Match details Sri Lanka vs England Odi ODI Pakistan Tri-Series 22.10.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|ODI Pakistan Tri-Series 2026
|Date:
|Sunday, October 18, 2026 - Saturday, October 31, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Thursday, October 22, 2026 08:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Sri Lanka Squad
England Squad
|Players
|Atkinson Gus, Baker Sonny, Banton Tom, Brook Harry, Coles James Matthew, Cox Jordan, Crane Mason, Crocombe Henry T, Curran Sam, Dawson Liam, Duckett Ben, Jacks Will, Overton Jamie, Rashid Adil, Root Joe, Tongue Josh
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet