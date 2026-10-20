Match details Sri Lanka vs England Odi ODI Pakistan Tri-Series 22.10.2026

Odi

SRI
SRI
ENG
ENG

Match Info

Match:ODI Pakistan Tri-Series 2026
Date:Sunday, October 18, 2026 - Saturday, October 31, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, October 22, 2026 08:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Sri Lanka Squad

PlayersArachchige Sahan, Chameera Dushmantha, Colombage Sachindu, Fernando Asitha, Fernando Avishka, Liyanage Janith, Madushanka Dilshan, Malinga Eshan, Mendis Kamindu, Mendis Kusal, Mishara Kamil, Nissanka Pathum, Rathnayake Paven, Shanaka Dasun, Theekshana Morawakage Maheesh, Wellalage Dunith Nethmika
Benchno information yet

England Squad

PlayersAtkinson Gus, Baker Sonny, Banton Tom, Brook Harry, Coles James Matthew, Cox Jordan, Crane Mason, Crocombe Henry T, Curran Sam, Dawson Liam, Duckett Ben, Jacks Will, Overton Jamie, Rashid Adil, Root Joe, Tongue Josh
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
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Endsno information yet
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Match has not started yet