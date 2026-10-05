Squads Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder T20 Big Bash League, Women 11.11.2026

T20

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SYT
SYT

Playing

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SYT
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First TeamSecond Team
Devine Sophie

all rounder

Edgar Amy

batsman

Gill Hasrat

all rounder

Mack Katie

batsman

Mooney Beth

wicket keeper

Scholfield Paige

all rounder

Peschel Taneale

all rounder

Tryon Chloe

all rounder

Bench

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SYT
SYT

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet