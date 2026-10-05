Squads Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades T20 Big Bash League, Women 20.11.2026

T20

ADS
ADS
MER
MER

Playing

ADS
ADS
MER
MER
First TeamSecond Team
Beaumont Tammy

wicket keeper

Capsey Alice

all rounder

De Broughe Emma

all rounder

Dottin Deandra

all rounder

McGrath Tahlia

all rounder

Penna Madeline

all rounder

Matthews Hayley

all rounder

Mclennan Charli

no information yet

Wilson Ella

all rounder

Bench

ADS
ADS
MER
MER

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet