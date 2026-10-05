Squads Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers T20 Big Bash League, Women 14.11.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Ainsworth Chloe
bowler
Beaumont Tammy
wicket keeper
Devine Sophie
all rounder
Brown Darcie
bowler
Edgar Amy
batsman
Ecclestone Sophie
all rounder
Hinkley Mikayla
batsman
McGrath Tahlia
all rounder
Hoskin Ebony
bowler
King Alana
bowler
Penna Madeline
all rounder
Mack Katie
batsman
Saville Tabatha
batsman
Mooney Beth
wicket keeper
Schutt Megan
bowler
Scholfield Paige
all rounder
Wellington Amanda
bowler
Tryon Chloe
all rounder
Wilson Ella
all rounder
Match has not started yet