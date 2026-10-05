Squads Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers T20 Big Bash League, Women 12.11.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Capsey Alice
all rounder
Bray Caoimhe
no information yet
De Broughe Emma
all rounder
Brown Maitlan
all rounder
Dottin Deandra
all rounder
Cheatle Lauren
bowler
Flintoff Tess
bowler
Dunkley Sophia
batsman
Illingworth Milly
all rounder
Gardner Ashleigh
all rounder
Matthews Hayley
all rounder
Healy Alyssa
wicket keeper
Mclennan Charli
no information yet
Hunter Elsa
batsman
Stalenberg Naomi
batsman
Kerr Amelia
all rounder
Match has not started yet