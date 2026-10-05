Squads Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers T20 Big Bash League, Women 17.11.2026

T20

ADS
ADS
SYS
SYS

Playing

ADS
ADS
SYS
SYS
First TeamSecond Team
Beaumont Tammy

wicket keeper

Bray Caoimhe

no information yet

Brown Maitlan

all rounder

McGrath Tahlia

all rounder

Gardner Ashleigh

all rounder

Penna Madeline

all rounder

Healy Alyssa

wicket keeper

Kerr Amelia

all rounder

Perry Ellyse

all rounder

Wilson Ella

all rounder

Bench

ADS
ADS
SYS
SYS

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet