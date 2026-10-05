Squads Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers T20 Big Bash League, Women 12.11.2026

T20

MER
MER
SYS
SYS

Playing

MER
MER
SYS
SYS
First TeamSecond Team
Capsey Alice

all rounder

Bray Caoimhe

no information yet

De Broughe Emma

all rounder

Brown Maitlan

all rounder

Dottin Deandra

all rounder

Gardner Ashleigh

all rounder

Matthews Hayley

all rounder

Healy Alyssa

wicket keeper

Mclennan Charli

no information yet

Kerr Amelia

all rounder

Bench

MER
MER
SYS
SYS

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet