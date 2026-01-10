H2h Mi Cape Town vs Joburg Super Kings T20 SA20 20.01.2027

T20

CAP
CAP
JOB
JOB
Mi Cape Town vs Joburg Super Kings

T20, SA20

JOBJoburg Super Kings

198

CAPMi Cape Town

234

T20, SA20

CAPMi Cape Town

128

JOBJoburg Super Kings

123