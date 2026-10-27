5.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Haris Rauf, pitching outside off stump. Kamindu Mendis gets on the back foot and pulls for 4 runs.

5.3 . Good length, pitching outside off. Kamindu Mendis gets forward and eases a drive

5.2 . Good length, outside off. Kamindu Mendis gets forward and drives

5.1 . Length ball, outside off. Kamindu Mendis pushes forward and plays a wild defensive stroke

4.6 . Shaheen Shah Afridi drops one in short, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Avishka Fernando ducks under it

4.5 . Back of a length, outside leg. Avishka Fernando moves onto the back foot and plays a pull behind square.

4.4 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Kamindu Mendis gets on the back foot and flicks for one run back behind square. The ball is misfielded by Naseem Shah.

4.3 1 Back of a length from Shaheen Shah Afridi, on line once again. Avishka Fernando rocks back and pulls sloppily for a single run.

4.2 . Full ball, on a good line. Avishka Fernando gets on the front foot and flicks a leg glance

4.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump. Avishka Fernando goes back and pulls for four runs.

3.6 . Good length, pitching outside off. Kamindu Mendis gets forward but decides to let that one travel through to the keeper without playing a shot

3.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Kamindu Mendis rocks back and cuts behind point for four runs.

3.4 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, outside leg and angling across. Kamindu Mendis moves onto the front foot and flicks for six runs behind square.

3.3 . Good line and length once again. Kamindu Mendis moves onto the front foot and leg glances

3.2 2 Good length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Kamindu Mendis pushes forward and flicks behind square for a pair of runs.

3.1 3 Back of a length, outside off. Avishka Fernando gets on the back foot and leg glances for 3 runs.

2.6 . Short of a length, outside off. Kamindu Mendis gets on the back foot and cuts averagely

2.5 . Back of a length, outside off. Kamindu Mendis steps back but opts to let the ball travel through to the wicketkeeper without playing a shot

2.4 . Back of a length from Shaheen Shah Afridi, pitching outside off stump again. Kamindu Mendis rocks back and drives

2.3 1 Back of a length from Shaheen Shah Afridi, outside off. Avishka Fernando gets on the back foot and guides a cut back behind point for 1 run.

2.2 . Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Avishka Fernando moves onto the back foot and pulls

2.2 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Avishka Fernando gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying a leg glance

2.1 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump. Avishka Fernando pushes forward and eases a drive for four runs down the ground.

1.6 . Good length, on leg stump. Kamindu Mendis pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a leg glance

1.5 4 FOUR! Pitched up, on leg stump and angled across Kamindu Mendis. He pushes forward and lifts a drive for 4 runs.

1.4 . Pitched up, pitching outside off once more. Kamindu Mendis gets forward and drives on the off side.

1.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Avishka Fernando moves onto the front foot and outside edges back behind point for 1 run.

1.2 . On a good line and length. Avishka Fernando moves onto the front foot and defends

1.1 1 On a good length, outside off again. Kamindu Mendis gets forward and drives on the off side for 1 run.

0.6 1b Full toss, pitching outside leg. Kamindu Mendis pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting a flick, and the ball runs away for a bye, due to the wild delivery by Shaheen Shah Afridi.

0.5 1lb Short of a length, pitching outside leg. Avishka Fernando rocks back, and is hit on the pads while attempting a leg glance back behind square, resulting in a leg bye.

0.4 1 Back of a length from Shaheen Shah Afridi, on line. Kamindu Mendis moves onto the back foot and tucks a leg glance for a single run behind square.

0.3 . DROPPED! Length ball, outside off stump. Kamindu Mendis pushes forward and outside edges. A real chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Baig.

0.2 . Good length from Shaheen Shah Afridi, pitching outside off stump. Kamindu Mendis gets forward but lets that one through to the keeper without playing a shot

0.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Kamindu Mendis gets forward but opts to let the ball go through to the keeper

25.3 W OUT! And that's five for Madushanka! Dropped in short by Madushanka, pitching outside off. Shaheen Shah Afridi rocks back and edges, and is caught by Wellalage back behind square.

25.2 6 MAXIMUM! Short ball, on a good line but angled across. Shaheen Shah Afridi steps away and edges behind square for a half dozen runs.

25.1 . Yorker, on a good line. Shaheen Shah Afridi steps back and inside edges

24.6 1 CHANCE! Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Shaheen Shah Afridi gets on the back foot and defends for 1 run. There's an attempt at a run out from Asitha Fernando's throw.

24.5 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length from Asitha Fernando, pitching outside leg and angled across. Shaheen Shah Afridi backs away and pulls for six runs.

24.4 . Asitha Fernando now coming over the wicket to Shaheen Shah Afridi. Asitha Fernando pitches one up, outside leg and angled across. Shaheen Shah Afridi moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a flick

24.3 1 Asitha Fernando now coming around the wicket. Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Naseem Shah gets on the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

24.3 1w Wide. Asitha Fernando drops one in short, on a good line but angled wildly across the batter. Naseem Shah rocks back but swings and misses while attempting a pull

24.2 . Short ball, on line. Naseem Shah goes back but misses while attempting to play a defensive shot

24.1 1 Short ball, pitching on leg and angling across. Shaheen Shah Afridi gets on the back foot and lifts a mediocre pull for a single run behind square.

23.6 1 Short of a length, outside off. Shaheen Shah Afridi goes back and tucks a leg glance for 1 run back behind square.

23.5 . Back of a length from Madushanka, outside off stump again. Shaheen Shah Afridi ducks

23.4 1 Madushanka now coming around the wicket. Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Naseem Shah moves onto the front foot and inside edges back behind square for a run.

23.3 . Back of a length from Madushanka, pitching on a good line once more. Naseem Shah creates room but decides to allow the ball to through to the wicketkeeper unchallenged

23.2 . Madushanka comes over the wicket to Naseem Shah. Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Naseem Shah moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

23.1 W OUT! Madushanka breaks through! Length ball, pitching outside off. Haris Rauf steps away and outside edges, and is brilliantly caught by Kamindu Mendis. A simply special piece of fielding by Kamindu Mendis!

22.6 . Back of a length from Wellalage, outside off stump. Shaheen Shah Afridi rocks back and eases a drive

22.5 . Wellalage now coming over the wicket to Shaheen Shah Afridi. Good length from Wellalage, pitching outside off stump. Shaheen Shah Afridi pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

22.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Haris Rauf gets forward and inside edges for 1 run back behind square.

22.3 W OUT! Caught. Good length from Wellalage, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Nawaz steps away and drives averagely, and is caught by Arachchige on the off side.

22.2 . On a good line and length from Wellalage once more. Nawaz gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side.

22.1 . On a good line and length. Nawaz gets forward and defends

21.6 . Short of a length, on a good line. Shaheen Shah Afridi ducks out of the way

21.5 . Madushanka drops one in short, on line. Shaheen Shah Afridi ducks

21.4 W OUT! Madushanka gets the wicket! Short ball, outside off stump. Minhas goes back and outside edges, and is caught by Kusal Mendis

21.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Minhas gets on the back foot and pulls for 4 runs.

21.2 . Back of a length from Madushanka, outside off stump. Minhas rocks back and pulls sloppily straight down the ground.

21.1 1 Full, on line. Nawaz gets on the front foot and drives straight down the ground for a single run.

20.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Minhas gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

20.5 . Wellalage now coming over the wicket. Back of a length from Wellalage, pitching outside off. Minhas moves onto the back foot and drives

20.4 1 Wellalage now coming around the wicket. On a good line and length. Nawaz pushes forward and punches a drive through the off side for a run.

20.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Minhas pushes forward and leg glances for 1 run back behind square.

20.2 . Wellalage comes over the wicket to Minhas. Good length, pitching outside off stump. Minhas moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

20.1 1 Wellalage pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Nawaz pushes forward and punches a drive through the off side for a single run.

19.6 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Nawaz moves onto the front foot and edges for 1 run behind square on the on side.

19.5 . Pitching on a good line and length. Nawaz moves onto the front foot and guides a leg glance

19.4 . Madushanka comes around the wicket to Nawaz. Short of a length, pitching outside off. Nawaz goes back and plays a defensive stroke

19.3 1 Short, pitching on a good line once again. Minhas gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a single run.

19.2 . Madushanka comes over the wicket. Yorker, on a good line. Minhas pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

19.1 1 Yorker, on a good line. Nawaz gets forward and defends for 1 run on the off side.

18.6 1 Back of a length from Arachchige, outside off once more. Nawaz goes back and plays a cut for a single run.

18.5 . Back of a length from Arachchige, pitching outside off stump. Nawaz moves onto the back foot and guides a late cut

18.4 6 MAXIMUM! Arachchige pitches one up, on a good line. Nawaz advances down the pitch and drives for 6 runs past the bowler.

18.3 . Arachchige comes over the wicket. On a good line and length from Arachchige. Nawaz pushes forward and defends

18.2 1 Pitched up, on leg stump and angling across Minhas. He gets on the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for one run.

18.1 . Good length, outside off stump. Minhas moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

17.6 . On a good line and length. Nawaz gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

17.5 . Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. Nawaz rocks back and defends

17.4 . Malinga comes over the wicket. Dropped in short by Malinga, pitching outside off stump. Nawaz ducks under it

17.3 1 Malinga now coming around the wicket. Back of a length, pitching outside off once more. Minhas gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side for one run.

17.2 1 Malinga now coming over the wicket to Nawaz. Malinga pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Nawaz pushes forward and eases a drive for 1 run through the off side field.

17.1 1 Full ball, outside off. Minhas moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the off side for a single run.

16.6 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Minhas gets on the back foot and punches a drive for a single run down the ground.

16.5 . Arachchige comes around the wicket to Minhas. Back of a length from Arachchige, pitching outside off once more. Minhas goes back and leg glances

16.4 1 Back of a length from Arachchige, pitching outside off stump. Nawaz moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for a single run.

16.3 . Good line and length from Arachchige. Nawaz gets forward and defends

16.2 . Short of a length, outside off once more. Nawaz goes back and eases a drive

16.1 2 Back of a length from Arachchige, outside off. Nawaz moves onto the back foot and drives for a couple of runs through the off side field.

15.6 . Good line and length from Malinga. Minhas gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

15.5 1 Back of a length from Malinga, pitching outside off again. Nawaz moves onto the back foot and cuts late for a run behind point.

15.4 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Nawaz steps away but decides to allow it to go through to the keeper

15.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Nawaz gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side.

14.6 . Good length, outside off stump. Minhas pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

14.5 . Arachchige now coming around the wicket. Good length from Arachchige, pitching outside off stump. Minhas gets on the front foot and drives

14.4 W OUT! Caught. Full, pitching on leg and angling across Shadab Khan. He gets on the front foot and is hit on the gloves while trying a sweep, and is caught by Kusal Mendis

14.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Shadab Khan rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

14.2 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Shadab Khan moves onto the back foot but misses while trying to play a cut

14.1 2 Pitching on a good line and length once again. Shadab Khan gets forward and plays a paddle for two runs back behind square.

13.6 . Dropped in short by Malinga, on line again. Nawaz ducks

13.5 . Back of a length from Malinga, on line. Nawaz rocks back and defends

13.4 . Full, pitching outside off. Nawaz gets on the front foot and eases a drive down the ground.

13.3 . On a good line and length. Nawaz pushes forward and defends

13.2 1 Short, on a good line. Shadab Khan moves down the pitch and is struck on the helmet while trying to leave the ball

13.1 W OUT! LBW. Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Babar Azam gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a flick. The umpire gives Babar Azam out LBW, but Babar Azam signals for a review. The decision is upheld, and Babar Azam has to go.

12.5 . Full, on a good line. S Ali Agha moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

12.4 1 Good length from Arachchige, pitching outside off once more. Babar Azam gets forward and punches a drive through the on side field for a single run.

12.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. S Ali Agha gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run on the leg side.

12.2 . Length ball, outside off stump once more. S Ali Agha shuffles down the pitch and eases a wild drive

12.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Babar Azam gets forward and punches a drive through the leg side field for one run.

11.6 1 Back of a length from Malinga, outside off. Babar Azam gets forward and eases a drive for a single run straight down the ground.

11.5 . Back of a length, on line again. Babar Azam pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

11.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. S Ali Agha gets forward and plays a flick for a run behind square.

11.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. S Ali Agha pushes forward but misses while attempting to play a defensive stroke

11.2 1 Back of a length from Malinga, pitching on a good line once more. Babar Azam rocks back and defends behind point on the off side for a run.

11.1 1 Good line and length from Malinga. S Ali Agha gets forward and punches a drive behind point on the off side for a run.

10.6 . Good length from Arachchige, pitching outside off stump again. Babar Azam pushes forward and drives averagely down the ground.

10.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. S Ali Agha shuffles down the pitch and drives for a single run.

10.4 1 Arachchige pitches one up, outside off. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and drives on the off side for a single run.

10.3 1 Good length, outside off stump once again. S Ali Agha moves down the pitch and drives for one run through the on side field.

10.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. S Ali Agha gets forward and outside edges

10.1 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump again. S Ali Agha gets forward and edges for four runs behind point.

9.6 . Back of a length from Madushanka, outside off stump. Babar Azam gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

9.5 1lb Back of a length, outside leg and angling across. S Ali Agha gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a leg glance, resulting in one leg bye back behind square.

9.4 . Good length, outside off stump. S Ali Agha gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

9.3 . Madushanka pitches one up, pitching outside leg and angled across S Ali Agha. He gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a leg glance

9.2 W OUT! Consecutive wickets! Length ball, outside off stump. Baig gets on the front foot and drives sloppily, and is caught by Liyanage

9.1 . Good length from Madushanka, outside off. Baig gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

8.6 4 And again! Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Babar Azam goes back and edges onto the pads while attempting a flick for four runs behind square.

8.5 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Babar Azam pushes forward and punches a drive through the off side for 4 runs.

8.4 . Length ball, outside off stump once more. Babar Azam gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

8.3 . Good length from Asitha Fernando, pitching outside off. Babar Azam pushes forward and defends

8.2 3 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Baig gets on the back foot and drives for 3 runs.

8.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. Baig pushes forward and is struck on the gloves while attempting to play a defensive shot behind square on the on side.

7.6 . Back of a length, on line. Babar Azam gets on the back foot and plays a poor pull

7.5 4 FOUR! Short ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Babar Azam goes back and plays a pull behind square for 4 runs.

7.4 . On a good length, outside off stump again. Babar Azam pushes forward and eases a drive

7.3 2 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Babar Azam gets on the back foot and flicks for a pair of runs behind square.

7.2 4 Back of a length, pitching outside off but angled across. Babar Azam goes back, and is hit on the pad while trying a leg glance, resulting in four leg byes back behind square.

7.1 . Good length from Madushanka, pitching outside off. Babar Azam pushes forward but misses while trying to play a defensive stroke

6.6 . Good length, outside off. Baig gets forward and eases a drive

6.5 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Baig rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

6.4 2 Good length from Asitha Fernando, pitching outside off. Baig pushes forward and drives for a couple of runs on the off side.

6.3 . Pitching on a good line and length once more. Baig pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

6.2 W OUT! LBW. Pitching on a good line and length. Maaz Sadaqat gets forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a flick. The umpire gives Maaz Sadaqat out LBW, but Maaz Sadaqat signals for a review. The decision is upheld, and Maaz Sadaqat is given out.

6.1 . Good length from Asitha Fernando, pitching outside off. Maaz Sadaqat moves down the pitch but makes no contact while attempting a pull

5.6 . On a good line and length from Madushanka. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

5.5 . Short ball, pitching outside off again. Babar Azam creates room but watches it travel through to the keeper without offering a shot

5.4 . Madushanka comes around the wicket. Back of a length from Madushanka, outside off stump. Babar Azam goes back and drives through the off side.

5.3 . Good line and length. Babar Azam gets forward and drives straight down the ground.

5.2 2 Good length from Madushanka, pitching outside off stump. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and outside edges back behind point for two runs.

5.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Maaz Sadaqat pushes forward and inside edges for one run behind square.

4.6 4 FOUR! Short, outside off stump again. Babar Azam rocks back and plays a pull back behind square for four runs.

4.5 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Babar Azam gets on the back foot and plays a pull. Quality fielding by Avishka Fernando saves a boundary.

4.4 . Good length, outside off stump. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and defends

4.3 . On a good line and length. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and leg glances

4.2 . Pitched up, outside off. Babar Azam pushes forward but lets it travel through to Kusal Mendis unchallenged

4.1 1 Back of a length, outside off. Maaz Sadaqat goes back and lofts a cut behind point for 1 run.

3.6 . Short, pitching on a good line. Babar Azam steps back but lets that one travel through to the keeper untouched

3.5 4 FOUR! Good length from Madushanka, outside off. Babar Azam gets forward and punches a drive through the off side field for 4 runs.

3.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. Babar Azam moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

3.3 . Good length from Madushanka, outside off. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and defends

3.2 W OUT! Consecutive wickets! Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Fakhar Zaman rocks back and is hit on the gloves while attempting to play a defensive shot, and is caught by P Rathnayake on the off side.

3.1 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Fakhar Zaman pushes forward and defends

2.6 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Maaz Sadaqat moves onto the front foot and eases a wild drive

2.5 1 Short of a length, pitching on leg and angled across Fakhar Zaman. He rocks back and leg glances behind square for 1 run.

2.4 . Full, pitching on a good line once again. Fakhar Zaman moves onto the front foot and finesses a leg glance

2.3 1 On a good line and length from Asitha Fernando. Maaz Sadaqat gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke back behind point for 1 run.

2.2 . Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Maaz Sadaqat gets forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a leg glance. SRI LANKA appeal, however the umpire says not out.

2.1 . Back of a length from Asitha Fernando, pitching outside off. Maaz Sadaqat gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

1.6 . Good line and length from Madushanka. Fakhar Zaman gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

1.5 . On a good length, outside off stump. Fakhar Zaman pushes forward and defends

1.4 . Good length from Madushanka, outside off stump. Fakhar Zaman gets forward but allows the ball to travel through to Kusal Mendis without playing a shot

1.3 1 Pitched up, outside off. Maaz Sadaqat gets forward and drives for a run.

1.2 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off stump. Maaz Sadaqat moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side field for four runs.

1.1 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Maaz Sadaqat pushes forward but misses while attempting a drive

0.6 . Back of a length from Asitha Fernando, on a good line. Fakhar Zaman rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

0.5 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off stump. Fakhar Zaman gets forward and drives for 4 runs on the off side.

0.4 . Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Fakhar Zaman gets forward and guides a leg glance

0.3 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Fakhar Zaman gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.2 . On a good line and length from Asitha Fernando once more. Fakhar Zaman gets forward and defends on the off side.