1.6 . Length ball, outside off. Bouchier moves onto the back foot and eases a drive on the off side.

1.5 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Wolvaardt gets on the front foot and flicks for a run.

1.5 1w Wide. Pitching outside leg stump and angling loosely across Wolvaardt. She rocks back but swings and misses while trying to play a glance

1.4 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump again. Bouchier moves onto the front foot and sweeps for a single run.

1.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Bouchier moves onto the front foot and defends

1.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside leg. Bouchier gets forward and plays a sweep behind square for 4 runs.

1.1 . On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across Bouchier. She moves down the pitch and glances back behind square.

0.6 . Short ball, outside off stump. Wolvaardt gets on the back foot and cuts

0.6 1w Wide. Full, outside leg and angling sharply across the batter. Wolvaardt pushes forward but swings and misses while trying a leg glance

0.5 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Wolvaardt gets on the front foot and drives on the off side.

0.4 W OUT! Vlaeminck finds a way through! On a good line and length. De Broughe moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and de Broughe has to depart

0.3 . Good length, pitching outside off. De Broughe gets forward and punches a bad drive on the off side.

0.2 . Good length, outside off once again. De Broughe rocks back and plays a defensive stroke on the off side.

0.1 . Good length from Vlaeminck, pitching outside off. De Broughe moves onto the front foot and defends through the off side.

19.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Tryon. She creates room and plays a flick for 1 run.

19.5 2 Pitched up, pitching outside leg and angling across. Tryon creates room and flicks for two runs.

19.4 4 And again! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Tryon steps back and drives over the off side for 4 runs.

19.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Molineux moves onto the front foot and plays a drive for a run.

19.2 . Schutt pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Molineux gets forward and drives

19.1 4 FOUR MORE! Full toss, pitching outside off. Molineux goes back and guides a square cut behind point for four runs.

19.1 1w Wide. Full toss, pitching well outside off stump.

18.6 1 Full toss, on leg stump and angling across. Molineux gets on the back foot and drives for a run on the off side.

18.5 4 FOUR! Yorker, on a good line. Molineux backs away and slices a cut back behind point for 4 runs.

18.4 1 On a good length, outside off again. Tryon moves onto the front foot and flicks for 1 run.

18.3 W OUT! Run out. Good length, pitching outside off once again. Wareham gets on the front foot and flicks sloppily for 1 run. The batters attempt to return for an extra run, but the throw by Bouchier is tidy. ADELAIDE STRIKERS appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows Wareham is short of the popping crease, and will have to depart

18.2 . Good length, pitching outside off. Wareham gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull

18.1 2lb Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Wareham gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a flick, resulting in 2 leg byes back behind square.

17.6 . Pitched up, outside off. Molineux gets on the front foot but misses while trying a drive

17.5 . Wellington pitches one up, outside off stump. Molineux moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a flick

17.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump. Molineux moves down the pitch and lifts a flick behind square for 4 runs.

17.3 6 And another! 50 for Molineux in emphatic style! Full, outside off stump. Molineux moves onto the front foot and sweeps for 6 runs.

17.2 2 Pitched up, outside off. Molineux gets on the front foot and skies a sweep for two runs.

17.1 1 Wellington pitches one up, outside off stump again. Wareham gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run.

16.6 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside leg and angling across. Molineux steps away and lifts a drive over the off side field for four runs.

16.5 . Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Molineux rocks back and drives

16.4 4 And again! Schutt pitches one up, on a good line. Molineux eases a drive for 4 runs on the off side.

16.3 1 Short of a length, outside off stump once again. Wareham moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

16.2 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off once again. Wareham pushes forward and skies a flick for four runs.

16.1 1 Good length, pitching outside leg and angling across Molineux. She gets forward and eases a drive down the ground for one run.

15.6 . Short of a length, pitching outside off again. Wareham moves down the pitch and plays a wild pull

15.5 4 FOUR! Good length from Mushangwe, pitching outside off stump. Wareham advances down the pitch and drives for 4 runs over the off side field.

15.4 . Mushangwe pitches one up, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Wareham moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying a sweep

15.3 4 FOUR MORE! Good line and length from Mushangwe. Wareham advances and drives down the ground for four runs.

15.2 4 And another! Full, outside off stump. Wareham advances down the pitch and edges back behind point for 4 runs.

15.1 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Wareham advances and skies a drive down the ground for four runs.

14.6 4 FOUR! Full toss, on a good line. Molineux steps away and square cuts behind point for four runs.

14.5 1 Length ball, outside off again. Wareham gets forward and flicks for one run.

14.4 2 Short of a length, outside off stump. Wareham moves down the pitch and drives shakily for two runs.

14.3 1 Back of a length from Wilson, pitching outside leg and angled across Molineux. She moves down the pitch and plays a flick for a run back behind square.

14.2 1 Full ball, outside off once more. Wareham gets forward and drives for a single run.

14.1 . Length ball, outside off stump. Wareham gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

13.6 . Full, outside off again. Molineux gets forward and drives on the off side.

13.5 W OUT! Run out. Wellington pitches one up, outside off again. Webb gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a sweep. She is then run out, after some tidy fielding by de Broughe.

13.4 . Full, pitching outside off again. Webb pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a sweep

13.3 4 FOUR MORE! Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Webb gets on the front foot and sweeps for four runs back behind square.

13.2 2 Good line and length from Wellington. Webb shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive for two runs through the off side field.

13.1 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Molineux gets forward and drives for one run on the off side.

12.6 1 McGrath now coming around the wicket. Short of a length, outside off stump once again. Molineux shuffles down the pitch and plays a flick for a run.

12.5 1 McGrath now coming over the wicket to Webb. Good length, pitching outside off stump. Webb rocks back and cuts down the ground for one run.

12.4 1 DROPPED! Full ball, on a good line. Molineux gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field for one run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Mushangwe. That was a hard chance for Mushangwe.

12.3 . McGrath now coming around the wicket to Molineux. Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Molineux advances down the pitch and drives

12.2 1 McGrath comes over the wicket. Short, outside off. Webb gets on the back foot and plays a pull for one run.

12.1 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line once again. Molineux gets on the front foot and flicks for a single run.

11.6 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Mushangwe. Webb advances and eases a drive through the off side for four runs.

11.5 1 Full, on a good line. Molineux gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a single run.

11.4 1 Good length, pitching outside leg and angled across. Webb steps away and inside edges for a run behind square.

11.3 2 Good length from Mushangwe, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Webb moves down the pitch and edges for a couple of runs behind square.

11.2 1 Good length, pitching outside leg and angling across. Molineux rocks back and plays a mediocre pull for one run.

11.1 1 Good length from Mushangwe, pitching outside off. Webb advances down the pitch and plays a drive for 1 run.

10.6 2 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Molineux advances and plays a shaky drive over the off side for two runs.

10.5 . On a good line and length. Molineux gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

10.4 1 Wilson pitches one up, outside off stump again. Webb pushes forward and plays a drive back through point for a single run.

10.3 1 Back of a length, outside leg and angled across Molineux. She gets on the front foot and cuts for one run.

10.2 . Full ball, outside off. Molineux gets forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a cut

10.1 1lb Pitched up, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Webb gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a flick, resulting in one leg bye back behind square.

9.6 4 And another! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Molineux rocks back and guides a square cut back behind point for 4 runs.

9.5 4 And another! Good length from McGrath, pitching outside off. Molineux rocks back and outside edges for 4 runs back behind point.

9.4 6 MAXIMUM! McGrath comes around the wicket to Molineux. McGrath pitches one up, on a good line. Molineux gets forward and flicks for 6 runs.

9.3 1 McGrath now coming over the wicket to Webb. Back of a length from McGrath, pitching outside off. Webb gets on the back foot and pulls for one run.

9.2 1 McGrath comes around the wicket. On a good line and length from McGrath. Molineux goes back and cuts for 1 run.

9.1 1 Good length, outside off stump once more. Webb pushes forward and pulls shakily for a run.

8.6 1 Larosa now coming around the wicket to Webb. On a good length, outside off. Webb gets on the back foot and pulls for a run.

8.5 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Molineux rocks back and pulls for one run.

8.4 . Keeper moves up to the stumps, with Larosa now coming over the wicket to Molineux. Full, pitching outside off stump. Molineux gets on the front foot but misses while trying a drive

8.4 2w Wide. Larosa now coming around the wicket to Webb. Too wide outside leg. Webb gets on the front foot and flicks a leg glance, but it beats Patterson and trickles away for a pair of wides for 2 wides. The ball is misfielded by Patterson.

8.3 1 Larosa now coming over the wicket. Full ball, pitching on a good line. Molineux rocks back and drives for a single run through the off side field.

8.2 1 Length ball, outside off. Webb gets on the back foot and inside edges behind square for one run.

8.1 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Webb rocks back and pulls for 4 runs.

7.6 . DROPPED! Short of a length, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Molineux goes back and inside edges. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Patterson. That was a difficult chance for Patterson.

7.5 1 Good length from Wellington, outside off. Webb gets on the back foot and cuts back behind point for a run.

7.4 1 On a good line and length from Wellington. Molineux moves onto the back foot and pulls shakily for a run.

7.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Molineux gets forward and plays a sweep

7.2 1 Wellington pitches one up, pitching on leg and angled across Webb. She advances and drives for 1 run.

7.1 . On a good line and length again. Webb moves down the pitch and drives

6.6 W OUT! Caught. Good line and length from McGrath. Porter advances down the pitch and drives averagely, and is impressively caught by Bouchier down the ground. A terrific catch there by Bouchier!

6.5 1 Good length from McGrath, outside off once again. Webb moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a run.

6.4 . Good length from McGrath, pitching outside off again. Webb rocks back and plays a cut

6.3 1 CHANCE! Wicketkeeper moves back from the stumps. Back of a length from McGrath, pitching outside off. Porter moves onto the back foot and lifts a mediocre drive for 1 run down the ground. A run out chance but MELBOURNE RENEGADES survive the attempt.

6.2 . Good length, outside off stump. Porter moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a sweep

6.1 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Porter gets forward and drives averagely

5.6 1 Length ball, outside off once again. Porter shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive for one run.

5.5 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Porter moves onto the front foot and punches a drive on the off side.

5.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Webb shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive down the ground for a run.

5.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Webb moves onto the back foot and slices a cut

5.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length once again. Porter shuffles down the pitch and drives down the ground for a single run.

5.1 . Full toss, on line. Porter advances and punches a drive

4.6 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Porter gets on the front foot and inside edges behind square on the on side for 1 run.

4.5 1lb Good length from Larosa, pitching outside off once again. Webb moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a flick, resulting in a leg bye.

4.4 1 Larosa now coming around the wicket to Porter. Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Porter gets forward and guides a cut for one run.

4.3 1 Back of a length from Larosa, on leg stump and angled across. Webb goes back and slices a cut behind point for a run.

4.2 1 On a good line and length from Larosa. Porter goes back and drives for 1 run through the off side field.

4.1 . Larosa pitches one up, outside off stump again. Porter gets on the front foot and drives down the ground.

3.6 W OUT! Caught. Length ball, outside off stump. Matthews moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive on the off side. ADELAIDE STRIKERS appeal for a catch. The umpires get together and decide to call for an umpire review. The third umpire has made their decision, and Matthews is given out.

3.5 . On a good line and length. Matthews gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

3.4 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Good length from Mushangwe, pitching outside off stump. Matthews gets forward and lifts a drive for 4 runs over the off side.

3.3 . Mushangwe pitches one up, on a good line. Matthews gets on the front foot and eases a drive down the ground.

3.2 4 FOUR MORE! Back of a length from Mushangwe, pitching outside off stump again. Matthews goes back and eases a drive for 4 runs through the off side field.

3.1 4 FOUR! Good length from Mushangwe, pitching outside off stump. Matthews pushes forward and sweeps for four runs.

3.1 1w Wide. Pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Matthews rocks back but misses while trying to play a leg glance

2.6 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Porter moves onto the front foot and punches a poor drive

2.5 1 Good line and length. Matthews gets on the front foot and drives for a run.

2.5 1w Wide. Full, pitching far outside leg. Matthews gets forward but swings and misses while attempting a leg glance

2.4 . Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Matthews pushes forward and punches a drive through the off side field.

2.3 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Matthews moves onto the back foot and pulls poorly

2.2 . Back of a length from Schutt, pitching outside off once more. Matthews gets on the back foot and drives through the off side field.

2.1 . Good length, outside off stump. Matthews moves onto the front foot and flicks

1.6 . Full toss, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Porter moves onto the front foot and plays a mediocre flick

1.5 1 Full toss, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Matthews moves onto the front foot and flicks a leg glance for a run behind square.

1.4 . On a good length, outside off. Matthews moves onto the front foot and plays a shaky defensive stroke

1.3 1 Yorker, on a good line. Porter gets on the front foot and guides a cut behind point for a run.

1.2 4 FOUR MORE! Pitched up, outside off stump once more. Porter pushes forward and drives through the off side field for 4 runs.

0.6 . Length ball, outside off. Matthews gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a pull. ADELAIDE STRIKERS appeal, however Matthews is given not out.

0.4 . Good length from Schutt, outside off stump again. Matthews gets forward and defends

0.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Porter gets on the front foot and defends