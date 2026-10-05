Squads Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder T20 Big Bash League, Women 11.11.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Ainsworth Chloe
bowler
Athapaththu Chamari
all rounder
Devine Sophie
all rounder
Darlington Hannah
bowler
Edgar Amy
batsman
Gill Hasrat
all rounder
Hinkley Mikayla
batsman
Harris Laura
batsman
Hoskin Ebony
bowler
Ismail Shabnim
bowler
King Alana
bowler
Knight Heather
batsman
Mack Katie
batsman
Learoyd Anika
batsman
Mooney Beth
wicket keeper
Litchfield Phoebe
batsman
Scholfield Paige
all rounder
Peschel Taneale
all rounder
Tryon Chloe
all rounder
Samantha Bates
bowler
Match has not started yet