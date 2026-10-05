Squads Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades T20 Big Bash League, Women 20.11.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Beaumont Tammy
wicket keeper
Capsey Alice
all rounder
Brown Darcie
bowler
De Broughe Emma
all rounder
Ecclestone Sophie
all rounder
Dottin Deandra
all rounder
McGrath Tahlia
all rounder
Flintoff Tess
bowler
Illingworth Milly
all rounder
Penna Madeline
all rounder
Matthews Hayley
all rounder
Saville Tabatha
batsman
Mclennan Charli
no information yet
Schutt Megan
bowler
Stalenberg Naomi
batsman
Wellington Amanda
bowler
Wilson Ella
all rounder
Wolvaardt Laura
batsman
Match has not started yet