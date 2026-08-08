Match details New Zealand vs India T20i T20 Series New Zealand vs India 24.10.2026

T20i

NZ
NZ
IND
IND

Match Info

Match:T20 Series New Zealand vs India 2026
Date:Thursday, October 22, 2026 - Sunday, November 01, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, October 24, 2026 07:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

New Zealand Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

India Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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Match has not started yet