once more. Root gets on the front foot and drives on the off side for one run.

15.1 2 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Root pushes forward and reverse sweeps for a couple of runs behind point.

14.6 4 FOUR! Full, on a good line. Banton gets forward and eases a drive down the ground for 4 runs.

14.5 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Banton rocks back and punches a drive

14.4 1 Haris Rauf drops one in short, pitching outside off. Root gets on the back foot and plays a pull for one run.

14.3 W OUT! Haris Rauf breaks through! Short ball, outside off. Duckett moves onto the back foot and edges, and is caught by Fakhar Zaman back behind square.

14.2 2 Haris Rauf now coming around the wicket to Duckett. Haris Rauf drops one in short, pitching outside off once again. Duckett goes back and pulls for a pair of runs.

14.1 1 Short of a length, outside off again. Banton goes back and drives for a run on the off side.

13.6 2 Full, pitching outside leg stump. Duckett gets forward and edges back behind square for a couple of runs.

13.5 1 Back of a length, outside off stump once more. Banton gets on the back foot and cuts for 1 run.

13.4 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Banton gets on the front foot and drives

13.3 . Ayub comes over the wicket. On a good line and length from Ayub. Banton rocks back and drives

13.2 1 Good length, outside off. Duckett goes back and plays a cut for a single run.

13.1 . On a good line and length from Ayub. Duckett gets forward and defends

12.6 . Haris Rauf drops one in short, outside off stump once more. Banton moves onto the back foot but decides to just let that one travel through to the keeper without playing a shot

12.5 . Back of a length, outside off stump once more. Banton moves onto the back foot and outside edges

12.4 2 Good length from Haris Rauf, outside off stump once again. Banton pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side for two runs.

12.3 . Good line and length. Banton gets forward and plays a flick down the ground.

12.2 2 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once again. Banton moves onto the front foot and drives for a pair of runs on the off side.

12.1 . Good length, outside off stump once more. Banton pushes forward and defends down the ground.

11.6 1 Faheem Ashraf comes over the wicket to Banton. Good line and length from Faheem Ashraf. Banton pushes forward and defends for 1 run.

11.5 1 Faheem Ashraf now coming around the wicket. Back of a length, outside off stump once more. Duckett goes back and glances for a single run behind square.

11.4 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Short of a length, outside leg and angling across the batter. Duckett moves onto the back foot and guides a glance for four runs behind square.

11.3 . Back of a length from Faheem Ashraf, on line. Duckett rocks back and drives sloppily

11.2 . Full, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Duckett gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

11.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside leg stump. Duckett moves onto the front foot and leg glances for 4 runs behind square.

10.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Duckett gets forward and drives through the off side for 1 run.

10.5 . Haris Rauf comes around the wicket. Back of a length from Haris Rauf, outside off once more. Duckett rocks back and inside edges

10.4 1 Back of a length from Haris Rauf, outside off stump. Banton goes back and eases a poor drive through the off side for a single run.

10.4 1w Wide. Haris Rauf now coming over the wicket. Too wide outside leg. Banton gets forward but makes no contact while attempting a leg glance

10.3 1 Haris Rauf pitches one up, pitching outside off. Duckett pushes forward and edges for a run behind square on the on side.

10.2 . Haris Rauf comes around the wicket to Duckett. Back of a length from Haris Rauf, outside off stump. Duckett goes back and defends

10.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Banton gets forward and lifts a drive for a run over the off side.

9.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Faheem Ashraf, outside off. Duckett goes back and guides a cut for 4 runs.

9.5 . Back of a length, outside off. Duckett gets on the front foot and cuts. Tidy work in the field by Ayub results in a boundary being saved.

9.4 . Back of a length from Faheem Ashraf, pitching outside off. Duckett gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

9.3 . Back of a length, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Duckett gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a glance

9.2 . On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Duckett gets on the front foot and flicks

9.1 . Faheem Ashraf pitches one up, outside off stump. Duckett pushes forward and eases a poor drive

8.6 1 Short ball, pitching outside off. Duckett rocks back and pulls for one run back behind square.

8.5 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Duckett rocks back and glances through the on side field.

8.4 4 FOUR! Shaheen Shah Afridi pitches one up, outside off stump. Duckett gets forward and eases a drive for 4 runs.

8.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Duckett moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke down the ground.

8.2 . Good length, outside off stump. Duckett moves onto the front foot and defends

8.1 4 FOUR! Shaheen Shah Afridi pitches one up, on a good line. Duckett pushes forward and flicks for four runs.

7.6 6 SIX! Short of a length, outside off stump. Banton goes back and plays a pull for 6 runs.

7.5 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Banton goes back and glances on the on side.

7.4 6 SIX! Short, pitching outside off. Banton goes back and edges back behind square for a half dozen runs.

7.3 2 Good length, on leg stump and angling across. Banton gets on the front foot and plays a flick back behind square for a pair of runs.

7.2 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. Banton moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs through the off side field.

7.1 . Good line and length. Banton gets on the front foot and defends

6.6 . Good length, outside off stump. Duckett gets forward but watches it through to the wicketkeeper unchallenged

6.5 . Good length, outside off stump. Duckett pushes forward but opts to let the ball travel through to Baig unchallenged

6.4 1 On a good length, outside off stump once more. Banton gets forward and edges for a run behind point on the off side.

6.3 . Shaheen Shah Afridi pitches one up, outside off. Banton gets on the front foot and punches a drive

6.2 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Shaheen Shah Afridi. Banton moves onto the front foot and flicks for four runs.

6.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Banton gets forward and drives

5.6 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Naseem Shah. Duckett pushes forward and leg glances for 4 runs back behind square. The ball is misfielded by Haris Rauf costing three runs.

5.5 . Back of a length, outside off. Duckett moves onto the back foot and eases a drive through the off side field.

5.4 . Back of a length from Naseem Shah, outside off. Duckett gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

5.3 . Back of a length from Naseem Shah, pitching outside off. Duckett moves onto the back foot and defends

5.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump. Duckett goes back and drives for four runs on the off side.

5.1 . Back of a length, outside off. Duckett goes back and edges

4.6 4 FOUR! Shaheen Shah Afridi pitches one up, outside leg and angled across. Banton pushes forward and guides a leg glance for 4 runs behind square.

4.5 2 Short of a length, outside leg and angled across the batter. Banton rocks back and plays a flick for 2 runs.

4.4 . On a good line and length from Shaheen Shah Afridi. Banton gets forward but misses while trying a drive

4.3 . Short of a length, pitching outside off again. Banton goes back and cuts

4.2 . Length ball, outside off stump. Banton gets forward but allows it to go through to the keeper unchallenged

4.1 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line once again. Duckett rocks back and leg glances back behind square for 1 run.

3.6 . Good line and length. Banton gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

3.5 1 Good length from Naseem Shah, pitching outside leg and angled across. Duckett gets forward and flicks averagely for a single run.

3.4 . Good length, outside off. Duckett gets on the front foot and defends

3.3 . On a good line and length. Duckett gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to defend

3.2 4 FOUR MORE! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Duckett rocks back and inside edges behind point for 4 runs.

3.1 . Back of a length, on line. Duckett goes back and defends

2.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Banton gets on the front foot but allows the ball to travel through to the wicketkeeper without offering a shot

2.5 . Full, on a good line. Banton gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

2.4 . Shaheen Shah Afridi pitches one up, outside off stump again. Banton moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive

2.3 1 Full toss, pitching on leg and angling across Duckett. He moves onto the front foot and tucks a leg glance behind square for a single run.

2.2 . On a good length, outside off. Duckett gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

2.1 . Good length, outside off stump. Duckett gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

1.6 . Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Banton pushes forward but lets the ball pass through to the wicketkeeper without playing a shot

1.5 4 FOUR! Good length from Naseem Shah, outside off stump. Banton gets forward and lofts a drive for 4 runs over the off side field.

1.4 . Back of a length from Naseem Shah, pitching outside off stump. Banton gets on the back foot but decides to let it go through to the wicketkeeper without offering a shot

1.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Duckett moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for one run.

1.2 . Back of a length from Naseem Shah, pitching outside off stump. Duckett rocks back and punches a drive

1.1 . Back of a length from Naseem Shah, outside off. Duckett moves onto the back foot and defends

0.6 . Back of a length from Shaheen Shah Afridi, pitching near leg stump and angled across Banton. He rocks back and drives

0.6 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump. Banton pushes forward but misses while attempting a drive

0.5 . Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Banton. He rocks back but makes no contact while trying to defend

0.4 . Good length, outside off. Banton gets on the front foot but decides to allow that one to go through to the wicketkeeper without playing a shot

0.3 . Length ball, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Banton gets on the front foot and defends

0.2 2 Full ball, on a good line. Banton gets forward and plays a flick for a pair of runs.

0.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Banton moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying to defend

49.6 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Haris Rauf gets forward and punches a drive on the on side for four runs.

49.5 1 Baker pitches one up, on a good line. Shaheen Shah Afridi moves onto the front foot and flicks for 1 run.

49.4 1b Baker pitches one up, pitching outside leg. Haris Rauf gets forward but misses while trying a drive, and the ball flies away from the wicketkeeper for a bye.

49.3 W OUT! Baker gets the wicket! Pitched up, on line. Naseem Shah gets forward and lifts a shaky drive, and is caught by Overton down the ground.

49.2 1lb Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Shaheen Shah Afridi steps away and eases a drive for 1 leg bye.

49.1 1lb Length ball, outside leg and angling across Naseem Shah. He gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a flick, resulting in a single leg bye.

48.6 4 And again! Full ball, outside off. Shaheen Shah Afridi gets on the front foot and drives over the off side for 4 runs.

48.5 4 FOUR! Curran pitches one up, pitching outside off. Shaheen Shah Afridi pushes forward and drives for 4 runs down the ground.

48.4 1 Back of a length, outside leg and angled across the batter. Naseem Shah goes back and drives for a run.

48.3 W OUT! Curran gets the wicket! Dropped in short by Curran, outside off. Faheem Ashraf rocks back and lifts a sloppy pull, and is caught by Jacks

48.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Shaheen Shah Afridi moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

48.1 1 Yorker, outside off stump. Faheem Ashraf moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run.

47.6 W OUT! Caught. Pitching on a good line and length. Minhas creates space and plays a bad drive, and is caught by Brook down the ground.

47.5 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Minhas pushes forward but misses while attempting to play a late cut

47.4 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Good length from Baker, outside off. Minhas pushes forward and lofts a drive over the off side for 4 runs.

47.3 4 FOUR MORE! Full, pitching outside off. Minhas gets on the front foot and drives for 4 runs.

47.2 4 FOUR! Minhas brings up his 50 with a boundary! Yorker, on a good line. Minhas backs away and eases a drive on the off side for four runs.

47.1 . Yorker, on a good line. Minhas steps away and punches a shaky drive

46.6 1 Full, pitching outside leg and angled across Minhas. He gets forward and punches a drive for one run.

46.5 2 Pitching on a good line and length. Minhas backs away and lifts a drive for a pair of runs. Impressive fielding by Banton results in a boundary being saved.

46.4 2 DROPPED! Short ball, pitching outside off stump. Minhas gets on the back foot and outside edges for a pair of runs. A great chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Cox.

46.3 1 Full ball, outside off. Faheem Ashraf moves onto the front foot and inside edges behind square on the leg side for 1 run.

46.2 1 Pitched up, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Minhas gets on the front foot and inside edges into their pads while trying to play a flick for a run.

46.1 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Faheem Ashraf moves onto the back foot and defends through the off side field for one run.

45.6 1 Good length from Root, outside off stump. Faheem Ashraf goes back and punches a drive through the leg side field for a single run.

45.5 1 On a good line and length from Root. Minhas moves onto the back foot and tucks a glance for one run behind square.

45.4 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Faheem Ashraf moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for a single run.

45.3 2 Good line and length from Root. Faheem Ashraf gets on the front foot and flicks for 2 runs.

45.2 6 And another! Good length, outside off. Faheem Ashraf gets forward and drives on the on side for a half dozen runs.

45.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Minhas advances and flicks for one run.

44.6 1 Baker pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Minhas gets on the front foot and flicks for a run.

44.5 1 On a good line and length. Faheem Ashraf gets forward and flicks for a single run.

44.4 1 Baker pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Minhas moves onto the front foot and flicks for 1 run.

44.3 1lb Baker pitches one up, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Faheem Ashraf pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting a flick behind square, resulting in a leg bye.

44.2 1 Back of a length, on line. Minhas moves onto the back foot and guides a glance on the leg side for one run.

44.1 4 DROPPED! Good length, pitching outside off. Minhas advances and lifts a drive for four runs over the off side. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Brook. Not an easy chance for Brook.

43.6 1 Good length from Rashid, outside off. Minhas rocks back and drives through the leg side field for a run.

43.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Minhas gets forward but swings and misses while trying a sweep

43.4 . On a good length, outside off stump. Minhas rocks back and punches a drive

43.3 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Faheem Ashraf moves onto the back foot and drives for one run down the ground.

43.2 4 And another! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Faheem Ashraf moves onto the back foot and pulls for four runs.

43.1 4 FOUR MORE! Rashid pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Faheem Ashraf pushes forward and drives straight down the ground for 4 runs.

42.6 1 Full, pitching outside off. Faheem Ashraf moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run.

42.5 4 FOUR! Jacks pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Faheem Ashraf gets on the front foot and drives for four runs.

42.4 4 And another! On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Faheem Ashraf gets on the front foot and leg glances behind square for four runs.

42.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Faheem Ashraf rocks back and drives on the off side.

42.2 1lb On a good line and length from Jacks once more. Minhas gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to defend behind square on the on side, resulting in a leg bye. ENGLAND appeal, but Minhas is given not out.

42.1 . On a good line and length once again. Minhas gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

41.6 . Back of a length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Faheem Ashraf rocks back but swings and misses while attempting to play a leg glance

41.5 . Length ball, outside off stump. Faheem Ashraf moves onto the front foot and defends

41.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off. Faheem Ashraf gets forward and eases a drive through the off side field for 4 runs.

41.3 . Good length from Overton, outside off stump. Faheem Ashraf moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

41.3 1w Wide. Pitching on leg. Faheem Ashraf rocks back but misses while attempting to play a leg glance

41.2 1 Back of a length from Overton, outside off. Minhas rocks back and plays a defensive stroke through the off side for a single run.

41.1 1 Short, pitching outside off. Faheem Ashraf gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

40.6 1 Good length, pitching on leg and angled across Faheem Ashraf. He gets on the back foot and flicks a leg glance for a single run.

40.5 . On a good line and length. Faheem Ashraf moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

40.4 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Minhas rocks back and pulls for 1 run.

40.3 1 Full, pitching outside off. Faheem Ashraf gets forward and punches a drive for 1 run.

40.2 1lb Good line and length. Minhas gets forward and plays a defensive stroke behind square on the on side for 1 leg bye.

40.1 . Length ball, outside off stump. Minhas gets on the back foot and cuts

39.6 . Back of a length, on leg stump and angled across Faheem Ashraf. He gets on the back foot and is struck on the gloves while trying a glance behind square.

39.5 W OUT! Bowled. Yorker, on a good line. Nawaz steps back but plays and misses while attempting to defend, the ball gets through, and Nawaz is bowled

39.4 . Dropped in short by Overton, pitching outside off stump once again. Nawaz rocks back but misses while trying a late cut

39.3 2 Short ball, pitching outside off stump again. Nawaz gets on the back foot and lifts a pull for a pair of runs straight down the ground.

39.2 . Short of a length, outside off stump again. Nawaz gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

39.1 . Back of a length from Overton, outside off. Nawaz gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

38.6 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Minhas gets forward and drives through the off side for 4 runs.

38.5 . Curran drops one in short, outside off. Minhas gets on the back foot but decides to let the ball travel through to the wicketkeeper untouched

38.4 1w Wide. Short of a length, pitching near leg stump once again. Minhas moves onto the back foot but misses while trying to play a leg glance

38.3 . Back of a length from Curran, on line. Minhas pushes forward and defends

38.2 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off stump. Minhas gets on the front foot and lofts a drive on the off side for four runs.

38.1 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Minhas gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke down the ground.

37.6 1 Back of a length from Overton, outside off stump. Minhas moves onto the back foot and plays a late cut behind point for a single run.

37.5 . On a good length, outside off stump. Minhas gets on the front foot and defends

37.4 . Back of a length from Overton, outside off stump. Minhas gets on the back foot and defends

37.3 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off stump once again. Minhas moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs down the ground.

37.2 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. Nawaz moves onto the back foot and plays a late cut behind point for a single run.

37.1 . Back of a length, outside off. Nawaz advances down the pitch and eases a drive down the ground.

36.6 . DROPPED! Back of a length from Curran, pitching outside off stump. Minhas moves onto the back foot and outside edges. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Cox. That was a hard chance for Cox.

36.5 1 Back of a length, on leg stump and angled across. Nawaz rocks back and plays a defensive stroke on the leg side for a run.

36.4 1 Curran drops one in short, outside off. Minhas goes back and pulls for a run behind square.

36.2 1 Back of a length from Curran, outside leg again. Nawaz moves onto the back foot and flicks a glance behind square on the on side for one run.

36.1 . Back of a length from Curran, pitching outside leg and angling across Nawaz. He goes back and plays a flick

35.6 1 On a good line and length. Nawaz rocks back and glances behind square for one run.

35.5 1 Jacks comes around the wicket. On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Minhas goes back and cuts for a single run.

35.4 1 Good line and length. Nawaz advances down the pitch and flicks for 1 run.

35.3 4 FOUR! Jacks comes over the wicket. Back of a length from Jacks, outside off stump. Nawaz goes back and slices a cut for 4 runs.

35.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Minhas gets on the back foot and drives on the leg side for 1 run.

35.1 1 Good length from Jacks, outside off. Nawaz gets on the back foot and flicks down the ground for 1 run.

34.6 1 Curran pitches one up, on line once more. Nawaz moves onto the front foot and plays a flick down the ground for a single run.

34.5 . Back of a length, on a good line once more. Nawaz rocks back and defends

34.4 . Pitched up, on line. Nawaz gets on the front foot and defends

34.3 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Nawaz moves onto the back foot and slices a cut

34.2 2 Back of a length, on line once more. Nawaz rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for a run. An error in the field by Duckett allows the batters to complete one overthrow.

34.1 2 Curran pitches one up, pitching outside leg and angling across Nawaz. He gets on the front foot and plays a flick for 2 runs behind square.

33.6 1 Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump again. Nawaz gets on the back foot and leg glances for a run behind square.

33.5 1 Back of a length from Overton, pitching outside off. Minhas goes back and flicks a leg glance for 1 run behind square.

33.4 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Minhas goes back and plays a defensive stroke through the off side field.

33.3 . Back of a length from Overton, pitching outside off once more. Minhas gets on the back foot but misses while attempting to play a defensive shot

33.2 1 Short of a length, outside off stump once more. Nawaz goes back and guides a late cut behind point for one run.

33.1 . Back of a length from Overton, outside off stump. Nawaz gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying a cut

32.6 1 Full, on line. Nawaz moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a single run.

32.5 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Minhas moves onto the front foot and defends for 1 run.

32.4 . On a good length, outside off. Minhas moves onto the back foot and drives

32.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Minhas pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

32.2 1 Nawaz defends for a run.

32.1 6 SIX! Rashid pitches one up, on line. Nawaz moves down the pitch and plays a drive for six runs.

31.6 1 Good length from Overton, outside off. Nawaz gets forward and defends on the off side for a run.

31.5 1 Good length from Overton, outside off stump once more. Minhas gets on the front foot and outside edges behind point for a single run.

31.4 1 Back of a length from Overton, outside off stump. Nawaz moves onto the back foot and slices a late cut back behind point for one run.

31.3 4 FOUR! Nawaz brings up his fifty in emphatic style! Short of a length, outside off again. Nawaz goes back and late cuts for 4 runs back behind point.

31.2 . Overton drops one in short, outside off. Nawaz ducks under it

31.1 . Dropped in short by Overton, on a good line. Nawaz goes back and defends

30.6 . On a good line and length from Rashid. Minhas gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

30.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Minhas rocks back and drives

30.4 . On a good line and length. Minhas gets forward and defends

30.3 1 Rashid pitches one up, outside off. Nawaz pushes forward and drives for 1 run down the ground.

30.2 . Good line and length once again. Nawaz moves onto the front foot and defends

30.1 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, pitching on a good line. Nawaz pushes forward and lofts a drive for six runs over the leg side field.

29.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Nawaz gets on the front foot and defends on the off side for 1 run.

29.5 6 Back-to-back maximums! Short ball, outside off stump. Nawaz moves onto the back foot and lifts a pull for 6 runs.

29.4 1 Back of a length from Atkinson, outside off stump. Minhas gets on the back foot and flicks a glance for a run on the on side.

29.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Atkinson, outside off. Minhas moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for 4 runs.

29.2 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Minhas moves onto the back foot and defends

29.1 . Short of a length, outside off once more. Minhas goes back and eases a drive

28.5 . On a good line and length. Nawaz gets forward and defends

28.4 1 Pitched up, pitching outside leg and angling across. Minhas moves onto the front foot and plays a flick back behind square for a run.

28.3 1 Full toss, outside off stump again. Nawaz gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run. Fantastic fielding by Brook results in a boundary being saved.

28.2 . Good length, outside off again. Nawaz goes back and late cuts

28.1 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Nawaz moves onto the front foot and defends

27.6 . Short ball, outside off stump. Minhas ducks

27.5 . Good length from Atkinson, outside off stump. Minhas gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

27.4 . Atkinson drops one in short, on line. Minhas moves onto the back foot and defends

27.3 W OUT! Caught. Around the wicket, dropped in short by Atkinson, pitching outside off once more. Baig goes back and skies a bad pull, and is impressively caught by Curran

27.2 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Nawaz goes back and cuts behind point for 1 run.

27.1 1lb Good line and length from Atkinson but angling across the batter. Baig gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a leg glance back behind square, resulting in 1 leg bye.

26.6 . On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Nawaz gets on the back foot and eases a drive

26.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Nawaz moves onto the back foot and slices a cut

26.4 2 DROPPED! Good length from Jacks, outside leg and angled across Nawaz. He gets on the front foot and sweeps poorly back behind square for 2 runs. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Atkinson. A really tough chance for Atkinson there.

26.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Nawaz gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

26.2 . Full, outside off stump. Nawaz moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

26.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off again. Baig moves onto the front foot and drives for a run on the off side.

25.6 . Back of a length from Baker, outside off stump again. Nawaz moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

25.5 2 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Nawaz goes back and slices a late cut for two runs back behind point.

25.4 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Pitched up, on a good line. Nawaz creates room and punches a drive through the off side for four runs.

25.3 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off stump. Nawaz moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs through point on the off side. The ball is misfielded by Atkinson costing three runs.

25.2 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Nawaz moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke on the off side.

25.1 . Good line and length once again. Nawaz moves onto the front foot and plays a flick

24.6 . Good line and length. Baig gets on the back foot and eases a drive

24.5 4 And again! Jacks pitches one up, on a good line. Baig moves down the pitch and plays a drive for 4 runs.

24.4 . Jacks comes around the wicket to Baig. Good length from Jacks, pitching outside off stump. Baig moves onto the back foot and punches a drive

24.3 1 Full, on a good line again. Nawaz gets forward and punches a drive down the ground for 1 run.

24.2 . Jacks comes over the wicket. Pitching on a good line and length once more. Nawaz gets forward and defends

24.1 1 Good line and length. Baig rocks back and drives for a run through the off side field.

23.6 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Baig gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

23.5 1 Back of a length from Baker, on line. Nawaz gets on the back foot and glances behind square for 1 run.

23.5 1w Wide. Dropped in short by Baker, pitching well down the leg side.

23.4 1 On a good line and length from Baker. Baig gets on the front foot and edges for a single run through the on side field.

23.3 . Back of a length from Baker, outside off. Baig gets on the back foot and edges onto the pads while attempting to play a drive

23.3 1w Wide. Short ball, too wide outside off.

23.2 1 Back of a length from Baker, pitching outside off stump once again. Nawaz gets on the back foot and slices a late cut for a run behind point.

23.1 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Nawaz moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

22.6 4 FOUR! Good length from Rashid, outside off stump. Baig moves down the pitch and drives on the off side for four runs.

22.5 . Good line and length from Rashid. Baig gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

22.4 1 Full, pitching outside off once more. Nawaz moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run down the ground.

22.3 . Pitched up, outside off. Nawaz gets forward and eases a drive

22.2 1lb Full ball, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Baig moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a sweep behind square, resulting in a single leg bye.

22.1 2 Good length from Rashid, pitching outside off once again. Baig rocks back and cuts for a pair of runs. Quality work in the field by Curran prevents a boundary.

21.6 . Short ball, pitching outside off again. Nawaz ducks out of the way

21.5 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Nawaz gets on the back foot and plays a flick

21.4 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off. Nawaz advances and drives over the off side for 4 runs.

21.3 . Yorker, on line. Nawaz gets on the front foot and defends

21.2 . Pitched up, outside off. Nawaz gets on the front foot and drives

21.1 . On a good line and length. Nawaz gets on the front foot and edges

20.6 . On a good length, outside off again. Baig rocks back and drives

20.5 1 Full, pitching outside off again. Nawaz gets forward and eases a drive for a run down the ground.

20.4 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Nawaz gets forward and eases a drive

20.3 . Length ball, pitching outside leg stump. Nawaz gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a leg glance. ENGLAND appeal, however the umpire is unmoved.

20.2 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Baig moves onto the front foot and flicks down the ground for one run.

20.1 . Rashid pitches one up, on line. Baig moves onto the front foot and defends

19.6 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Baig gets on the back foot and eases a drive for a single run on the off side.

19.5 . Overton now coming around the wicket. Short of a length, pitching outside off. Baig moves onto the back foot and defends

19.4 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Nawaz gets on the back foot and guides a late cut behind point for one run.

19.3 . Short of a length, outside off. Nawaz rocks back and defends

19.2 2 Overton pitches one up, on a good line. Nawaz moves onto the front foot and flicks for a pair of runs.

19.1 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Baig gets on the back foot and eases a drive through the off side field for one run.

18.6 . On a good line and length from Rashid. Nawaz pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

18.5 6 MAXIMUM! Full, outside off. Nawaz moves onto the front foot and skies a sweep for a half dozen runs.

18.4 W OUT! Caught. Full toss, on line. S Ali Agha gets forward and edges, and is caught by Atkinson back behind square.

18.3 2 Back of a length, outside off. S Ali Agha moves onto the back foot and cuts for two runs.

18.2 4 And another! Good line and length once more. S Ali Agha moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep back behind square for four runs.

18.1 1 On a good length, outside off. Baig rocks back and drives for a single run through the off side field.

17.6 2 Back of a length from Overton, pitching outside off again. S Ali Agha moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke back behind point for a pair of runs.

17.5 1lb Back of a length from Overton, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Baig rocks back, and is hit on the pads while trying a glance, resulting in one leg bye behind square on the on side.

17.4 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. S Ali Agha moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

17.3 . Dropped in short by Overton, on a good line. S Ali Agha goes back and is hit on the gloves while trying to play a pull back behind square.

17.2 . Short of a length, on a good line again. S Ali Agha rocks back and defends

17.1 . Back of a length from Overton, pitching outside off. S Ali Agha rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

16.6 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. S Ali Agha pushes forward and plays a paddle behind square for a single run.

16.5 . Pitching on a good line and length. S Ali Agha rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

16.4 . Full, outside off stump again. S Ali Agha moves onto the front foot and drives poorly

16.3 . Full ball, outside off once more. S Ali Agha gets forward and flicks

16.2 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump once more. S Ali Agha pushes forward and drives

16.1 4 FOUR! Good length from Rashid, pitching outside off stump. S Ali Agha shuffles down the pitch and drives for four runs.

15.6 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Baig gets forward and drives

15.5 . Back of a length from Overton, pitching outside off once again. Baig gets on the back foot and defends on the off side.

15.4 1 Dropped in short by Overton, outside off again. S Ali Agha moves onto the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

15.3 . Good length from Overton, pitching outside off stump. S Ali Agha moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

15.2 . Good line and length from Overton. S Ali Agha moves onto the front foot and defends

15.1 . Short of a length, outside off stump again. S Ali Agha goes back and defends averagely

14.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Jacks, pitching outside off. Baig rocks back and plays a cut for four runs.

14.5 . Good line and length from Jacks. Baig gets forward and defends

14.4 . Jacks now coming around the wicket. Back of a length from Jacks, pitching outside off stump. Baig moves onto the back foot and plays a cut

14.3 1 Full ball, on a good line. S Ali Agha advances and flicks for a single run.

14.2 W OUT! Jacks gets the wicket! Over the wicket to Babar Azam, good length from Jacks, pitching outside off. He gets on the back foot but misses while attempting to play a drive, the ball gets through, and Babar Azam is bowled

14.1 1 Back of a length from Jacks, pitching outside off. Baig moves onto the back foot and drives through the off side for a run.

13.6 2 Overton comes around the wicket. Back of a length, outside leg and angling across the batter. Babar Azam gets on the back foot and flicks a glance for a couple of runs.

13.5 1lb Overton comes over the wicket to Baig. Back of a length from Overton, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Baig goes back, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a glance, resulting in 1 leg bye back behind square.

13.4 . Good line and length from Overton. Baig gets on the front foot and defends

13.3 . Overton now coming around the wicket to Baig. Short of a length, outside off stump once again. Baig gets on the back foot but misses while attempting to play a cut

13.2 1 Dropped in short by Overton, pitching outside off. Babar Azam rocks back and pulls for one run behind square.

13.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. Babar Azam gets forward and defends

12.6 . Back of a length from Jacks, pitching outside off stump. Baig gets on the back foot and plays a cut

12.5 . Good line and length from Jacks again. Baig goes back and drives

12.4 1 Back of a length from Jacks, on line again. Babar Azam goes back and glances for a single run.

12.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Baig moves onto the front foot and drives for one run.

12.2 . Back of a length from Jacks, on a good line once more. Baig moves onto the back foot and eases a drive

12.1 1 On a good line and length. Babar Azam advances and guides a glance for one run through the leg side field.

11.6 . Back of a length from Overton, outside off stump. Baig goes back and defends

11.5 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Baig moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a cut

11.4 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Baig moves onto the back foot and drives through the off side.

11.3 . Overton comes around the wicket. Length ball, outside off once again. Baig gets forward and defends

11.2 1 Short ball, outside off. Babar Azam gets on the back foot and hooks behind square for one run.

11.1 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Babar Azam gets on the back foot and defends

10.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Babar Azam goes back and cuts late for 1 run.

10.5 1 Back of a length from Jacks, outside off stump. Baig gets on the back foot and drives for one run through the off side field.

10.4 1 Full ball, pitching outside off once more. Babar Azam pushes forward and plays a flick for a run.

10.3 . Jacks now coming over the wicket to Babar Azam. Good length from Jacks, outside off stump. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

10.2 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Baig rocks back and cuts for 1 run.

10.1 . Jacks pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Baig gets forward and punches a drive

9.6 . Atkinson now coming over the wicket to Babar Azam. Good length, outside off stump. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

9.5 1 Back of a length from Atkinson, pitching outside off. Baig gets on the back foot and plays a late cut behind point for 1 run.

9.4 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. Baig pushes forward and punches a drive on the off side for four runs.

9.3 2 Back of a length from Atkinson, on line but angled across Baig. He moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a leg glance, resulting in a couple of leg byes back behind square.

9.2 4 FOUR! Atkinson now coming around the wicket to Baig. Short of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Baig gets on the back foot and plays a late cut back behind point for four runs.

9.1 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Babar Azam rocks back and cuts behind point for a run.

8.6 . Length ball, outside off stump. Baig rocks back and guides a sloppy cut

8.5 . Good line and length. Baig moves onto the front foot and inside edges

8.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Baig gets on the back foot and cuts

8.3 1 Jacks comes around the wicket to Babar Azam. Pitching on a good line and length. Babar Azam goes back and eases a drive for one run.

8.2 . Good length, outside off again. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

8.1 . On a good length, outside off stump. Babar Azam gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a defensive stroke

7.6 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Baig gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

7.5 . Atkinson now coming around the wicket to Baig. Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Baig gets forward and punches a drive

7.4 1 On a good line and length again. Babar Azam pushes forward and edges onto the pads while attempting to play a glance behind square on the leg side for 1 run.

7.3 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Babar Azam goes back and plays a defensive stroke

7.2 . Good line and length from Atkinson. Babar Azam moves onto the front foot and edges

7.1 . Good line and length from Atkinson once again. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and flicks

6.6 . Good line and length from Jacks. Baig moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

6.5 . Jacks now coming around the wicket to Baig. Full ball, on a good line. Baig pushes forward and punches a drive

6.4 1 Short of a length, outside off stump again. Babar Azam rocks back and guides a cut for 1 run. The ball is misfielded by Atkinson costing ENGLAND a single run.

6.3 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Babar Azam moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to defend

6.2 . Good line and length. Babar Azam gets forward and plays a flick

6.1 . Good length, pitching outside off. Babar Azam moves onto the front foot and flicks poorly

5.6 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line but angled across. Baig rocks back but swings and misses while attempting to play a leg glance

5.5 W OUT! Caught. Short, outside off stump. Ayub moves onto the back foot and edges, and is caught by Curran back behind square.

5.4 4 FOUR! Baker now coming around the wicket to Ayub. Back of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Ayub gets on the back foot and late cuts back behind point for 4 runs.

5.3 1 Back of a length from Baker, outside off stump again. Babar Azam goes back and late cuts for one run behind point.

5.2 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Babar Azam goes back and plays a defensive stroke

5.1 . Good length, outside off stump once more. Babar Azam pushes forward and punches a drive

4.6 1 Good length from Atkinson, pitching outside off once more. Babar Azam moves onto the front foot and drives for one run.

4.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Babar Azam rocks back, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a defensive shot

4.4 . Atkinson comes over the wicket to Babar Azam. Back of a length, pitching outside off. Babar Azam moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

4.3 3 Back of a length, outside off. Ayub moves onto the front foot and plays a cut for 3 runs. Good fielding by Banton and Jacks saves a certain boundary.

4.2 . Good line and length. Ayub moves onto the front foot and defends

4.1 . On a good length, outside off stump once more. Ayub moves onto the front foot and defends

3.6 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Babar Azam moves onto the back foot and defends

3.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length, on line again. Babar Azam moves onto the front foot and finesses a leg glance back behind square for 4 runs.

3.4 2 Good line and length. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and tucks a leg glance for 2 runs back behind square.

3.3 . Length ball, outside off stump again. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and defends

3.2 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off. Babar Azam gets forward and punches a drive through the off side field for 4 runs.

3.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground.

2.6 1 Good length from Atkinson, pitching outside off stump. Babar Azam gets forward and glances for 1 run behind square.

2.5 4 And again! Atkinson pitches one up, on line again. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and glances for four runs back behind square.

2.4 . Back of a length from Atkinson, outside off once again. Babar Azam gets on the back foot and defends

2.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Babar Azam gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

2.2 . Atkinson comes over the wicket. Good length, pitching outside off stump. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off once more. Ayub pushes forward and tucks a glance through the leg side field for one run.

1.6 . Pitched up, outside off once again. Babar Azam gets forward and eases a drive

1.5 . Back of a length, outside off again. Babar Azam moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

1.4 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by Baker, pitching outside off stump but angled across Babar Azam. He goes back and pulls back behind square for 4 runs.

1.3 . On a good line and length from Baker. Babar Azam gets forward and defends

1.2 . Back of a length from Baker, outside off stump. Babar Azam gets on the back foot and flicks

1.1 . Short of a length, on line. Babar Azam gets on the back foot and defends

1.1 1w Wide. Short of a length, pitching well down the leg side.

0.6 1 On a good line and length. Babar Azam moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a run.

0.5 . Good length from Atkinson, pitching outside off stump again. Babar Azam pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

0.4 . On a good length, outside off once again. Babar Azam pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a defensive shot. ENGLAND appeal, but the umpire says not out.

0.3 . Back of a length from Atkinson, outside off. Babar Azam rocks back and defends

0.2 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Babar Azam moves onto the front foot but lets the ball travel through to Cox without playing a shot