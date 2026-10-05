Match details Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat T20 Big Bash League, Women 14.11.2026

T20

HOH
HOH
BRH
BRH

Match Info

Match:Big Bash League, Women 2026
Date:Thursday, October 29, 2026 - Saturday, December 05, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, November 14, 2026 04:40 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Hobart Hurricanes Squad

PlayersGraham Heather, Johnston Ruth, Lee Lizelle, Sciver-Brunt Natalie Ruth, Silver-Holmes Hayley, Smith Lauren, Smith Linsey, Strano Molly, Villani Elyse, Wyatt Danielle
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Brisbane Heat Squad

Playersde Klerk Nadine, Ginger Sienna, Glenn Sarah, Hamilton Lucy, Hancock Nicola, Harris Grace, Henry Chinelle, Jonassen Jess, Knott Charli, O Neil Annie, Parsons Grace, Redmayne Georgia, Rodrigues Jemimah
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
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Match has not started yet