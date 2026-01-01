H2h Durban Super Giants vs Joburg Super Kings T20 SA20 13.02.2027

T20

DUR
DUR
JOB
JOB
Durban Super Giants vs Joburg Super Kings

T20, SA20

JOBJoburg Super Kings

205 & 8

DURDurban Super Giants

205 & 5

T20, SA20

DURDurban Super Giants

86

JOBJoburg Super Kings

88