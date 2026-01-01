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Durban Super Giants vs Joburg Super Kings
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H2h
H2h Durban Super Giants vs Joburg Super Kings T20 SA20 13.02.2027
Feb 13, 2027
T20
DUR
11:00 AM
JOB
Upcoming
Match Details
Squads
H2H
Durban Super Giants vs Joburg Super Kings
Jan 01, 2026
T20, SA20
Joburg Super Kings
205 & 8
Durban Super Giants
205 & 5
Dec 30, 2025
T20, SA20
Durban Super Giants
86
Joburg Super Kings
88