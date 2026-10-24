2.5 6 SIX! Length ball, pitching outside off. Abhishek Sharma gets forward and drives for a half dozen runs over the off side field.

2.4 1 Full ball, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Samson gets on the back foot and skies a drive for one run.

2.3 . Pitching on a good line and length. Samson pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting a pull

2.2 . Length ball, outside off once again. Samson advances down the pitch and edges

2.1 4 FOUR! Good length from Henry, pitching outside off. Samson rocks back and lifts a drive down the ground for 4 runs.

1.6 4 And again! Full, outside off stump. Abhishek Sharma gets on the back foot and edges for 4 runs behind point on the off side.

1.5 4 FOUR! Free hit, and Abhishek Sharma takes advantage. On a good line and length. Abhishek Sharma moves onto the front foot and lofts a sloppy pull for 4 runs.

1.5 nb No ball. Back of a length, on line. Abhishek Sharma rocks back and outside edges back behind square.

1.4 1 SIX! Length ball, pitching outside off. Abhishek Sharma gets forward and drives for a half dozen runs over the off side field.

1.3 1 On a good line and length once more. Abhishek Sharma shuffles down the pitch and edges behind point for a run.

1.2 . Back of a length from Duffy, pitching outside off. Abhishek Sharma gets on the front foot but misses while trying a pull

1.1 . Full ball, outside off stump again. Abhishek Sharma gets forward but misses while attempting to play a drive

0.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Samson pushes forward but plays and misses while attempting to defend

0.5 . On a good line and length once again. Samson gets forward and outside edges

0.4 . Henry pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Samson gets on the front foot and outside edges on the off side.

0.3 . Henry pitches one up, outside off once again. Samson gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to defend

0.2 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Samson gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a defensive stroke

0.1 . Good line and length from Henry. Samson gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

19.6 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Prince Yadav . Bracewell advances down the pitch and scoops back behind square for 4 runs.

19.5 1lb Yorker, outside leg and angling across Santner. He pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a flick, resulting in a single leg bye back behind square.

19.4 2 Short of a length, outside leg and angled across Santner. He rocks back and pulls for 2 runs.

19.3 . Back of a length from Prince Yadav , pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Santner rocks back but misses while trying a pull

19.2 2 Yorker, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Santner gets on the back foot and plays a flick for two runs.

19.1 . Yorker, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Santner gets forward and defends

18.6 6 MAXIMUM! Kumar Reddy now coming around the wicket. Full ball, on a good line again. Bracewell rocks back and skies a flick back behind square for 6 runs.

18.5 W OUT! Kumar Reddy gets the wicket! Full toss, on line again. Jacobs pushes forward and drives sloppily, and is caught by Patel down the ground.

18.4 . Yorker, on line again. Jacobs gets forward and inside edges

18.3 2 Full, on a good line. Jacobs gets on the front foot and lifts a drive for 2 runs.

18.2 . Good length from Kumar Reddy, pitching outside leg stump. Jacobs moves down the pitch but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

18.1 6 SIX! Back of a length from Kumar Reddy, on a good line. Jacobs gets on the front foot and pulls for six runs.

17.6 W OUT! Arshdeep Singh gets the wicket! Arshdeep Singh pitches one up, outside off. Phillips gets on the back foot and drives shakily, and is caught by Dhir through point.

17.6 1w Wide. Arshdeep Singh pitches one up, too wide outside off.

17.5 2 Good length from Arshdeep Singh, outside off stump. Phillips rocks back and lifts a drive on the off side for 2 runs.

17.4 2 Arshdeep Singh pitches one up, outside off stump. Phillips goes back and edges behind point for a run. Some sloppy fielding allows the batters to scamper through for a single overthrow.

17.3 4 FOUR MORE! Full toss, pitching on a good line once again. Phillips goes back and lofts a drive for four runs.

17.1 1w Wide. Pitched up, pitching well down the leg side.

16.6 . Yorker, pitching on a good line. Jacobs moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke. The throw by Prince Yadav is terrific. INDIA appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. Replays show the batter made it in safely

16.5 4 FOUR! Fifty comes up for Jacobs with a boundary! Prince Yadav pitches one up, outside off. Jacobs moves onto the back foot and glances behind point on the off side for 4 runs.

16.4 2 Back of a length, on a good line. Jacobs gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a pair of runs.

16.3 1 Prince Yadav pitches one up, outside off. Phillips goes back and drives for one run on the off side.

16.2 1 Yorker, on line. Jacobs gets on the back foot and plays a drive straight down the ground for one run.

16.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Jacobs pushes forward and skies a drive for 4 runs.

15.6 6 MAXIMUM! Full, pitching outside off stump. Phillips moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive for 6 runs on the off side.

15.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Jacobs moves onto the front foot and inside edges for a run on the on side.

15.4 1 Length ball, outside off stump once more. Phillips rocks back and drives for a single run on the off side.

15.4 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off.

15.3 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Jacobs advances down the pitch and plays a poor pull for a single run.

15.2 2 Kumar pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once more. Jacobs moves onto the front foot and edges through the leg side field for two runs.

15.1 1 Free hit. Pitched up, outside off again. Phillips gets on the back foot and skies a mediocre drive over the off side for one run.

15.1 nb And another! No ball. Full toss, outside off stump once more. Phillips rocks back and tucks a glance for 4 runs behind point on the off side. The ball is misfielded by Sooryavanshi costing 3 runs.

14.6 1 Good length, outside off stump once again. Phillips moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for a single run on the off side.

14.5 1 Good length from Patel, pitching outside off once again. Jacobs moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side field for 1 run.

14.4 1 Pitched up, outside off. Phillips goes back and drives for a single run.

14.3 1 Good line and length from Patel. Jacobs gets on the back foot and flicks a glance on the on side for one run.

14.2 1 On a good line and length. Phillips rocks back and pulls back behind square for one run.

14.1 6 SIX! Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Phillips rocks back and lifts a drive for 6 runs.

13.6 1 Kumar Reddy pitches one up, outside off once again. Phillips moves onto the back foot and drives on the off side for a run.

13.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Jacobs pushes forward and drives shakily for one run.

13.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Jacobs goes back and pulls for 4 runs.

13.3 1 Full toss, pitching outside off. Phillips moves onto the back foot and drives poorly for a run on the leg side.

13.3 1w Wide. Too wide outside off.

13.2 1 Full ball, outside off again. Jacobs goes back and eases a drive for 1 run.

13.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off once more. Phillips moves onto the back foot and drives for a single run.

12.6 1 Yorker, pitching outside off. Phillips moves onto the back foot and guides a glance back behind point for a run.

12.3 6 SIX! Arshdeep Singh pitches one up, pitching outside leg once again. Phillips rocks back and lofts a flick for a half dozen runs.

12.2 2 Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Phillips. He goes back and edges behind square for 2 runs.

11.6 . Pitched up, pitching outside off once again. Jacobs gets forward and edges

11.5 . Good length from Patel, outside off once again. Jacobs gets on the front foot and defends

11.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Phillips rocks back and pulls for a run.

11.1 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Jacobs gets forward and drives averagely

10.6 1 Good line and length from Prince Yadav once again. Jacobs gets forward and eases a drive for 1 run.

10.5 4 FOUR! Yorker, on a good line. Jacobs pushes forward and edges behind square for four runs.

10.4 . Back of a length, outside off stump once more. Phillips steps away but lets it go through to the keeper

10.3 . DROPPED! Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Jacobs advances down the pitch and drives sloppily down the ground. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Iyer.

10.2 1 On a good line and length from Prince Yadav . Phillips moves onto the back foot and glances for a run.

10.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Jacobs gets forward and drives averagely

9.6 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Phillips gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a cut

9.5 . Good line and length from Patel. Phillips moves onto the back foot, and is struck on the body while attempting to play a pull

9.4 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line once more. Jacobs moves onto the back foot and glances for one run on the on side.

9.3 2 Good line and length once more. Jacobs moves onto the back foot and edges for 2 runs behind square.

9.2 2 Full ball, on a good line. Jacobs gets on the back foot and inside edges for a couple of runs back behind square.

9.1 . Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angled across Jacobs. He gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

8.6 1 On a good line and length from Kumar Reddy. Jacobs gets forward and finesses a glance for 1 run.

8.5 . Length ball, on leg stump and angled across. Jacobs gets forward and defends

8.4 4 FOUR! Full, outside off. Jacobs gets forward and lifts a drive for four runs.

8.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Jacobs goes back and drives through the off side for a run.

8.1 . Yorker, on line once more. Jacobs moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

7.4 . On a good line and length from Patel. Jacobs gets on the back foot and drives on the off side.

7.3 1 On a good line and length. Phillips rocks back and glances back behind square for a single run.

7.2 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Jacobs moves onto the back foot and drives for a single run.

7.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Phillips moves onto the back foot and guides a glance for a run behind square.

6.6 2 Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Jacobs rocks back and lifts a drive for 2 runs on the leg side.

6.5 . Length ball, pitching outside leg. Jacobs gets on the front foot and inside edges back behind square.

6.4 1 On a good line and length. Phillips moves onto the back foot and pulls for one run.

6.3 1 Good length from Dhir, on leg stump. Jacobs moves onto the back foot and glances for 1 run back behind square.

6.2 2 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Jacobs gets forward and drives for two runs on the off side.

6.1 1 Full, outside off stump again. Phillips gets forward and drives for 1 run on the on side.

5.6 . Prince Yadav pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once more. Jacobs gets on the front foot and drives

5.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Phillips gets on the front foot and glances for one run.

5.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Phillips rocks back and tucks a glance

5.3 1 On a good line and length. Jacobs moves onto the front foot and glances for 1 run on the on side.

5.2 W OUT! Prince Yadav breaks through! Yorker, on a good line. FH Allen advances but swings and misses while attempting to play a ramp, the stumps are disturbed, and FH Allen has to depart

5.1 . Short of a length, outside off. FH Allen gets forward but misses while attempting a pull

5.1 1w Wide. Full, pitching far outside leg. FH Allen gets forward but swings and misses while trying a flick

4.6 3 Good length, pitching outside off stump. FH Allen gets on the front foot and drives through the on side field for 3 runs. Tidy fielding by Kumar Reddy prevents a boundary.

4.5 . Good line and length from Kumar. FH Allen moves onto the front foot and glances

4.4 1 Good length from Kumar, pitching outside off. Phillips gets on the back foot and late cuts for a run behind point.

4.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Kumar, pitching on a good line. Phillips goes back and pulls behind square for four runs.

4.2 1 Good length, outside off stump. FH Allen gets forward and edges for 1 run behind square on the on side.

4.1 6 SIX! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. FH Allen advances and lifts a ramp back behind square for 6 runs.

4.1 1w Wide. Back of a length, on a good line but angling far across the batter. FH Allen goes back but misses while trying a pull

3.5 . On a good line and length. Phillips rocks back and edges

3.4 . Good length, pitching outside off once more. Phillips gets on the back foot but opts to let that one go through to the keeper unchallenged

3.3 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump. Phillips goes back and lofts a drive for 4 runs over the off side field.

3.2 . Good length from Arshdeep Singh, pitching outside leg stump. Phillips goes back, and is hit on the pads while attempting a flick. INDIA appeal, however the umpire gives Phillips not out.

3.1 1 Good line and length from Arshdeep Singh but angling across FH Allen. He gets on the back foot and guides a glance for 1 run.

2.6 W OUT! Caught. Full ball, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Mitchell pushes forward and edges, and is caught by Tilak Varma

2.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. FH Allen moves onto the front foot and outside edges behind point for a single run.

2.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Mitchell gets on the back foot and inside edges for a run. The batters attempt to return for an extra run, but INDIA appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows the batter made it in safely

2.3 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Mitchell moves onto the front foot and lofts a pull for 4 runs behind square.

2.2 1 Good length, outside off. FH Allen rocks back and finesses a glance for one run.

2.1 . Good line and length once more. FH Allen gets on the front foot and defends

1.6 1 Arshdeep Singh pitches one up, on line. FH Allen gets on the front foot and drives for one run.

1.5 1 Good line and length from Arshdeep Singh once again. Mitchell gets on the back foot and tucks a glance behind point on the off side for one run.

1.4 . Pitching on a good line and length once more. Mitchell gets on the front foot but misses while trying to play a defensive shot

1.2 1 Good line and length from Arshdeep Singh. FH Allen goes back but makes no contact while trying to defend

1.1 . Good line and length once again. FH Allen goes back and finesses a glance

0.6 . On a good line and length from Kumar. Seifert gets forward and defends

0.5 1 On a good length, pitching near leg stump. FH Allen rocks back and glances behind square for one run.

0.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Seifert moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run.

0.3 6 MAXIMUM! On a good line and length from Kumar. Seifert gets forward and lofts a drive for six runs over the off side.

0.2 . On a good line and length from Kumar. Seifert gets on the back foot and defends