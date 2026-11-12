19.4 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off once more. Illingworth moves onto the front foot and drives through the leg side field for 1 run.

18.5 W Pitched up, pitching outside off once more. Illingworth moves onto the front foot and drives through the leg side field for 1 run.

18.4 1 Yorker, outside off stump. Wareham backs away and drives for a run.

18.3 1 Full ball, outside leg and angled across. Flintoff moves onto the back foot and tucks a glance for one run on the on side.

18.3 1w Wide. Yorker, pitching far outside leg.

18.2 1 Yorker, pitching outside leg stump. Wareham gets forward and drives for a run.

18.1 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Flintoff gets forward and eases a drive on the off side. Some shaky fielding by Bray allows the batters to scamper through for one overthrow.

17.5 2 Good length from Cheatle, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Flintoff gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a couple of runs through the on side field.

17.4 1 DROPPED! Length ball, outside leg and angled across Wareham. She steps back and drives poorly for a run behind point. A real chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Coyte.

17.3 1 Good length, on leg stump and angled across Flintoff. She pushes forward and punches a drive for a run through the off side.

17.2 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Wareham moves down the pitch and eases a drive down the ground for 1 run.

16.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Nicklin, pitching outside off. Flintoff pushes forward and pulls for four runs.

16.2 6 MAXIMUM! Good line and length from Nicklin once again. Flintoff advances down the pitch and drives down the ground for 6 runs.

15.6 . Good length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Wareham steps back and cuts

15.4 1 Full toss, outside off. Flintoff gets forward and punches a drive on the off side for 1 run.

14.4 . Good length, outside off again. Flintoff pushes forward and punches a drive down the ground.

14.3 4 FOUR! Good length from Coyte, outside off once more. Flintoff pushes forward and drives for 4 runs.

14.2 . Good length, pitching outside off again. Flintoff pushes forward and drives

13.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Flintoff moves down the pitch and punches a poor drive for 1 run.

13.4 1 Full, pitching outside off. Flintoff advances down the pitch and punches a drive for a run on the off side.

13.3 . Full, on a good line. Flintoff pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

12.5 1 Back of a length from Nicklin, on line. Flintoff moves down the pitch and tucks a glance for one run through the on side field.

12.3 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Wareham goes back and pulls for 1 run.

11.4 W Back of a length from Nicklin, on line. Flintoff moves down the pitch and tucks a glance for one run through the on side field.

11.3 1 Cheatle comes around the wicket. Good length from Cheatle, outside off. Wareham gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a run through the off side field.

9.6 . Gardner now coming over the wicket to Faltum. Good line and length but angling across the batter. Faltum gets on the back foot and plays a bad hook back behind square.

8.4 . Coyte comes around the wicket to Molineux. Good line and length. Molineux moves onto the front foot and inside edges into their pads while attempting to play a drive

8.3 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside leg stump. Molineux rocks back and flicks a leg glance for four runs back behind square. The ball is misfielded by Nicklin costing 4 runs.

7.6 1 Nicklin comes over the wicket. Good length, pitching outside off. Faltum gets forward and tucks a glance for a run.

7.5 1 Nicklin now coming around the wicket. On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Molineux backs away and edges for a single run.

7.1 1 Nicklin now coming around the wicket. On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Molineux backs away and edges for a single run.

6.6 1w Wide. Pitched up, too wide outside leg. Molineux pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting a sweep

6.5 . Length ball, outside off stump. Molineux rocks back and cuts

6.4 . On a good line and length again. Molineux rocks back and pulls

6.1 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Molineux moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for a single run.

5.6 1 On a good line and length from Gardner once more. Molineux goes back and cuts for one run.

5.5 . Gardner now coming around the wicket. Good line and length. Molineux goes back and drives

5.4 1 Short of a length, outside off once more. Faltum gets on the back foot and pulls shakily behind square for one run.

5.3 . Good length from Gardner, outside off once more. Faltum advances and eases a drive down the ground.

5.2 . Gardner now coming over the wicket to Faltum. Good length, outside off stump. Faltum rocks back and glances

4.6 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off. Faltum rocks back and guides a cut behind point for 4 runs.

4.4 1 Kerr pitches one up, outside leg once more. Molineux moves down the pitch and punches a drive for a single run.

4.2 2 Full toss, pitching outside leg stump. Molineux moves onto the front foot and pulls poorly back behind square for two runs.

3.6 1 Good length, pitching outside leg and angled across Webb. She gets forward and edges for a single run behind point.

3.3 1 Short, outside leg and angled across. Porter pushes forward and plays a pull for a single run.

2.5 1 Good length from Bray, outside off again. Porter moves down the pitch and eases a wild drive for 1 run.

2.3 2 Good line and length again. Porter pushes forward and drives past the bowler for two runs.

2.2 1 On a good line and length once more. Webb glances on the leg side for a run.

1.5 . On a good line and length once again. Porter gets forward and edges onto their body while trying to defend

1.4 1 On a good line and length again. Webb moves onto the front foot and glances through the leg side field for a run.

1.1 1 Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Porter advances down the pitch and drives on the off side for one run.

0.5 . Pitching on a good line and length. Matthews gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a defensive stroke

0.4 1 Good length from Bray, outside off again. Porter gets forward and defends for a single run through the off side.

0.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Porter pushes forward and drives down the ground.

19.6 W OUT! Run out. Pitched up, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Ragg gets forward but makes no contact while trying a drive. MELBOURNE RENEGADES appeal for stumped, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows Ragg is in her crease but Burns is short of the popping crease, and will have to depart Run OUt.

18.6 1 On a good length, outside off stump again. Kerr gets forward and plays a sweep for 1 run.

18.5 1lb Good length, outside off stump once again. Burns rocks back, and is struck on the body while attempting a glance, resulting in a single leg bye. MELBOURNE RENEGADES appeal, however the umpire says not out.

18.3 4 FOUR! Matthews now coming over the wicket to Capsey. Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Capsey advances down the pitch and plays a pull for 4 runs behind square.

18.2 1 Fifty up for Kerr! Good length, pitching outside leg and angling across. Kerr advances and punches a drive for a single run.

18.1 4 FOUR! Good length, outside leg and angled across the batter. Kerr gets on the front foot and pulls back behind square for 4 runs.

17.5 W OUT! Run out. Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Kerr goes back and pulls for 1 run. The batters attempt to come back for an extra run, but the throw by Molineux is fantastic. MELBOURNE RENEGADES appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. Replays show Perry is short of the popping crease, and will have to go

17.4 1 Full toss, outside leg and angled across the batter. Perry shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive for a run straight down the ground.

16.5 1 Good length, on leg stump and angled across Kerr. She advances and drives for a run through the off side.

16.3 1 Good length from Wareham, pitching outside off stump. Perry rocks back and cuts for 1 run.

16.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Kerr shuffles down the pitch and drives down the ground for a run.

15.4 1 Length ball, outside leg and angling across. Perry moves onto the front foot and flicks for a run back behind square.

15.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off again. Kerr moves onto the back foot and edges into their pads while attempting a scoop for a run. MELBOURNE RENEGADES appeal, however Kerr is given not out.

15.2 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Kerr rocks back and scoops back behind square for four runs.

14.4 1 Good length, pitching outside leg stump again. Kerr pushes forward and lifts a sweep for one run.

14.3 4 FOUR MORE! Molineux now coming over the wicket. Good length, pitching outside leg stump. Kerr advances and drives on the on side for four runs.

14.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off. Kerr shuffles down the pitch and drives shakily for four runs.

13.5 . Short ball, outside off stump. Kerr goes back and cuts

13.4 1 Vlaeminck drops one in short, outside off again. Perry moves onto the front foot and plays a pull for one run.

12.2 . Length ball, outside off again. Kerr advances and glances

11.1 1w Wide. Pitching near leg stump. Gardner pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a flick

9.6 . On a good length, outside off stump once more. Gardner goes back and drives through the off side.

9.5 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Perry moves onto the back foot and finesses a leg glance back behind square for 1 run.

9.4 . On a good line and length. Perry gets on the back foot and glances shakily

9.2 2 Back of a length from Matthews, pitching outside off stump. Gardner moves onto the back foot and pulls for two runs.

9.1 . DROPPED! Good length, pitching near leg stump once again. Gardner pushes forward and inside edges behind square. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Faltum. That was a hard chance for Faltum.

8.6 . Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Perry. She gets on the back foot and punches a sloppy drive

7.6 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off once again. Gardner gets on the back foot and slices a cut for four runs behind point.

7.5 2 On a good length, outside off stump once more. Gardner goes back and drives back behind point for a couple of runs.

7.4 4 FOUR! Wicketkeeper moves up to the stumps. Back of a length from Flintoff, pitching outside off stump once more. Gardner moves onto the back foot and skies a drive for 4 runs on the off side.

7.4 1w Wide. Short ball, pitching outside off but angling across and down the leg side.

7.3 2 Back of a length, pitching outside off once more. Gardner moves onto the back foot and guides a cut through point for a couple of runs.

7.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Gardner gets on the front foot and defends

6.6 . Good length from Wareham, pitching outside off. Perry gets on the front foot and plays a reverse sweep

6.5 . Good line and length from Wareham. Perry pushes forward and defends

6.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Perry goes back and guides a cut

6.3 1 Pitched up, on leg stump and angling across. Gardner advances and outside edges for a single run.

6.2 . Good length from Wareham, pitching outside off stump. Gardner goes back and guides a cut

6.1 1 Full ball, outside leg and angling across Perry. She advances down the pitch and drives for a run on the on side.

5.6 1 Back of a length from Illingworth, outside off once again. Perry moves onto the front foot and punches a drive on the off side for a run. Tidy fielding by Dottin saves a boundary.

5.5 . On a good length, outside off. Perry moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground.

5.4 1 Short of a length, pitching outside leg and angling across. Gardner rocks back and edges onto the pads while attempting a glance for a run. MELBOURNE RENEGADES appeal, however the umpire is unmoved.

5.3 . Pitching on a good line and length once again. Gardner moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke down the ground.

5.2 1w Wide. Short of a length, on a good line but angling wildly across Dunkley. She pushes forward but misses while attempting a pull

5.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off once more. Dunkley pushes forward and drives for 4 runs over the on side field.

4.6 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump again. Perry pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

4.5 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Dunkley gets forward and inside edges for a single run.

4.2 1 Dropped in short by Vlaeminck, pitching outside off stump. Perry goes back and plays a cut back through point for one run.

4.1 . Length ball, outside off stump. Perry gets forward and defends

3.6 . Good length from Molineux, pitching outside off stump. Dunkley gets on the front foot and defends

3.5 1lb On a good line and length from Molineux but angling across Perry. She moves onto the back foot, and is struck on the body while attempting to play a leg glance behind square, resulting in a single leg bye.

3.1 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side.

2.3 . Short, outside off. Perry goes back and plays a defensive stroke

2.1 4 FOUR! Vlaeminck drops one in short, pitching outside off stump. Perry gets on the back foot and cuts for 4 runs behind point.

1.2 . Good line and length. Dunkley rocks back and defends poorly

0.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Dunkley pushes forward and defends for 1 run down the ground.

0.5 . Back of a length from Vlaeminck, pitching on a good line once more. Dunkley rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

0.3 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Dunkley rocks back but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

0.2 . Back of a length from Vlaeminck, on line. Dunkley gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke