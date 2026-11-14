5.4 4 DROPPED! Knott defends for four runs. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped.

5.3 4 FOUR! Knott defends for four runs.

5.2 1 Harris defends for a single run.

5.1 4 FOUR! Harris brings up her fifty in emphatic style! Harris defends for four runs.

4.6 6 SIX! Full, on a good line once again. Knott gets on the front foot and lofts a sweep for a half dozen runs.

4.5 1 Short of a length, on line. Harris moves onto the back foot and pulls for a run.

4.4 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Knott moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side for a run.

4.3 2 Knott defends for two runs.

4.2 2 Full, outside leg and angled across Knott. She moves onto the front foot and paddles behind square for a pair of runs.

4.1 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Harris pushes forward and plays a flick for a single run.

3.6 . Good length, pitching outside off. Knott gets on the back foot and defends

3.5 1 Full, pitching outside off. Harris moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

3.4 1 Good line and length from Graham again. Knott gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run through the leg side field.

3.3 1 On a good line and length from Graham. Harris moves onto the front foot and defends for 1 run on the on side.

3.2 . Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Harris moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

3.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off. Harris goes back and cuts for 4 runs.

2.6 6 MAXIMUM! Full, outside leg and angled across the batter. Knott gets forward and lofts a flick for six runs behind square.

2.6 1 wide

2.5 1 Harris plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

2.4 4 And another! Short of a length, outside off stump. Harris rocks back and cuts late for four runs back behind point.

2.3 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching on a good line. Harris advances down the pitch and scoops back behind square for four runs.

2.2 . Good length, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Harris pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

2.1 4 FOUR! Harris plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.

1.6 1 Carey pitches one up, on line. Harris pushes forward and plays a flick for 1 run.

1.6 1w Wide. Carey pitches one up, pitching far outside leg. Harris moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a flick

1.5 . Yorker, pitching on a good line. Harris moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

1.4 6 MAXIMUM! Full toss, pitching outside off. Harris gets forward and slices a cut for a half dozen runs.

1.3 4 FOUR! Harris plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.

1.2 6 MAXIMUM! Harris plays a defensive stroke for 6 runs.

1.1 . 0 runs

0.6 4 FOUR MORE! Knott plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.

0.5 4 FOUR! Knott plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

0.4 . 0 runs

0.3 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off again. Harris rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

0.2 4 FOUR MORE! Smith pitches one up, pitching outside off once more. Harris gets forward and lofts a cut for 4 runs.

0.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off. Harris goes back and cuts for 4 runs.

17.5 W wicket (bowled - Smith)

17.4 1 Smith plays a defensive stroke for a run.

17.3 1 Smith defends for 1 run.

17.2 1 Smith defends for a run.

17.1 1 Smith defends for 1 run.

16.6 W wicket (bowled - Malgioglio)

16.5 1 Smith plays a defensive stroke for one run.

16.4 1 Malgioglio defends for a single run.

16.3 1 Smith plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

16.2 . Good line and length. Smith gets on the back foot and defends on the off side.

16.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Malgioglio gets forward and defends for a run.

15.6 . Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Smith goes back and plays a defensive stroke behind square on the on side.

15.5 . Good length from Bassingthwaite, pitching outside off once more. Smith pushes forward and cuts

15.4 4 FOUR MORE! Good length from Bassingthwaite, outside off once more. Smith advances and cuts for 4 runs.

15.3 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off stump. Smith advances down the pitch and plays a pull for 4 runs.

15.2 1 Good length from Bassingthwaite, outside off stump. Malgioglio moves onto the front foot and defends for a single run on the off side.

15.1 1 Back of a length, on line. Smith moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke through the leg side field for one run.

15.1 1w Wide. Full, pitching far outside leg. Smith pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a flick

14.6 W OUT! Lucy Hamilton breaks through! Pitched up, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Silver-Holmes gets forward and flicks, but is caught by Prendergast behind square.

14.5 2 Full toss, outside leg and angled across the batter. Silver-Holmes gets on the front foot and pulls for two runs.

14.4 . Good length from Lucy Hamilton , on leg stump and angled across the batter. Silver-Holmes moves down the pitch, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a defensive stroke

14.3 1 Free hit. Full, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Smith. She moves onto the front foot and cuts shakily for a run past the bowler.

14.3 nb No ball. Good length from Lucy Hamilton , pitching near leg stump and angling across Smith. She advances and cuts

14.2 . Full, pitching outside off stump once again. Smith shuffles down the pitch and slices a cut

14.1 1 Full ball, outside off. Silver-Holmes gets forward and drives through the off side for one run.

13.6 . Good line and length. Smith moves onto the back foot and defends behind square.

13.5 . Good length, outside off again. Smith gets on the back foot and defends

13.4 . Length ball, outside off. Smith moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

13.3 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Silver-Holmes rocks back and plays a pull for one run.

13.2 . Knott pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once again. Silver-Holmes pushes forward and punches a drive

13.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Smith moves onto the front foot and inside edges behind square for a single run.

12.6 . Good length, pitching outside leg and angling across Silver-Holmes. She moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

12.5 1 Smith plays a defensive stroke for a run.

12.4 4 FOUR! Smith plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

12.3 W OUT! Caught. Glenn pitches one up, outside leg and angled across the batter. Strano pushes forward and sweeps, but is caught by Harris

12.2 . Full toss, outside leg and angled across. Strano moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a switch hit. BRISBANE HEAT appeal, but the umpire gives Strano not out.

12.1 . Good line and length once again. Strano moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a pull. BRISBANE HEAT appeal, however the umpire gives Strano not out.

11.6 1 On a good line and length. Strano moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke through the on side field for a single run.

11.5 1 Pitched up, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Silver-Holmes gets forward and plays a flick for a run.

11.4 1 Short of a length, on line. Strano rocks back and outside edges for a single run behind square.

11.3 . Ginger pitches one up, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Strano gets on the front foot and flicks

11.2 . Good length from Ginger, pitching outside off. Strano gets forward but misses while trying to defend

11.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Silver-Holmes gets forward and plays a flick for one run.

10.6 . Good length from Lucy Hamilton , outside off again. Strano rocks back and inside edges

10.6 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump.

10.5 1 Back of a length, pitching outside leg and angled across. Silver-Holmes moves onto the back foot and pulls for a run.

10.4 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Strano moves onto the back foot and defends for a single run.

10.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Lucy Hamilton , on a good line. Strano gets on the back foot and pulls for four runs.

10.2 . 0 runs

10.1 . On a good length, outside off stump. Strano gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke on the off side.

9.6 2 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Silver-Holmes gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 2 runs.

9.5 . 0 runs

9.4 W OUT! Caught. Full, pitching near leg stump and angling across Graham. She pushes forward and flicks, but is brilliantly caught by Ginger

9.4 1w Wide. Back of a length from Bassingthwaite, too wide outside off.

9.3 1 Good line and length from Bassingthwaite. Strano pushes forward and defends for one run.

9.2 . Good length, outside off stump. Strano pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

9.1 . Good length from Bassingthwaite, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Strano moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a defensive shot

8.6 1 Full ball, outside off. Strano gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

8.5 1 Good length from Glenn, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Graham gets on the back foot and defends for a single run.

8.4 1 On a good length, outside off stump once more. Strano goes back and plays a cut behind point for a single run.

8.3 . Back of a length from Glenn, pitching outside off. Strano rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

8.2 . 0 runs

8.1 1 Good length, pitching on leg. Graham gets forward and plays a sloppy pull for 1 run.

8.1 1 wide

7.6 W OUT! Ginger gets one through! Good line and length from Ginger. Henry gets on the back foot but misses while trying to play a defensive stroke, the stumps are disturbed, and Henry has to go

7.5 1 Good length, outside off again. Graham gets forward and plays a cut for a single run.

7.4 1 Good length, outside off. Henry pushes forward and cuts for a single run.

7.3 W OUT! Bowled. Good length from Ginger, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Green advances but misses while attempting to play a scoop, the stumps are disturbed, and Green has to go

7.2 1 Good length from Ginger, outside off. Graham rocks back and guides a cut through point for 1 run.

7.1 1 Full ball, outside leg and angled across the batter. Green moves onto the front foot and flicks back behind square for one run.

6.6 1 Back of a length from Knott, on leg stump and angling across Green. She goes back and plays a pull for one run.

6.5 1 Graham defends for 1 run.

6.4 . 0 runs

6.3 1 Green plays a defensive stroke for one run.

6.2 4 FOUR! Green plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.

6.1 . 0 runs

5.6 1 Green defends for one run.

5.5 1 Graham plays a defensive stroke for one run.

5.4 1 Green plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

5.3 1 Graham defends for a run.

5.2 . Good line and length from Prendergast. Graham gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

5.1 1 Pitched up, outside leg. Green gets on the front foot and flicks for a single run.

4.6 . Glenn pitches one up, outside leg. Graham pushes forward and sweeps shakily behind square.

4.5 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Graham moves onto the front foot and defends

4.4 1 Full toss, pitching on a good line once more. Green moves onto the front foot and defends for a run.

4.3 . Good line and length from Glenn. Green moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

4.2 . Glenn pitches one up, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Green gets forward and defends

4.1 . Glenn pitches one up, outside leg and angled across the batter. Green gets forward and defends

4.1 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg.

3.6 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Graham moves onto the front foot and plays a cut for 4 runs.

3.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Graham gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

3.4 2 Graham defends for two runs.

3.3 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Graham moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a unknown

3.2 . Good length, outside off. Graham moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

3.1 W wicket (bowled - Carey)

2.6 W OUT! Lucy Hamilton gets the wicket! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Trenaman gets on the front foot and edges, and is caught by Redmayne

2.5 . Good length, outside leg and angling across the batter. Trenaman rocks back, and is hit on the pad while attempting to defend

2.4 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Carey gets forward and cuts for a run.

2.3 1 Lucy Hamilton pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Trenaman pushes forward and defends for a single run past the bowler.

2.3 1w Wide. Back of a length, outside leg and angled across.

2.2 . Good length, pitching outside off. Trenaman gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a defensive shot

2.1 . On a good length, outside off stump once more. Trenaman gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

1.6 . Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Carey gets on the front foot and plays a mediocre defensive stroke

1.5 . On a good line and length. Carey gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

1.4 1lb Good line and length from Bassingthwaite. Trenaman gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to defend, resulting in 1 leg bye.

1.3 . Good line and length. Trenaman gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

1.2 3 Length ball, outside off once more. Carey gets forward and punches a drive through the off side for three runs.

1.2 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Carey goes back but misses while attempting to defend

1.1 W OUT! Bassingthwaite gets the wicket! Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Lee gets forward and sweeps, but is caught by Ginger back behind square.

0.6 . 0 runs

0.5 1 Lee plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

0.4 . 0 runs

0.3 2 Lee defends for a couple of runs.

0.2 . 0 runs