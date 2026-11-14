16.6 1 Full, on leg stump and angling across Fatima Sana Khan. She gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for one run.

16.5 1 Good line and length. Ainsworth pushes forward and drives for a single run through the leg side field.

16.4 . Schutt pitches one up, pitching outside leg. Ainsworth pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a glance

16.3 1 Full, outside off. Fatima Sana Khan pushes forward and eases a drive for one run through the off side. The ball is misfielded by Larosa costing 1 run.

16.2 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Schutt. Fatima Sana Khan gets on the front foot and drives for 4 runs through the off side field.

16.1 . Good length from Schutt, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Fatima Sana Khan. She pushes forward but plays and misses while trying a unknown

15.6 1 Good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Fatima Sana Khan moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for one run down the ground.

15.5 2 Pitching on a good line and length. Fatima Sana Khan pushes forward and drives sloppily for two runs over the off side field.

15.4 . Good length, pitching outside off. Fatima Sana Khan rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

15.3 W OUT! Mushangwe gets the wicket! Good line and length. King creates space but swings and misses while trying a cut, and the ball careens into the stumps

15.2 . Length ball, outside off stump. King moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

15.1 1 Good line and length from Mushangwe again. Ainsworth pushes forward and plays a sloppy reverse sweep for 1 run.

14.6 4 FOUR MORE! Full ball, on a good line. King gets on the front foot and eases a drive for four runs behind point.

14.5 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching on a good line. King pushes forward and pulls for 4 runs.

14.4 1 Full, pitching outside leg and angling across. Ainsworth gets forward and drives down the ground for 1 run.

14.3 W OUT! Caught. Full, on line. Mikayla Caroline Friday moves onto the front foot and drives shakily, and is impressively caught by Penna on the on side.

14.2 1 Schutt pitches one up, outside off. King gets on the front foot and drives for one run.

14.1 2 Full toss, on a good line. King gets forward and drives for 2 runs.

13.6 1 Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across. King backs away and drives for one run.

13.5 . On a good line and length from McGrath again. King rocks back and punches a poor drive

13.4 . On a good line and length from McGrath. King gets on the back foot and defends

13.3 1lb On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across Mikayla Caroline Friday. She moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a glance, resulting in one leg bye behind square on the on side.

13.2 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Back of a length, pitching on a good line once more. Mikayla Caroline Friday goes back and edges for 4 runs back behind square.

13.1 2 Good line and length from McGrath. Mikayla Caroline Friday pushes forward and plays a sweep for a couple of runs.

12.6 W OUT! Caught. Good length from Wilson, pitching outside off. Piparo pushes forward and sweeps poorly, and is caught by Bouchier down the ground.

12.5 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off. Piparo advances down the pitch and drives for four runs.

12.5 2w Wide. Full toss, too wide outside leg. Mikayla Caroline Friday pushes forward and swings and misses while attempting to play a pull, but the ball beats the wicketkeeper and trickles away for a couple of wides.

12.4 . Good length, pitching outside off once again. Mikayla Caroline Friday moves down the pitch but swings and misses while attempting a drive

12.3 . On a good length, outside off. Mikayla Caroline Friday pushes forward but makes no contact while trying a drive

12.2 1 Full, on line. Piparo gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for a single run. Good work in the field by McGrath results in a boundary being saved.

12.1 . On a good length, outside off. Piparo gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive

11.5 . Full ball, pitching outside leg and angled across. Piparo gets on the front foot and reverse sweeps

11.4 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Mikayla Caroline Friday gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run down the ground.

11.3 2 On a good length, outside leg and angled across the batter. Mikayla Caroline Friday moves down the pitch and edges behind square on the on side for a pair of runs.

11.2 4 And another! Full, pitching on a good line. Mikayla Caroline Friday advances and drives over the off side field for four runs.

11.1 4 FOUR! Yorker, pitching outside off. Mikayla Caroline Friday gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side for four runs. The ball is misfielded by de Broughe costing ADELAIDE STRIKERS a pair of runs.

10.6 1 Pitched up, pitching on leg and angled across. Mikayla Caroline Friday pushes forward and eases a drive for a run.

10.5 4 DROPPED! Back of a length, on line. Mikayla Caroline Friday goes back and lifts a wild pull for 4 runs behind square. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by de Broughe. A really tough chance for de Broughe there.

10.4 2 Good length, on leg stump and angling across. Mikayla Caroline Friday gets on the front foot and drives for 2 runs on the on side.

10.3 1 On a good line and length from Larosa. Piparo pushes forward and drives for one run.

10.2 1 Yorker, outside off once more. Mikayla Caroline Friday gets forward and drives for a run through the off side field.

10.1 1 Full toss, pitching outside off. Piparo moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side for 1 run.

9.6 1 Good line and length from Wilson once again. Piparo gets forward and punches a drive for one run.

9.5 1 Wilson pitches one up, on a good line. Mikayla Caroline Friday pushes forward and punches a drive on the off side for a run.

9.5 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump.

9.4 2 Back of a length, on line. Mikayla Caroline Friday moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side field for 2 runs.

9.4 1w Wide. Short ball, pitching well outside off stump. Mikayla Caroline Friday gets on the back foot but misses while attempting a cut

9.3 1 CHANCE! Full ball, on a good line. Piparo gets on the front foot and drives for a run. A run out chance but PERTH SCORCHERS survive the attempt.

9.2 . Good length from Wilson, outside off stump. Piparo gets forward but makes no contact while trying a drive

9.1 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Mikayla Caroline Friday pushes forward and drives for one run.

8.6 W OUT! McGrath gets the wicket! Back of a length from McGrath, pitching on a good line. Kemp rocks back and pulls averagely, and is impressively caught by Johnston behind square.

8.5 2 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Kemp moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for two runs.

8.4 6 And again! McGrath comes around the wicket. On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Kemp pushes forward and lifts a drive for a half dozen runs over the on side field.

8.3 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, on line. Kemp gets on the front foot and skies a drive for six runs over the off side field.

8.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Kemp rocks back but misses while trying a cut

8.1 1 McGrath pitches one up, on line. Mikayla Caroline Friday moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run.

7.5 . On a good line and length once more. Mikayla Caroline Friday gets on the back foot and cuts

7.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, on a good line again. Mikayla Caroline Friday gets forward and lifts a drive for four runs. The ball is misfielded by Bouchier costing a pair of runs.

7.3 2 Good line and length from Wellington. Mikayla Caroline Friday gets on the back foot and slices a cut for a couple of runs.

7.2 1 DROPPED! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Kemp gets on the front foot and lofts a shaky drive for 1 run on the off side. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Wilson.

7.1 1 Full toss, on line once more. Mikayla Caroline Friday gets forward and glances through the leg side field for 1 run.

6.5 2 Good line and length once more. Kemp pushes forward and drives through the off side for a pair of runs.

6.4 1 Back of a length from Wilson, on line. Mikayla Caroline Friday gets on the back foot and pulls averagely for 1 run back behind square.

6.3 . Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Mikayla Caroline Friday goes back and plays a pull

6.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Kemp moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

6.1 1lb Good length from Wilson, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Mikayla Caroline Friday gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a leg glance, resulting in a single leg bye back behind square.

5.6 1 Full ball, on a good line once again. Mikayla Caroline Friday pushes forward and drives for one run down the ground.

5.5 2 On a good line and length again. Mikayla Caroline Friday moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a glance, resulting in two leg byes behind point on the off side. ADELAIDE STRIKERS appeal, but the umpire gives Mikayla Caroline Friday not out.

5.4 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Kemp moves onto the front foot and drives poorly for a run on the off side.

5.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Mikayla Caroline Friday moves onto the back foot and cuts for one run.

5.2 . Yorker, on leg stump and angling across Mikayla Caroline Friday. She gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a drive. ADELAIDE STRIKERS appeal, however the umpire gives Mikayla Caroline Friday not out.

5.1 W OUT! Mushangwe breaks through! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Mack creates space but makes no contact while attempting a cut, the ball gets through, and Mack is bowled

4.6 6 MAXIMUM! Larosa pitches one up, pitching outside off. Kemp gets forward and drives for a half dozen runs down the ground.

4.5 1 Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across Mack. She advances down the pitch and drives for one run past the bowler.

4.4 . On a good line and length. Mack creates room and drives on the off side.

4.3 1 Full ball, on a good line once again. Kemp gets forward and drives for a single run on the off side.

4.2 . Pitching on a good line and length. Kemp gets on the front foot and defends

4.1 1 Yorker, outside off once again. Mack gets forward and defends for a single run.

3.6 . Full, pitching on a good line once again. Kemp pushes forward and drives

3.5 . Yorker, on line. Kemp gets on the front foot and punches a drive

3.3 . Mushangwe pitches one up, on leg stump and angled across. Devine gets forward and inside edges

3.2 W OUT! Mushangwe breaks through! Pitching on a good line and length. Mooney pushes forward and sweeps sloppily, and is caught by Bouchier down the ground.

3.1 1 Mushangwe pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Mack gets on the front foot and guides a glance for a run on the leg side.

2.6 . Yorker, on a good line. Mooney gets forward and defends

2.5 1 Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Mack pushes forward and sweeps back behind square for a run.

2.4 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump. Mack gets forward and plays a sweep for four runs.

2.3 . Good line and length from Schutt. Mack gets on the front foot and pulls

2.2 . Yorker, on a good line. Mack gets on the front foot and defends

2.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Mack gets on the front foot and edges for four runs behind point on the off side.

2.1 1w Wide. Full, pitching well outside off stump. Mack pushes forward but misses while attempting a drive

1.6 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Mooney pushes forward and drives

1.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Mack gets forward and eases a drive for one run past the bowler.

1.4 1 Back of a length from Wilson, pitching on a good line once again. Mooney gets on the back foot and pulls for one run behind square.

1.3 4 On a good line and length from Wilson once again. Mooney moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a glance, resulting in four leg byes behind square.

1.2 4 FOUR! Pitched up, on leg stump. Mooney pushes forward and flicks behind square for four runs.

1.1 . Good length from Wilson, pitching outside off. Mooney gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying a drive

0.6 . On a good line and length from Schutt once more. Mack rocks back and drives shakily

0.5 1 Good length from Schutt, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Mooney gets on the front foot and defends for 1 run.

0.4 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Mack gets forward and eases a drive for 1 run.

0.3 . On a good line and length from Schutt. Mack gets on the back foot and defends

0.2 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump once more. Mack pushes forward and defends down the ground.

0.1 1 Full ball, on a good line. Mooney gets on the front foot and flicks a glance for one run on the on side.

19.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length once again. Wolvaardt gets forward and pulls for a run behind square.

19.5 2 Mills now coming over the wicket. Back of a length from Mills, on line once more. Wolvaardt moves onto the back foot and pulls for two runs.

19.4 6 SIX MORE! Mills now coming around the wicket. Full ball, on line. Wolvaardt pushes forward and drives for six runs over the leg side field.

19.3 6 And another! Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Wolvaardt pushes forward and sweeps for six runs.

19.2 4 FOUR! Mills now coming over the wicket to Wolvaardt. Pitched up, outside off stump. Wolvaardt pushes forward and outside edges back behind point for 4 runs.

19.1 1 Free hit. Pitching on a good line and length. Johnston gets on the back foot and drives averagely on the on side for 1 run.

19.1 nb No ball. Full toss, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Johnston rocks back and pulls for 2 runs. Tidy work in the field by Mack results in a boundary being saved.

18.6 4 FOUR! Yorker, outside off. Wolvaardt gets forward and outside edges behind point for four runs.

18.5 1 On a good line and length from Devine again. Johnston gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

18.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, on line once again. Johnston gets forward and paddles for four runs behind square.

18.3 1 Yorker, on a good line once again. Wolvaardt gets forward and punches a drive on the leg side for a run.

18.2 1 Devine pitches one up, on a good line again. Johnston pushes forward and glances for a single run on the leg side.

17.6 1 Full toss, pitching on a good line. Penna moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run.

17.5 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching on a good line once again. Penna pushes forward and plays a drive for four runs down the ground.

17.3 6 Back-to-back maximums! King pitches one up, on line once more. Wolvaardt gets on the front foot and lofts a sweep for six runs.

17.1 . Full ball, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Wolvaardt pushes forward and drives down the ground.

16.6 4 FOUR! Edgar pitches one up, on a good line. Penna gets on the front foot and drives through the off side for 4 runs.

16.5 1 Full, outside leg and angling across Wolvaardt. She steps away and drives through the on side field for a single run.

16.4 1 Edgar pitches one up, pitching on leg and angled across Penna. She pushes forward and eases a drive for a run.

16.3 6 SIX MORE! Pitched up, pitching on a good line once more. Penna pushes forward and drives for six runs over the off side field.

16.2 6 SIX! Full, on line once again. Penna moves onto the front foot and drives for a half dozen runs straight down the ground.

16.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, on a good line. Penna gets forward and drives for 4 runs through the off side.

15.6 1 Good line and length. Penna gets forward and punches a drive for a run.

15.5 1 King pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Wolvaardt gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run.

15.4 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from King again. Wolvaardt steps away and cuts through point for 4 runs.

15.3 2 Pitched up, on line. Wolvaardt pushes forward and drives for two runs over the off side. Fantastic fielding by Devine prevents a boundary.

15.2 2 Good line and length. Wolvaardt shuffles down the pitch and plays a drive on the off side for a couple of runs.

15.1 . Full, on a good line. Wolvaardt creates room and drives down the ground.

14.6 4 FOUR! Full, on a good line. Penna gets forward and drives for 4 runs down the ground.

14.5 1 Back of a length from Devine, on a good line. Wolvaardt goes back and pulls for a single run down the ground.

14.4 1 On a good line and length. Penna moves onto the back foot and glances for a run behind square.

14.3 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Penna pushes forward and drives through the off side field for four runs.

14.2 1 Good length, outside off again. Wolvaardt gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

14.1 1 Full, outside off. Penna moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a single run.

13.6 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line once more. Penna gets forward and drives down the ground for a single run.

13.5 1 Mills pitches one up, on a good line but angled across. Wolvaardt gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for a run.

13.4 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Mills. Wolvaardt steps back and cuts for four runs.

13.3 1 Good line and length from Mills once more. Penna gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for a single run.

13.2 1 Good line and length from Mills. Wolvaardt advances down the pitch and drives on the off side for one run.

13.1 . On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Wolvaardt gets on the front foot and drives

12.6 . Good length, outside off once more. Penna rocks back and slices a cut

12.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Wolvaardt gets forward and drives for a single run through the off side field.

12.4 1 Length ball, outside off. Penna moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for 1 run.

12.3 4 FOUR! Good length from Ainsworth, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Penna moves onto the back foot and edges for 4 runs behind square on the on side.

12.2 . On a good line and length again. Penna moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive

12.1 W OUT! Ainsworth gets the wicket! Good line and length. McGrath moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps

11.6 1 King pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angling across McGrath. She pushes forward and punches a drive for a run.

11.5 . On a good line and length from King once more. McGrath gets on the front foot and scoops sloppily

11.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length once again. Wolvaardt gets forward and punches a drive on the off side for one run.

11.3 1 Full, pitching on a good line once again. McGrath gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for a run.

11.2 . Full ball, pitching on a good line again. McGrath pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

11.1 W OUT! King gets the wicket! King pitches one up, on line. De Broughe gets on the front foot but misses while attempting to play a reverse sweep, the ball gets through, and de Broughe is bowled

10.6 1 Full ball, outside off. De Broughe gets forward and sweeps for one run behind square.

10.5 . On a good line and length once more. De Broughe moves down the pitch and glances

10.4 4 FOUR! De Broughe brings up her fifty with a boundary! Good line and length from Edgar once again. De Broughe gets forward and sweeps for four runs back behind square.

10.3 1 Good line and length from Edgar again. Wolvaardt gets on the front foot and eases a drive on the on side for 1 run.

10.2 4 FOUR! On a good line and length once more. Wolvaardt advances down the pitch and drives over the off side for 4 runs.

10.1 . Edgar pitches one up, on a good line. Wolvaardt gets forward and glances. Good fielding by King results in 2 runs being saved.

9.6 . Pitched up, on line once more. De Broughe gets forward and drives down the ground.

9.5 4 FOUR! Pitched up, on a good line. De Broughe gets on the front foot and punches a drive for four runs. The ball is misfielded by Devine costing 3 runs.

9.4 1 Full toss, pitching outside leg and angling across Wolvaardt. She moves onto the front foot and drives for a run down the ground.

9.3 4 FOUR! Good length, outside leg and angling across the batter. Wolvaardt steps away and punches a drive straight down the ground for four runs.

9.2 1 Pitched up, on a good line. De Broughe pushes forward and punches a drive for a run.

9.1 4 FOUR! Fatima Sana Khan pitches one up, pitching on a good line. De Broughe gets forward and sweeps back behind square for four runs.

8.6 . Yorker, pitching outside off. Wolvaardt moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a drive

8.5 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. De Broughe pushes forward and drives for a single run through the off side.

8.4 . Good line and length from Devine. De Broughe pushes forward and sweeps back behind square.

8.3 1 Good length from Devine, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Wolvaardt. She gets forward and punches a drive for 1 run down the ground.

8.2 1 Devine pitches one up, on a good line. De Broughe gets forward and eases a drive for a run.

8.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Wolvaardt moves onto the front foot and punches a wild drive for one run.

7.5 1 Short of a length, outside leg and angling across the batter. Wolvaardt rocks back and plays a pull back behind square for one run.

7.4 4 Good line and length again. De Broughe pushes forward and flicks a glance for 1 run.

7.3 1 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching on a good line. De Broughe shuffles down the pitch and inside edges back behind square for four runs.

7.2 . Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Wolvaardt. She gets on the front foot and lofts a drive for a run.

7.1 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length once more. Wolvaardt moves down the pitch and lofts a drive straight down the ground for four runs.

6.6 . On a good line and length once again. De Broughe gets on the back foot and late cuts

6.5 4 FOUR! Full toss, on a good line again. De Broughe gets forward and eases a drive on the on side for four runs.

6.4 . Full, pitching on a good line once again. De Broughe pushes forward but misses while attempting to play a reverse sweep

6.3 1 Good line and length from King. Wolvaardt gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run.

6.2 1 DROPPED! On a good line and length once more. De Broughe gets on the back foot and edges for one run. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Mooney. Not an easy chance for Mooney.

5.6 1 Full toss, pitching outside leg and angling across de Broughe. She gets on the front foot and lofts a wild glance for a single run.

5.5 2 Good line and length from Devine. De Broughe gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 2 runs.

5.4 2 Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. De Broughe pushes forward and drives for a single run. A mistake in the field allows de Broughe and Wolvaardt to scamper through for a overthrow.

5.3 . Good line and length. De Broughe gets forward and drives down the ground.

5.2 . Good length from Devine, outside off stump. De Broughe pushes forward and drives sloppily down the ground.

5.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Wolvaardt goes back and plays a pull back behind square for a single run.

5.1 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Wolvaardt pushes forward but swings and misses while trying a glance

4.6 . Length ball, outside off. De Broughe moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

4.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length once again. Wolvaardt gets forward and punches a drive on the off side for one run. The ball is misfielded by Mikayla Caroline Friday costing a run.

4.4 1 Good line and length. De Broughe moves onto the front foot and flicks for one run.

4.3 . Pitched up, outside off. De Broughe gets forward and punches a drive

4.2 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. De Broughe pushes forward and lofts a drive for 4 runs on the leg side.

4.1 2 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. De Broughe gets on the back foot and drives for a couple of runs.

3.6 . On a good line and length from Fatima Sana Khan once more. Wolvaardt pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side. Good fielding by Ainsworth prevents a boundary.

3.5 2 On a good line and length from Fatima Sana Khan once again. Wolvaardt gets forward and drives sloppily for a couple of runs through the leg side field.

3.4 2 Good line and length from Fatima Sana Khan once more. Wolvaardt pushes forward and drives through the off side field for 2 runs. Tidy fielding by Mack saves a certain boundary.

3.3 . Full ball, on a good line once more. Wolvaardt gets on the front foot and eases a drive

3.2 1 Full, pitching on a good line. De Broughe pushes forward and inside edges onto the pads while attempting to play a drive behind square on the on side for a single run.

3.1 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. De Broughe gets forward and flicks for four runs behind square.

2.6 1 DROPPED! On a good line and length again. De Broughe gets on the front foot and drives sloppily straight down the ground for a single run. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Kemp.

2.5 . On a good line and length again. De Broughe backs away and drives through the off side.

2.4 1 Good line and length from Ainsworth again. Wolvaardt gets on the back foot and drives for 1 run.

2.3 1 Good line and length. De Broughe gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for a run.

2.2 . On a good line and length from Ainsworth. De Broughe gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

2.1 . Pitching on a good line and length once again. De Broughe rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

1.6 W OUT! Caught. Full, on line. Bouchier moves onto the front foot and drives poorly, and is caught by Piparo

1.6 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Bouchier gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying a flick

1.5 4 FOUR! Fatima Sana Khan pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Bouchier pushes forward and lifts a drive down the ground for four runs.

1.4 . Good length, pitching on leg and angled across Bouchier. She pushes forward and eases a shaky drive through the leg side field.

1.3 1 On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. De Broughe gets forward and tucks a glance through the leg side field for one run.

1.2 1lb On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Bouchier moves down the pitch, and is hit on the pads while trying a leg glance, resulting in a leg bye.

1.1 . Fatima Sana Khan pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Bouchier moves onto the front foot and eases a drive down the ground.

0.6 1 On a good line and length. Bouchier goes back and flicks a glance for one run back behind square.

0.5 4 FOUR! Good length from Ainsworth, pitching outside off. Bouchier gets on the front foot and outside edges for 4 runs behind point on the off side.

0.4 1 Good line and length from Ainsworth once again. De Broughe moves onto the front foot and guides a glance behind square on the on side for a single run.

0.3 . Good line and length. De Broughe moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive

0.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off. De Broughe pushes forward but misses while trying a drive