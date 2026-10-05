Squads Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers T20 Big Bash League, Women 17.11.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Beaumont Tammy
wicket keeper
Bray Caoimhe
no information yet
Brown Darcie
bowler
Brown Maitlan
all rounder
Ecclestone Sophie
all rounder
Cheatle Lauren
bowler
McGrath Tahlia
all rounder
Dunkley Sophia
batsman
Gardner Ashleigh
all rounder
Penna Madeline
all rounder
Healy Alyssa
wicket keeper
Saville Tabatha
batsman
Hunter Elsa
batsman
Schutt Megan
bowler
Kerr Amelia
all rounder
Wellington Amanda
bowler
Perry Ellyse
all rounder
Wilson Ella
all rounder
Sippel Courtney Grace
bowler
Wolvaardt Laura
batsman
Villiers Mady
bowler
Match has not started yet