16.4 . Good length from Kerr, pitching near leg stump. Wilson rocks back, and is struck on the body while trying to play a glance

16.3 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Wilson rocks back and cuts for four runs.

16.2 . Full ball, outside off stump. Wilson gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field.

16.1 W OUT! Kerr breaks through! On a good length, on leg stump and angling across Larosa. She moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting to defend, the stumps are disturbed, and Larosa has to depart

15.6 . Good line and length but angled across Wellington. She pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a glance

15.5 W OUT! Caught. Good length, outside off stump again. McGrath pushes forward and lofts a drive, but is caught by Burns on the on side.

15.4 2 Coyte comes over the wicket to McGrath. On a good length, pitching outside off. McGrath moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side for a pair of runs.

15.3 1 On a good line and length from Coyte. Larosa rocks back and glances for a run through the on side field.

15.2 2 Back of a length, outside off stump. Larosa pushes forward and drives through point on the off side for 2 runs.

15.1 . Back of a length, outside off. Larosa gets on the front foot but plays and misses while attempting to play a defensive stroke

14.6 1 Gardner comes around the wicket to Larosa. Good line and length. Larosa gets on the back foot and flicks a glance for one run on the on side.

14.5 1 Gardner comes over the wicket. Pitched up, pitching outside off. McGrath pushes forward and drives for 1 run.

14.4 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. McGrath goes back and plays a cut for four runs.

14.3 1 Gardner now coming around the wicket. Good line and length from Gardner. Larosa goes back and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

14.2 1 Full, pitching outside off stump once more. McGrath gets on the front foot and glances for 1 run through the on side field.

14.1 6 SIX! Good length from Gardner, pitching outside off. McGrath gets on the front foot and drives on the leg side for 6 runs.

13.6 1 Pitched up, outside off once more. McGrath gets forward and drives on the off side for 1 run.

13.5 . Cheatle now coming around the wicket. Good length, outside off. McGrath pushes forward and outside edges

13.4 1 Cheatle comes over the wicket to Larosa. Pitching on a good line and length. Larosa gets on the front foot and edges onto the pads while trying a glance for a run.

13.3 W OUT! Cheatle breaks through! Around the wicket to Johnston, on a good length, pitching outside off once again. She gets forward and drives sloppily, and is caught by Gardner down the ground.

13.2 1 Back of a length from Cheatle, pitching outside off once again. McGrath gets forward and eases a drive through point for a single run.

13.1 . Cheatle pitches one up, outside off. McGrath gets forward and eases a drive through the off side field.

12.6 . DROPPED! Length ball, pitching outside leg stump. Johnston backs away and edges onto their body while trying a cut. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Capsey. Not an easy chance for Capsey.

12.5 1 Full, outside off stump. McGrath advances down the pitch and eases a drive for a single run through the off side.

12.4 . On a good line and length from Kerr. McGrath gets forward, and is struck on the body while trying to play a sweep. SYDNEY SIXERS appeal, however McGrath is given not out.

12.3 1 Short of a length, pitching outside leg once more. Johnston rocks back and plays a bad hook for 1 run.

12.3 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Johnston goes back but misses while trying a pull

12.2 W OUT! Kerr gets the wicket! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Penna moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to defend, the ball gets through, and Penna is bowled

12.1 1 Back of a length from Kerr, on line but angling across. McGrath pushes forward and hooks sloppily behind square for a single run.

11.6 . Good length, outside off. Penna gets forward and eases a drive down the ground.

11.5 1 Good length from Bray, on leg stump and angled across McGrath. She gets forward and finesses a glance through the leg side field for a run.

11.4 . Bray pitches one up, on a good line but angled across the batter. McGrath gets forward and punches a drive

11.3 1 Back of a length from Bray, on line. Penna gets forward and plays a mediocre pull for a run behind square.

11.2 W OUT! Bray gets the wicket! Length ball, on leg stump and angling across the batter. McGrath steps away and drives sloppily, and is remarkably caught by Perry down the ground.

11.1 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside leg. McGrath gets on the front foot and leg glances for four runs behind square.

11.1 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. McGrath creates space but misses while trying to play a leg glance

10.6 1 Good line and length from Gardner but angling across. McGrath gets on the back foot and finesses a glance on the on side for a single run.

10.5 1 Good line and length. McGrath gets forward and reverse sweeps shakily for a run.

10.4 1 Good length, outside off once again. Wolvaardt pushes forward and plays a pull for 1 run.

10.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump again. McGrath shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive for a single run.

10.2 2 On a good length, outside off stump again. McGrath pushes forward and reverse sweeps for two runs behind point.

10.1 1 DROPPED! Good length from Gardner, outside off once more. Wolvaardt moves down the pitch and drives for a single run down the ground. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Gardner. A really tough chance for Gardner there.

9.6 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. McGrath pushes forward and lifts a drive for 4 runs over the off side field.

9.5 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Wolvaardt pushes forward and drives for 1 run.

9.4 1 Length ball, outside off again. McGrath gets on the front foot and drives on the off side for a single run.

9.3 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. McGrath pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side field.

9.2 1 Keeper moves up to the stumps. Back of a length from Coyte, outside leg. Wolvaardt creates space and drives for a single run through the on side field.

8.6 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Wolvaardt moves onto the front foot and plays a pull for four runs.

8.5 . Good length, outside off stump. Wolvaardt gets on the back foot and slices a cut

8.4 . Good line and length again. Wolvaardt steps back and cuts

8.3 . Pitched up, on line once again. Wolvaardt moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

8.2 6 SIX! Full toss, pitching on a good line. Wolvaardt advances down the pitch and drives for 6 runs over the off side.

8.1 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Wolvaardt gets on the front foot and eases a drive

7.6 2 Pitching on a good line and length. McGrath gets on the front foot but plays and misses while attempting to play a defensive shot, and the ball trickles away for a couple of byes. Tidy fielding by Cheatle results in a pair of runs being saved.

7.5 . Good length from Kerr, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. McGrath goes back and eases a wild drive

7.4 . Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump. McGrath moves onto the front foot and plays a hook back behind square.

7.3 1 On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across. Wolvaardt moves onto the back foot and finesses a leg glance behind square for one run.

7.2 1lb Good length from Kerr, pitching outside off. McGrath moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a glance, resulting in 1 leg bye.

7.1 1 Good line and length from Kerr. Wolvaardt moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run on the leg side.

6.6 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. McGrath steps away but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

6.5 1 Good line and length. Wolvaardt gets forward and punches a drive down the ground for 1 run.

6.4 1 On a good line and length from Bray. McGrath gets on the front foot and drives for a single run.

6.3 . Length ball, outside off stump again. McGrath pushes forward and punches a drive through the off side.

6.2 . Back of a length from Bray, outside off stump. McGrath gets forward and punches a drive through the off side field.

6.2 1w Wide. Very short, too wide outside off.

6.1 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Wolvaardt moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a single run down the ground.

5.6 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Wolvaardt gets on the back foot and pulls for a run.

5.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. McGrath goes back and pulls for a run behind square.

5.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. McGrath moves onto the back foot and defends

5.3 W OUT! Gardner gets the wicket! On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Bouchier moves onto the front foot and sweeps, but is caught by Burns

5.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Wolvaardt gets on the front foot and punches a poor drive for a run.

5.1 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Bouchier moves down the pitch and drives for a run.

4.6 4 FOUR! Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Wolvaardt gets forward and eases a drive on the off side for four runs.

4.5 2 Short of a length, pitching near leg stump. Wolvaardt goes back and pulls for 2 runs. The ball is misfielded by Bray costing a run.

4.4 1 Full, on line once again. Bouchier advances down the pitch and finesses a glance for a single run on the leg side.

4.3 . Full, on line again. Bouchier moves onto the front foot and inside edges into their pads while attempting to play a glance

4.2 1 Full, pitching outside off. Wolvaardt moves onto the front foot and eases a mediocre drive for one run down the ground.

4.1 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside leg stump. Wolvaardt gets on the front foot and sweeps back behind square for four runs.

3.6 2 Good line and length from Perry but angling across Bouchier. She moves onto the front foot and leg glances back behind square for two runs.

3.5 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Bouchier gets forward and punches a drive for 4 runs.

3.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Bouchier gets on the front foot and eases a drive

3.3 1 Short of a length, outside off. Wolvaardt moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side field for a run.

3.2 1 On a good line and length from Perry. Bouchier moves onto the front foot and glances back behind square for 1 run.

3.1 4 FOUR! Good length from Perry, outside off stump. Bouchier gets on the front foot and edges for four runs behind point.

2.6 . On a good line and length from Cheatle again. Wolvaardt gets on the front foot and eases a drive down the ground.

2.5 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Wolvaardt gets on the back foot and defends

2.4 W OUT! Caught. Good length from Cheatle, outside leg again. De Broughe moves onto the front foot and glances averagely, and is caught by Burns behind square on the leg side.

2.3 . Back of a length from Cheatle, outside leg and angling across the batter. De Broughe gets forward and drives poorly

2.2 . Pitching on a good line and length. De Broughe pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

2.1 2 Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump. De Broughe pushes forward and pulls sloppily back behind square for a couple of runs.

1.6 . Good length from Bray, pitching outside off stump. Bouchier gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a defensive shot

1.5 6 MAXIMUM! Bray pitches one up, outside leg again. Bouchier moves onto the front foot and skies a flick for six runs.

1.4 1lb Yorker, pitching outside leg stump. De Broughe gets forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a leg glance back behind square, resulting in 1 leg bye.

1.3 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Bouchier moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run.

1.2 . Full, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Bouchier gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

1.1 1 Length ball, outside off stump. De Broughe pushes forward and drives for 1 run behind point.

0.6 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across Bouchier. She pushes forward and drives on the on side for four runs.

0.5 . On a good line and length. Bouchier gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the off side.

0.4 . Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Bouchier. She pushes forward and defends on the off side.

0.3 1 Good length, outside leg and angling across the batter. De Broughe gets on the front foot and glances for a single run on the leg side.

0.2 2lb Short of a length, outside leg. De Broughe gets forward, and is struck on the body while trying a leg glance, resulting in 2 leg byes back behind square.