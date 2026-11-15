Match details Durban Super Giants vs Joburg Super Kings T20 SA20 13.02.2027
Match Info
|Match:
|SA20 2027
|Date:
|Sunday, January 17, 2027 - Sunday, February 21, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Saturday, February 13, 2027 11:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Durban Super Giants Squad
|Players
|Ackerman Marques, Ahmad Noor, Bedingham David, Bosch Eathan, Buttler Jos, Coetzee Gerald, Conway Devon, De Zorzi Tony, Dupavillon Daryn, Galiem Dayyaan, Harmer Simon, Islam Taijul, Jones Evan, Klaasen Heinrich, Livingstone Liam, Maphaka Kwena, Markram Aiden, Narine Sunil, Simelane Andile, Wege Gysbert, Wiese David
|Bench
|no information yet
Joburg Super Kings Squad
|Players
|Bacher Jarren, Burger Nandre, Du Plessis Faf, Ferreira Donovan, Forrester Dian, Gleeson Richard, Hosein Akeal, Jansen Duan, King Brandon, Mulder Wiaan, Pepper Michael, Ranjane Shubham, Rossouw Rilee, Smit Janco, Stolk Steve, Subrayen Prenelan, Tahir Imran, Timmers Neil, Topley Reece, Vince James
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet