Match details Durban Super Giants vs Joburg Super Kings T20 SA20 13.02.2027

T20

DUR
DUR
JOB
JOB

Match Info

Match:SA20 2027
Date:Sunday, January 17, 2027 - Sunday, February 21, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, February 13, 2027 11:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Durban Super Giants Squad

PlayersAckerman Marques, Ahmad Noor, Bedingham David, Bosch Eathan, Buttler Jos, Coetzee Gerald, Conway Devon, De Zorzi Tony, Dupavillon Daryn, Galiem Dayyaan, Harmer Simon, Islam Taijul, Jones Evan, Klaasen Heinrich, Livingstone Liam, Maphaka Kwena, Markram Aiden, Narine Sunil, Simelane Andile, Wege Gysbert, Wiese David
Benchno information yet

Joburg Super Kings Squad

PlayersBacher Jarren, Burger Nandre, Du Plessis Faf, Ferreira Donovan, Forrester Dian, Gleeson Richard, Hosein Akeal, Jansen Duan, King Brandon, Mulder Wiaan, Pepper Michael, Ranjane Shubham, Rossouw Rilee, Smit Janco, Stolk Steve, Subrayen Prenelan, Tahir Imran, Timmers Neil, Topley Reece, Vince James
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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