Highlights Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat T20 Big Bash League, Women 14.11.2026
DROPPED! Knott defends for four runs. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped.
FOUR! Knott defends for four runs.
Harris defends for a single run.
FOUR! Harris brings up her fifty in emphatic style! Harris defends for four runs.
SIX! Full, on a good line once again. Knott gets on the front foot and lofts a sweep for a half dozen runs.
Short of a length, on line. Harris moves onto the back foot and pulls for a run.
Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Knott moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side for a run.
Knott defends for two runs.
Full, outside leg and angled across Knott. She moves onto the front foot and paddles behind square for a pair of runs.
Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Harris pushes forward and plays a flick for a single run.
Good length, pitching outside off. Knott gets on the back foot and defends
Full, pitching outside off. Harris moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run.
Good line and length from Graham again. Knott gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run through the leg side field.
On a good line and length from Graham. Harris moves onto the front foot and defends for 1 run on the on side.
Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Harris moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
FOUR! Back of a length, outside off. Harris goes back and cuts for 4 runs.
MAXIMUM! Full, outside leg and angled across the batter. Knott gets forward and lofts a flick for six runs behind square.
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Harris plays a defensive stroke for a single run.
And another! Short of a length, outside off stump. Harris rocks back and cuts late for four runs back behind point.
FOUR! Full ball, pitching on a good line. Harris advances down the pitch and scoops back behind square for four runs.
Good length, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Harris pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke
FOUR! Harris plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.
Carey pitches one up, on line. Harris pushes forward and plays a flick for 1 run.
Wide. Carey pitches one up, pitching far outside leg. Harris moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a flick
Yorker, pitching on a good line. Harris moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
MAXIMUM! Full toss, pitching outside off. Harris gets forward and slices a cut for a half dozen runs.
FOUR! Harris plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.
MAXIMUM! Harris plays a defensive stroke for 6 runs.
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FOUR MORE! Knott plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.
FOUR! Knott plays a defensive stroke for four runs.
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Back of a length, pitching outside off again. Harris rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.
FOUR MORE! Smith pitches one up, pitching outside off once more. Harris gets forward and lofts a cut for 4 runs.
FOUR! Back of a length, outside off. Harris goes back and cuts for 4 runs.
wicket (bowled - Smith)
Smith plays a defensive stroke for a run.
Smith defends for 1 run.
Smith defends for a run.
Smith defends for 1 run.
wicket (bowled - Malgioglio)
Smith plays a defensive stroke for one run.
Malgioglio defends for a single run.
Smith plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.
Good line and length. Smith gets on the back foot and defends on the off side.
Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Malgioglio gets forward and defends for a run.
Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Smith goes back and plays a defensive stroke behind square on the on side.
Good length from Bassingthwaite, pitching outside off once more. Smith pushes forward and cuts
FOUR MORE! Good length from Bassingthwaite, outside off once more. Smith advances and cuts for 4 runs.
FOUR! Short of a length, outside off stump. Smith advances down the pitch and plays a pull for 4 runs.
Good length from Bassingthwaite, outside off stump. Malgioglio moves onto the front foot and defends for a single run on the off side.
Back of a length, on line. Smith moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke through the leg side field for one run.
Wide. Full, pitching far outside leg. Smith pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a flick
OUT! Lucy Hamilton breaks through! Pitched up, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Silver-Holmes gets forward and flicks, but is caught by Prendergast behind square.
Full toss, outside leg and angled across the batter. Silver-Holmes gets on the front foot and pulls for two runs.
Good length from Lucy Hamilton , on leg stump and angled across the batter. Silver-Holmes moves down the pitch, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a defensive stroke
Free hit. Full, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Smith. She moves onto the front foot and cuts shakily for a run past the bowler.
No ball. Good length from Lucy Hamilton , pitching near leg stump and angling across Smith. She advances and cuts
Full, pitching outside off stump once again. Smith shuffles down the pitch and slices a cut
Full ball, outside off. Silver-Holmes gets forward and drives through the off side for one run.
Good line and length. Smith moves onto the back foot and defends behind square.
Good length, outside off again. Smith gets on the back foot and defends
Length ball, outside off. Smith moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke
Back of a length, on a good line. Silver-Holmes rocks back and plays a pull for one run.
Knott pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once again. Silver-Holmes pushes forward and punches a drive
On a good length, pitching outside off. Smith moves onto the front foot and inside edges behind square for a single run.
Good length, pitching outside leg and angling across Silver-Holmes. She moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke
Smith plays a defensive stroke for a run.
FOUR! Smith plays a defensive stroke for four runs.
OUT! Caught. Glenn pitches one up, outside leg and angled across the batter. Strano pushes forward and sweeps, but is caught by Harris
Full toss, outside leg and angled across. Strano moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a switch hit. BRISBANE HEAT appeal, but the umpire gives Strano not out.
Good line and length once again. Strano moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a pull. BRISBANE HEAT appeal, however the umpire gives Strano not out.
On a good line and length. Strano moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke through the on side field for a single run.
Pitched up, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Silver-Holmes gets forward and plays a flick for a run.
Short of a length, on line. Strano rocks back and outside edges for a single run behind square.
Ginger pitches one up, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Strano gets on the front foot and flicks
Good length from Ginger, pitching outside off. Strano gets forward but misses while trying to defend
Pitching on a good line and length. Silver-Holmes gets forward and plays a flick for one run.
Good length from Lucy Hamilton , outside off again. Strano rocks back and inside edges
Wide. Pitching well outside off stump.
Back of a length, pitching outside leg and angled across. Silver-Holmes moves onto the back foot and pulls for a run.
Back of a length, pitching outside off. Strano moves onto the back foot and defends for a single run.
FOUR! Back of a length from Lucy Hamilton , on a good line. Strano gets on the back foot and pulls for four runs.
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On a good length, outside off stump. Strano gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke on the off side.
Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Silver-Holmes gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 2 runs.
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OUT! Caught. Full, pitching near leg stump and angling across Graham. She pushes forward and flicks, but is brilliantly caught by Ginger
Wide. Back of a length from Bassingthwaite, too wide outside off.
Good line and length from Bassingthwaite. Strano pushes forward and defends for one run.
Good length, outside off stump. Strano pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke
Good length from Bassingthwaite, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Strano moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a defensive shot
Full ball, outside off. Strano gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.
Good length from Glenn, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Graham gets on the back foot and defends for a single run.
On a good length, outside off stump once more. Strano goes back and plays a cut behind point for a single run.
Back of a length from Glenn, pitching outside off. Strano rocks back and plays a defensive stroke
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Good length, pitching on leg. Graham gets forward and plays a sloppy pull for 1 run.
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OUT! Ginger gets one through! Good line and length from Ginger. Henry gets on the back foot but misses while trying to play a defensive stroke, the stumps are disturbed, and Henry has to go
Good length, outside off again. Graham gets forward and plays a cut for a single run.
Good length, outside off. Henry pushes forward and cuts for a single run.
OUT! Bowled. Good length from Ginger, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Green advances but misses while attempting to play a scoop, the stumps are disturbed, and Green has to go
Good length from Ginger, outside off. Graham rocks back and guides a cut through point for 1 run.
Full ball, outside leg and angled across the batter. Green moves onto the front foot and flicks back behind square for one run.
Back of a length from Knott, on leg stump and angling across Green. She goes back and plays a pull for one run.
Graham defends for 1 run.
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Green plays a defensive stroke for one run.
FOUR! Green plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.
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Green defends for one run.
Graham plays a defensive stroke for one run.
Green plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.
Graham defends for a run.
Good line and length from Prendergast. Graham gets forward and plays a defensive stroke
Pitched up, outside leg. Green gets on the front foot and flicks for a single run.
Glenn pitches one up, outside leg. Graham pushes forward and sweeps shakily behind square.
Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Graham moves onto the front foot and defends
Full toss, pitching on a good line once more. Green moves onto the front foot and defends for a run.
Good line and length from Glenn. Green moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke
Glenn pitches one up, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Green gets forward and defends
Glenn pitches one up, outside leg and angled across the batter. Green gets forward and defends
Wide. Pitching far outside leg.
FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Graham moves onto the front foot and plays a cut for 4 runs.
On a good length, pitching outside off. Graham gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
Graham defends for two runs.
Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Graham moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a unknown
Good length, outside off. Graham moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
wicket (bowled - Carey)
OUT! Lucy Hamilton gets the wicket! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Trenaman gets on the front foot and edges, and is caught by Redmayne
Good length, outside leg and angling across the batter. Trenaman rocks back, and is hit on the pad while attempting to defend
Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Carey gets forward and cuts for a run.
Lucy Hamilton pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Trenaman pushes forward and defends for a single run past the bowler.
Wide. Back of a length, outside leg and angled across.
Good length, pitching outside off. Trenaman gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a defensive shot
On a good length, outside off stump once more. Trenaman gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Carey gets on the front foot and plays a mediocre defensive stroke
On a good line and length. Carey gets forward and plays a defensive stroke
Good line and length from Bassingthwaite. Trenaman gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to defend, resulting in 1 leg bye.
Good line and length. Trenaman gets forward and plays a defensive stroke
Length ball, outside off once more. Carey gets forward and punches a drive through the off side for three runs.
Wide. Too wide outside leg. Carey goes back but misses while attempting to defend
OUT! Bassingthwaite gets the wicket! Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Lee gets forward and sweeps, but is caught by Ginger back behind square.
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Lee plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.
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Lee defends for a couple of runs.
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