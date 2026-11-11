0.6 . On a good line and length from Bates. Mack gets on the front foot and plays a reverse sweep

0.6 1w Wide. Pitching near leg stump. Mack gets forward but swings and misses while trying to play a sweep

0.5 . On a good length, outside off. Mack pushes forward and inside edges back behind square.

0.4 1 Good line and length from Bates once again. Devine gets on the front foot and drives for a run.

0.3 W OUT! Bates gets the wicket! Pitched up, on a good line once again. Mckeon gets forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a sweep. SYDNEY THUNDER appeal, the umpire agrees, and Mckeon has to go

0.2 6 Back-to-back maximums! Pitched up, pitching on a good line once more. Mckeon advances and drives down the ground for a half dozen runs.

0.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Mack gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for a single run behind square.

19.6 2 Full toss, on a good line. De Klerk gets forward and lofts a sweep back behind square for 2 runs.

19.5 . Pitched up, outside off stump again. De Klerk gets on the front foot and drives down the ground.

19.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Wilson advances down the pitch and flicks back behind square for a run.

19.2 1 Edgar pitches one up, outside off. De Klerk advances down the pitch and drives for one run through the off side.

19.1 1b Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Harris. She gets on the front foot but misses while trying to play a sweep, and the ball runs away from the wicketkeeper for a single bye.

18.6 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by Devine, on a good line once again. De Klerk backs away and lifts a pull for 4 runs behind square.

18.5 1 Back of a length from Devine, pitching on a good line. Harris moves onto the back foot and pulls behind square for a run.

18.4 . Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Harris steps back, and is struck on the body while trying a sweep

18.3 . Back of a length from Devine, on line again. Harris goes back, and is hit on the helmet while trying to play a pull

18.2 1 Good line and length from Devine. De Klerk moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

18.1 W OUT! Devine gets the wicket! Good line and length from Devine. Learoyd gets forward and lifts a mediocre drive, and is caught by Fatima Sana Khan on the off side.

17.6 2 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Harris gets forward and eases a drive for 2 runs through the off side field.

17.5 W OUT! King breaks through! On a good line and length again. Knight creates space but misses while attempting a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Knight has to go

17.4 1 On a good line and length from King. Learoyd gets forward and sweeps averagely for one run.

17.3 1 On a good line and length once more. Knight shuffles down the pitch and leg glances poorly for 1 run.

17.2 1 King pitches one up, on a good line. Learoyd moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run down the ground.

17.1 2 Fifty comes up for Learoyd! Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Learoyd shuffles down the pitch and plays a flick back behind square for a pair of runs.

16.6 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Knight moves onto the front foot and drives over the off side field for four runs.

16.5 4 And again! Fatima Sana Khan pitches one up, outside leg. Knight pushes forward and plays a sweep for 4 runs back behind square.

16.4 4 FOUR! Full, outside off stump once more. Knight gets on the front foot and skies a drive over the off side field for four runs.

16.3 2 Full toss, pitching outside off. Knight moves onto the front foot and outside edges back behind square for 2 runs.

16.2 1 Full toss, on a good line. Learoyd moves onto the front foot and drives for a run down the ground.

16.1 1 Yorker, outside leg and angled across Knight. She steps back and drives down the ground for a run.

15.6 1 Back of a length from Mills, pitching outside off stump. Knight rocks back and plays a pull for a run.

15.5 2 Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Knight advances and drives on the leg side for 2 runs.

15.4 . Good length from Mills, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Knight pushes forward and plays a reverse sweep

15.3 1 Mills comes around the wicket to Learoyd. Full, outside leg and angled across the batter. Learoyd gets forward and leg glances for 1 run.

15.2 6 SIX! Pitched up, on a good line again. Learoyd gets forward and drives for a half dozen runs over the on side field.

15.1 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Learoyd pushes forward and leg glances for four runs.

14.6 4 FOUR! Knight brings up her fifty in emphatic style! Length ball, outside off stump. Knight gets on the front foot and sweeps for 4 runs.

14.5 2 Good line and length. Knight pushes forward and lifts a sloppy drive down the ground for a couple of runs.

14.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, on line once more. Knight steps away and punches a drive behind point on the off side for 4 runs.

14.3 . Good line and length from King once more. Knight advances down the pitch and drives sloppily

14.2 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line again. Knight moves onto the front foot and eases a shaky drive through the off side.

14.1 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Learoyd moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run down the ground.

13.6 1 Pitched up, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Learoyd pushes forward and punches a bad drive for 1 run on the leg side.

13.5 . Edgar pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Learoyd. She backs away and drives poorly down the ground.

13.4 1 Full, on a good line. Knight advances and flicks a leg glance for a run.

13.3 . Full, outside off stump. Knight gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the off side.

13.2 4 And again! Full ball, pitching on a good line. Knight pushes forward and sweeps for four runs back behind square.

13.1 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Edgar pitches one up, outside off once again. Knight moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive for four runs.

12.6 1 Good length from Fatima Sana Khan, outside off stump once again. Knight moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for one run.

12.5 . Back of a length from Fatima Sana Khan, outside off. Knight gets on the back foot and slices a cut

12.4 1 Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Learoyd creates room and punches a sloppy drive for one run on the leg side.

12.3 2 On a good line and length. Learoyd advances down the pitch and drives for 2 runs on the leg side.

12.2 . Free hit. Fatima Sana Khan pitches one up, pitching outside off. Learoyd gets on the front foot and drives sloppily

12.2 nb No ball. Length ball, outside off. Knight gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run back behind point.

12.1 . On a good length, outside off stump once more. Knight moves down the pitch and punches a drive through the off side.

11.6 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Learoyd moves onto the back foot and cuts for 4 runs.

11.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Knight advances down the pitch and guides a leg glance for 1 run.

11.4 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off again. Learoyd rocks back and pulls for 1 run.

11.3 1 Good length from Mills, outside off stump. Knight pushes forward and sweeps behind square. Some sloppy fielding allows the batters to run through for 1 overthrow.

11.2 1 Short of a length, on line. Learoyd goes back and finesses a leg glance for a run back behind square.

11.1 1 Good length from Mills, outside off. Knight pushes forward and tucks a leg glance for 1 run.

10.6 1 On a good line and length from Devine again. Knight gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run through the on side field.

10.5 4 FOUR! Good line and length once more. Knight gets on the front foot and lofts a flick for four runs back behind square.

10.4 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Learoyd goes back and is hit on the gloves while trying a pull back behind square for one run.

10.4 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg.

10.3 1 Back of a length from Devine, on line once again. Knight gets on the back foot and cuts for a single run.

10.2 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on line. Knight advances down the pitch and plays a pull for 4 runs back behind square.

10.1 . On a good length, outside off. Knight moves onto the back foot and plays a shaky defensive stroke

9.6 1 Full ball, pitching on leg and angled across Knight. She advances and punches a drive for one run.

9.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length again. Learoyd advances and drives for 1 run.

9.4 1 Full ball, on line. Knight advances and drives for a run through the off side.

9.3 1 Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Learoyd rocks back and outside edges for a single run down the ground.

9.2 1 King pitches one up, on line once again. Knight gets forward and drives through the off side field for one run.

9.1 1 On a good line and length from King once again. Learoyd advances down the pitch and drives past the bowler for 1 run.

8.6 1 Back of a length from Ainsworth, pitching on a good line. Learoyd rocks back and plays a pull for 1 run back behind square.

8.5 . Back of a length from Ainsworth, pitching outside off. Learoyd shuffles down the pitch and defends

8.4 2 On a good length, pitching outside off. Learoyd moves onto the front foot and drives averagely behind point on the off side for 2 runs.

8.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Ainsworth, outside off. Learoyd shuffles down the pitch and pulls for four runs.

8.2 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Knight gets forward and punches a drive for 1 run.

8.1 4 FOUR! Ainsworth pitches one up, outside off. Knight moves onto the front foot and punches a drive behind point for 4 runs.

7.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Edgar, outside off. Learoyd moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for four runs. The ball is misfielded.

7.5 . Short of a length, outside off. Learoyd rocks back and cuts

7.4 1 Short of a length, on line. Knight rocks back and drives through the leg side field for 1 run.

7.3 4 FOUR! Good line and length once more. Knight moves onto the front foot and plays a reverse sweep for four runs behind point.

7.2 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Learoyd moves onto the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

7.1 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Learoyd rocks back and slices a cut

6.6 1 Good line and length from Devine once more. Learoyd shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive on the on side for one run.

6.5 . Short of a length, on a good line. Learoyd shuffles down the pitch and plays a defensive stroke

6.4 . Good length, pitching outside off. Learoyd gets forward and drives

6.3 2 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Learoyd goes back, and is hit on the pad while attempting a leg glance, resulting in two leg byes back behind square.

6.2 . Short of a length, pitching outside off again. Learoyd goes back and guides a cut

6.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump. Learoyd shuffles down the pitch and plays a pull for four runs.

5.6 . On a good line and length from Fatima Sana Khan. Knight rocks back and defends

5.5 1 Back of a length from Fatima Sana Khan, outside off again. Learoyd moves onto the back foot and plays a bad pull for a single run.

5.4 . Back of a length, outside off stump again. Learoyd rocks back and drives

5.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Learoyd moves onto the front foot and drives shakily

5.2 1lb Good line and length from Fatima Sana Khan. Knight pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a flick, resulting in one leg bye back behind square.

5.2 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Knight shuffles down the pitch but misses while attempting to play a flick

5.1 . On a good length, outside off once more. Knight pushes forward and defends

4.4 . Good length, pitching outside off. Knight gets forward and drives

4.3 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Knight pushes forward and drives

4.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump. Knight gets forward and eases a drive for four runs.

4.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Learoyd advances and punches a drive for one run down the ground.

3.6 . On a good line and length from Fatima Sana Khan. Knight moves onto the front foot and drives

3.6 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Knight pushes forward but misses while attempting a flick

3.5 W OUT! Fatima Sana Khan gets the wicket! On a good line and length. Litchfield gets on the front foot and drives averagely, and is remarkably caught by Kemp down the ground.

3.4 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Litchfield moves down the pitch and drives sloppily

3.3 1lb On a good line and length from Fatima Sana Khan. Learoyd gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a flick back behind square, resulting in a leg bye.

3.2 1 Good length from Fatima Sana Khan, pitching outside off stump. Litchfield moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run.

3.1 . Back of a length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Litchfield advances but misses while attempting to play a drive

2.6 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Learoyd pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side field.

2.5 1 Short of a length, pitching on leg and angling across Litchfield. She moves down the pitch and flicks a leg glance for 1 run.

2.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Ainsworth, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Litchfield gets on the back foot and pulls back behind square for four runs.

2.3 . Good length, on leg stump and angled across. Litchfield advances down the pitch and defends sloppily

2.3 1w Wide. Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump and angling sharply across Litchfield. She gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a flick

2.2 3 Full ball, pitching outside off. Learoyd pushes forward and drives for three runs through the off side.

2.1 . Length ball, outside off stump. Learoyd pushes forward and eases a drive on the off side.

1.6 2 Pitching on a good line and length. Litchfield moves onto the front foot and eases a drive past the bowler for 2 runs.

1.5 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Litchfield advances down the pitch and drives

1.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Mills, pitching outside off. Litchfield gets on the back foot and pulls for four runs.

1.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Litchfield advances down the pitch and defends

1.2 . Pitching on a good line and length. Litchfield moves onto the back foot and drives

1.1 . Good length, outside off stump once again. Litchfield rocks back and defends

0.6 W OUT! Ainsworth gets the wicket! Short of a length, outside off. Voll goes back and pulls sloppily, and is caught by Mikayla Caroline Friday back behind square.

0.5 . Full ball, pitching outside off once again. Voll moves onto the front foot and drives shakily through the off side.

0.4 . Good length from Ainsworth, outside off once again. Voll moves onto the front foot and defends

0.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Voll moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a cut

0.2 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Voll gets on the back foot and punches a drive