Squads Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers T20 Big Bash League, Women 14.11.2026

T20

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Playing

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First TeamSecond Team
Beaumont Tammy

wicket keeper

Devine Sophie

all rounder

Edgar Amy

batsman

McGrath Tahlia

all rounder

Penna Madeline

all rounder

Mack Katie

batsman

Mooney Beth

wicket keeper

Scholfield Paige

all rounder

Tryon Chloe

all rounder

Wilson Ella

all rounder

Bench

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no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

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