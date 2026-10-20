18.6 1 Back of a length from Garth, outside off stump. Devonshire moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying a cut

4.6 . Garth pitches one up, outside leg again. Devonshire goes back, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a drive

4.5 . Back of a length from Garth, outside off stump. Devonshire moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying a cut

4.3 . Length ball, outside leg. Devonshire goes back, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a leg glance. The glovework by Mooney is good. AUSTRALIA appeal for stumped, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows the batter made it in safely.

2.1 W OUT! Two dismissals in a row! On a good length, pitching outside off again. Plimmer moves onto the back foot and lifts a poor pull, and is caught by Voll down the ground.

19.2 1lb Yorker, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Gardner. She gets on the front foot and edges into their pads while attempting to play a flick, resulting in a single leg bye.