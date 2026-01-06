H2h Karnataka vs Rajasthan T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 24.11.2026

T20

KAR
KAR
RAJ
RAJ
Karnataka vs Rajasthan

List a, Vijay Hazare Trophy

KARKarnataka

324

RAJRajasthan

174

T20, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite

KARKarnataka

200

RAJRajasthan

201