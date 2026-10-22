Highlights New Zealand vs India T20i T20 Series New Zealand vs India 22.10.2026
Full toss, outside off stump again. Phillips gets forward and drives for 2 runs through the leg side field.
Yorker, outside off stump again. Phillips gets on the front foot and punches a drive on the off side for a run.
Full toss, outside off. Phillips goes back and cuts for one run.
Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Jacobs gets on the back foot and guides a square cut back through point for a run.
Back of a length, outside off stump. Jacobs goes back and punches a drive down the ground for a single run.
Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Jacobs gets on the back foot and guides a square cut back through point for a run.
SIX! Phillips brings up his fifty by clearing the rope! Short, outside off. Phillips goes back and skies a pull for 6 runs.
Full toss, pitching outside off stump again. Phillips moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side for a pair of runs.
Free hit. Full ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Jacobs gets on the front foot and drives for a run over the leg side field.
No ball. Very short ball, pitching outside off once more. Jacobs goes back but misses while trying a pull
SIX! Back of a length from Kumar, outside off stump. Jacobs gets on the front foot and lofts a drive for 6 runs.
Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Phillips moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run through the off side.
And another! Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Phillips gets on the front foot and drives for four runs.
And another! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Phillips gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 4 runs through the off side field. The ball is misfielded costing 3 runs.
FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Phillips rocks back and plays a pull for four runs.
Short of a length, outside off stump. Jacobs goes back and tucks a glance on the leg side for a single run.
On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Jacobs goes back and edges into their pads while attempting to play a defensive stroke
On a good line and length from Patel once again. Phillips pushes forward and eases a drive for one run.
Back of a length from Arshdeep Singh, on a good line. Phillips moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for 1 run.
Yorker, on leg stump and angled across Jacobs. He rocks back and flicks a glance on the leg side for a run.
Wide. Dropped in short by Arshdeep Singh, pitching outside leg stump and angled far across the batter.
Arshdeep Singh drops one in short, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Jacobs. He moves onto the front foot and pulls for one run.
SIX MORE! Good line and length once more. Jacobs gets forward and lifts a drive down the ground for six runs.
OUT! Caught. Arshdeep Singh drops one in short, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Mitchell. He gets forward and edges, and is caught by Kumar back behind point.
SIX! Full ball, outside leg. Phillips gets forward and skies a sweep for 6 runs behind square.
Dropped in short by Kumar Reddy, outside off once more. Mitchell gets forward and pulls sloppily for 2 runs.
Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Phillips gets forward and punches a drive for a single run through the off side.
Back-to-back boundaries! Short, outside off. Mitchell gets on the back foot and cuts late back behind point for four runs.
Good length from Patel, outside off stump. Mitchell gets forward and punches a wild drive behind square on the leg side for one run.
Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Phillips moves onto the back foot and drives for 1 run.
Full toss, outside off stump. Mitchell moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run through the on side field.
On a good line and length from Patel. Phillips gets on the back foot and finesses a glance for 1 run behind square.
Good length from Kumar Reddy, pitching outside off once more. Mitchell moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a run.
Back of a length, outside off again. Phillips moves onto the front foot and defends for one run.
Good length from Kumar Reddy, pitching outside off stump again. Phillips gets forward and drives shakily
On a good line and length from Patel once more. FH Allen gets on the back foot and drives straight down the ground for 1 run.
MAXIMUM! Good line and length. FH Allen pushes forward and drives for 6 runs.
Very short ball, pitching outside off stump once more. FH Allen moves onto the back foot and pulls for 1 run.
Short of a length, pitching outside off again. FH Allen advances down the pitch but swings and misses while attempting to play a paddle
FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. FH Allen pushes forward and lofts a drive straight down the ground for four runs.
Length ball, pitching on leg. Mitchell goes back and tucks a glance on the leg side for one run.
Pitched up, pitching outside off. Mitchell moves onto the front foot and punches a drive
MAXIMUM! Good line and length. Mitchell shuffles down the pitch and lofts a drive for six runs.
Good length from Patel, pitching outside off. FH Allen moves onto the back foot and cuts for three runs. The ball is misfielded by Iyer costing 2 runs.
MAXIMUM! Good line and length. FH Allen pushes forward and drives over the off side field for six runs.
Good length from Patel, pitching outside off stump. FH Allen gets on the front foot and eases a drive down the ground.
OUT! Caught. Back of a length from MP Yadav, outside off. Seifert moves onto the front foot and edges, and is caught by Samson
Back of a length from MP Yadav, outside off stump again. Seifert gets on the back foot but misses while trying a cut
Length ball, outside off once again. FH Allen moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying a scoop
Back of a length from MP Yadav, pitching outside off stump. FH Allen gets forward and defends down the ground for a single run.
Pitched up, outside off stump. FH Allen gets forward and drives through the off side field for 1 run.
Back-to-back boundaries! Arshdeep Singh now coming around the wicket. Good length from Arshdeep Singh, pitching outside off. FH Allen pushes forward and drives for 4 runs.
FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside off stump again. FH Allen rocks back and slices a cut for 4 runs behind point.
MAXIMUM! Back of a length from Kumar, outside off once more. Seifert moves onto the front foot and pulls for 6 runs.
FOUR! Back of a length from Kumar, outside off once more. Seifert moves onto the front foot and pulls for four runs.
Short of a length, pitching outside off stump again. FH Allen moves onto the back foot and defends for a single run.
On a good length, outside off. Seifert advances and drives for one run.
Back of a length, outside off stump. Seifert gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull
No ball. Short of a length, on line. Seifert moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying a pull
Arshdeep Singh pitches one up, pitching outside leg. Seifert pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for a single run down the ground.
Full, outside leg. Seifert moves onto the front foot and glances on the on side for one run.
Arshdeep Singh pitches one up, pitching on a good line but angling across FH Allen. He gets forward and drives for one run.
Back of a length from Kumar, pitching outside off again. Seifert rocks back and drives through the off side field for two runs.
Back of a length from Kumar, pitching outside off once again. Seifert moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke