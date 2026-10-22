11.2 1 Wellalage pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Duckett gets on the back foot and drives for one run on the on side.

11.1 . Wellalage pitches one up, outside off stump once more. Duckett gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

10.6 . Good length, outside off once more. Banton gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

10.5 2 Short of a length, outside off again. Banton moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for two runs behind square.

10.4 . Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Banton gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying a drive

10.3 1 Malinga pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Duckett moves onto the back foot and cuts back through point for one run.

10.2 . Good length, outside off. Duckett moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

10.1 . Good line and length. Duckett pushes forward and defends

9.6 1 Good length, pitching outside leg stump. Duckett moves onto the back foot and tucks a leg glance for 1 run back behind square.

9.5 1 Length ball, outside off stump once more. Banton gets on the back foot and punches a drive for a single run.

9.4 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump again. Banton pushes forward and reverse sweeps for 4 runs back behind point.

9.3 . Full, outside off once again. Banton gets forward and reverse sweeps averagely behind point.

9.2 . Pitched up, outside off. Banton goes back and punches a drive on the off side.

9.1 . Full, outside off. Banton pushes forward and drives

8.6 . Malinga pitches one up, on line. Duckett gets forward and eases a drive down the ground.

8.5 . DROPPED! Good length, outside off. Duckett moves onto the back foot and cuts. A great chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Arachchige.

8.4 1 Good line and length from Malinga but angled across the batter. Banton gets forward and flicks for one run back behind square.

8.3 . Pitched up, on a good line. Banton moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

8.2 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Banton gets forward and punches a drive

8.1 . On a good length, outside off. Banton gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

7.6 . Length ball, outside off once again. Duckett rocks back and slices a cut

7.5 1 Good length from Asitha Fernando, outside off stump again. Banton moves onto the front foot and edges for 1 run behind point.

7.4 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Asitha Fernando pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once more. Banton moves onto the front foot and drives for 4 runs through the off side field.

7.3 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off. Banton rocks back and drives for 4 runs behind point on the off side.

7.2 1 Length ball, outside off. Duckett gets on the front foot and drives for a run.

7.1 . Length ball, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Duckett gets on the front foot and finesses a leg glance

6.6 . Good length from Malinga, outside off once more. Banton gets on the front foot and outside edges

6.5 4 FOUR! Malinga pitches one up, pitching outside off once again. Banton gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for 4 runs.

6.4 . Good length from Malinga, pitching outside off stump. Banton gets forward but misses while trying to play a drive

6.3 1 Pitched up, pitching outside leg and angling across. Duckett pushes forward and inside edges onto the pads while trying to play a flick back behind square for a single run.

6.2 . Good length, outside off. Duckett gets forward and defends

6.1 . Full, pitching outside off stump once again. Duckett gets on the front foot and drives

6.1 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Duckett rocks back but swings and misses while trying to play a leg glance

5.6 . Good length from Madushanka, outside off once again. Banton pushes forward and drives on the off side.

5.5 4 And again! On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Banton goes back and eases a drive for 4 runs.

5.4 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off. Banton goes back and plays a cut for four runs behind point.

5.3 . Good line and length from Madushanka again. Banton gets forward and defends

5.2 . Good line and length from Madushanka again. Banton gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

5.1 . Good line and length from Madushanka once again. Banton gets forward and defends

4.6 1 Good line and length but angled across the batter. Banton goes back and plays a flick for 1 run behind square.

4.5 . Good line and length from Asitha Fernando. Banton gets forward and plays a flick

4.4 2 Pitching on a good line and length but angled across Banton. He moves onto the front foot and finesses a leg glance behind square for a pair of runs.

4.3 2 Back of a length from Asitha Fernando, pitching outside off again. Banton moves onto the back foot and pulls sloppily for a pair of runs.

4.2 . Full, outside off stump once again. Banton pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

4.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Banton gets forward and defends

3.6 1 Length ball, outside off again. Banton pushes forward and outside edges for one run behind point on the off side.

3.5 . Back of a length, outside off once more. Banton pushes forward but plays and misses while trying to defend

3.4 . Length ball, outside off stump again. Banton gets on the front foot and defends

3.3 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Good length from Madushanka, outside off stump again. Banton goes back and drives for 4 runs through the off side.

3.2 4 And again! On a good length, outside off stump. Banton pushes forward and drives straight down the ground for four runs.

3.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump. Banton gets forward and edges behind point on the off side for four runs.

2.6 1 Good line and length from Asitha Fernando. Banton gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

2.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Banton pushes forward and drives through the off side.

2.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Banton moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.3 1 CHANCE! Full ball, outside off stump. Duckett gets on the back foot and drives for 1 run down the ground. A run out chance but ENGLAND survive the attempt.

2.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Duckett gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.1 . Good length from Asitha Fernando, pitching outside off. Duckett gets on the front foot but decides to allow it to pass through to the wicketkeeper untouched

1.6 1 Good length from Madushanka, outside leg and angled across. Duckett gets forward and punches a drive for 1 run through the leg side field.

1.5 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Duckett gets on the front foot and drives

1.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Duckett moves onto the front foot but allows it to travel through to the keeper unchallenged

1.3 . Good line and length from Madushanka. Duckett gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

1.2 1 Good length, outside off stump. Banton gets forward and plays a flick for 1 run.

1.1 1 Full, pitching outside off stump once more. Duckett gets on the front foot and defends for a single run.

0.6 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Banton pushes forward and defends

0.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Banton gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.4 . Good length, pitching outside off once more. Banton pushes forward and drives

0.3 . Good length, outside off again. Banton gets forward and defends

0.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Banton pushes forward but opts to let it travel through to the keeper