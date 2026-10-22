18.4 2 Full toss, outside off stump again. Phillips gets forward and drives for 2 runs through the leg side field.

17.6 1 Yorker, outside off stump again. Phillips gets on the front foot and punches a drive on the off side for a run.

17.5 1 Full toss, outside off. Phillips goes back and cuts for one run.

17.1 1 Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Jacobs gets on the back foot and guides a square cut back through point for a run.

16.5 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Jacobs goes back and punches a drive down the ground for a single run.

16.2 1 Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Jacobs gets on the back foot and guides a square cut back through point for a run.

16.1 6 SIX! Phillips brings up his fifty by clearing the rope! Short, outside off. Phillips goes back and skies a pull for 6 runs.

15.5 2 Full toss, pitching outside off stump again. Phillips moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side for a pair of runs.

15.4 1 Free hit. Full ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Jacobs gets on the front foot and drives for a run over the leg side field.

15.4 nb No ball. Very short ball, pitching outside off once more. Jacobs goes back but misses while trying a pull

15.3 6 SIX! Back of a length from Kumar, outside off stump. Jacobs gets on the front foot and lofts a drive for 6 runs.

14.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Phillips moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run through the off side.

13.6 4 And another! Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Phillips gets on the front foot and drives for four runs.

13.5 4 And another! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Phillips gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 4 runs through the off side field. The ball is misfielded costing 3 runs.

13.4 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Phillips rocks back and plays a pull for four runs.

13.3 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Jacobs goes back and tucks a glance on the leg side for a single run.

13.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Jacobs goes back and edges into their pads while attempting to play a defensive stroke

13.1 1 On a good line and length from Patel once again. Phillips pushes forward and eases a drive for one run.

12.6 1 Back of a length from Arshdeep Singh, on a good line. Phillips moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for 1 run.

12.5 1 Yorker, on leg stump and angled across Jacobs. He rocks back and flicks a glance on the leg side for a run.

12.5 1w Wide. Dropped in short by Arshdeep Singh, pitching outside leg stump and angled far across the batter.

12.3 1 Arshdeep Singh drops one in short, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Jacobs. He moves onto the front foot and pulls for one run.

12.2 6 SIX MORE! Good line and length once more. Jacobs gets forward and lifts a drive down the ground for six runs.

12.1 W OUT! Caught. Arshdeep Singh drops one in short, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Mitchell. He gets forward and edges, and is caught by Kumar back behind point.

11.5 6 SIX! Full ball, outside leg. Phillips gets forward and skies a sweep for 6 runs behind square.

11.2 2 Dropped in short by Kumar Reddy, outside off once more. Mitchell gets forward and pulls sloppily for 2 runs.

11.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Phillips gets forward and punches a drive for a single run through the off side.

10.6 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Short, outside off. Mitchell gets on the back foot and cuts late back behind point for four runs.

9.5 1 Good length from Patel, outside off stump. Mitchell gets forward and punches a wild drive behind square on the leg side for one run.

9.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Phillips moves onto the back foot and drives for 1 run.

9.2 1 Full toss, outside off stump. Mitchell moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run through the on side field.

9.1 1 On a good line and length from Patel. Phillips gets on the back foot and finesses a glance for 1 run behind square.

8.3 1 Good length from Kumar Reddy, pitching outside off once more. Mitchell moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a run.

8.2 1 Back of a length, outside off again. Phillips moves onto the front foot and defends for one run.

8.1 . Good length from Kumar Reddy, pitching outside off stump again. Phillips gets forward and drives shakily

7.2 1 On a good line and length from Patel once more. FH Allen gets on the back foot and drives straight down the ground for 1 run.

7.1 6 MAXIMUM! Good line and length. FH Allen pushes forward and drives for 6 runs.

6.5 1 Very short ball, pitching outside off stump once more. FH Allen moves onto the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

6.4 . Short of a length, pitching outside off again. FH Allen advances down the pitch but swings and misses while attempting to play a paddle

6.3 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. FH Allen pushes forward and lofts a drive straight down the ground for four runs.

5.6 1 Length ball, pitching on leg. Mitchell goes back and tucks a glance on the leg side for one run.

5.5 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Mitchell moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

5.4 6 MAXIMUM! Good line and length. Mitchell shuffles down the pitch and lofts a drive for six runs.

5.3 3 Good length from Patel, pitching outside off. FH Allen moves onto the back foot and cuts for three runs. The ball is misfielded by Iyer costing 2 runs.

5.2 6 MAXIMUM! Good line and length. FH Allen pushes forward and drives over the off side field for six runs.

5.1 . Good length from Patel, pitching outside off stump. FH Allen gets on the front foot and eases a drive down the ground.

4.6 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length from MP Yadav, outside off. Seifert moves onto the front foot and edges, and is caught by Samson

4.5 . Back of a length from MP Yadav, outside off stump again. Seifert gets on the back foot but misses while trying a cut

4.4 . Length ball, outside off once again. FH Allen moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying a scoop

4.3 1 Back of a length from MP Yadav, pitching outside off stump. FH Allen gets forward and defends down the ground for a single run.

3.5 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. FH Allen gets forward and drives through the off side field for 1 run.

3.3 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Arshdeep Singh now coming around the wicket. Good length from Arshdeep Singh, pitching outside off. FH Allen pushes forward and drives for 4 runs.

3.1 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside off stump again. FH Allen rocks back and slices a cut for 4 runs behind point.

2.6 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length from Kumar, outside off once more. Seifert moves onto the front foot and pulls for 6 runs.

2.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Kumar, outside off once more. Seifert moves onto the front foot and pulls for four runs.

2.4 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump again. FH Allen moves onto the back foot and defends for a single run.

2.3 1 On a good length, outside off. Seifert advances and drives for one run.

2.2 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Seifert gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull

2.1 nb No ball. Short of a length, on line. Seifert moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying a pull

1.5 1 Arshdeep Singh pitches one up, pitching outside leg. Seifert pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for a single run down the ground.

1.2 1 Full, outside leg. Seifert moves onto the front foot and glances on the on side for one run.

1.1 1 Arshdeep Singh pitches one up, pitching on a good line but angling across FH Allen. He gets forward and drives for one run.

0.6 2 Back of a length from Kumar, pitching outside off again. Seifert rocks back and drives through the off side field for two runs.