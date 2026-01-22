H2h Joburg Super Kings vs Paarl Royals T20 SA20 03.02.2027

T20

JOB
JOB
PAA
PAA
Joburg Super Kings vs Paarl Royals

T20, SA20

PAAPaarl Royals

210

JOBJoburg Super Kings

174

T20, SA20

PAAPaarl Royals

122

JOBJoburg Super Kings

166

T20, SA20

JOBJoburg Super Kings

187

PAAPaarl Royals