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Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite
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Karnataka vs Rajasthan
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H2h
H2h Karnataka vs Rajasthan T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 24.11.2026
Nov 24, 2026
T20
KAR
08:00 AM
RAJ
Upcoming
Match Details
Squads
H2H
Karnataka vs Rajasthan
Jan 06, 2026
List a, Vijay Hazare Trophy
Karnataka
324
Rajasthan
174
Nov 30, 2025
T20, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite
Karnataka
200
Rajasthan
201