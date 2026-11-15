25.6 . Harmer now coming over the wicket. Pitched up, outside off stump. Hridoy pushes forward and eases a mediocre drive

25.5 1 Good length, on leg stump and angling across Tanzid Hasan Tamim. He gets forward and sweeps shakily for a run back behind square.

25.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves onto the front foot and defends on the off side.

25.3 . On a good line and length. Tanzid Hasan Tamim rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

25.2 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets forward and lifts a sweep behind square for four runs.

25.1 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Tanzid Hasan Tamim rocks back and cuts

24.6 . Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Hridoy pushes forward and plays a flick back behind square.

24.5 . Good length from Paterson, outside off again. Hridoy moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke through the on side field.

24.4 . Good length from Paterson, pitching outside off stump again. Hridoy pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke on the off side.

24.3 . Good length from Paterson, outside off. Hridoy pushes forward and defends

24.2 . Good length, outside off stump once more. Hridoy moves onto the front foot and defends poorly

24.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Hridoy gets on the front foot and defends through the off side field.

23.6 . Harmer comes around the wicket. Good length from Harmer, pitching outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves onto the front foot and defends through the off side.

23.5 1 Good length from Harmer, pitching outside off. Hridoy moves onto the front foot and flicks for one run.

23.4 . Harmer now coming over the wicket. Good length from Harmer, pitching near leg stump. Hridoy goes back but allows that one to travel through to the wicketkeeper untouched

23.3 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for 1 run back through point.

23.2 . Harmer now coming around the wicket to Tanzid Hasan Tamim. Pitching on a good line and length. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves onto the front foot and defends through the off side field.

23.1 1 On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Hridoy gets forward and flicks for a single run behind square.

22.6 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets on the front foot and drives

22.5 2 Paterson comes around the wicket to Tanzid Hasan Tamim. On a good line and length from Paterson. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a couple of runs.

22.4 1 On a good length, outside off stump once more. Hridoy gets forward and defends for 1 run.

22.3 1 Full ball, on a good line once more. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves onto the front foot and inside edges for one run behind square on the on side.

22.2 2 Pitching on a good line and length. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a flick, resulting in a pair of leg byes back behind square.

22.1 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Tanzid Hasan Tamim advances and drives past the bowler for 4 runs.

21.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets on the back foot and leg glances back behind square for one run.

21.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

21.4 . Mulder comes around the wicket. Back of a length from Mulder, on a good line. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves onto the back foot and defends sloppily

21.3 . On a good line and length. Tanzid Hasan Tamim goes back and plays a defensive stroke

21.2 . On a good length, outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves onto the front foot but allows that one to through to Rickelton untouched

21.1 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Hridoy moves onto the back foot and guides a glance back behind square for a run.

20.6 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets on the back foot and cuts shakily

20.5 . Pitching on a good line and length. Tanzid Hasan Tamim pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

20.4 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Good length from Jansen, outside off. Tanzid Hasan Tamim rocks back and cuts back behind point for 4 runs.

20.3 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets on the back foot but opts to let it through to Rickelton unchallenged

20.2 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim goes back, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a glance

20.1 . Jansen drops one in short, outside off. Tanzid Hasan Tamim rocks back but lets the ball go through to Rickelton without playing a shot

19.6 2 Mulder pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Hridoy pushes forward and flicks for two runs.

19.5 . Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Hridoy pushes forward but decides to let it travel through to the keeper unchallenged

19.4 1 On a good line and length from Mulder. Tanzid Hasan Tamim goes back and glances through the on side field for a single run.

19.3 . Good length from Mulder, outside off once more. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side.

19.2 3 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Hridoy moves onto the back foot and outside edges behind point on the off side for 3 runs.

19.1 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Hridoy gets forward and outside edges behind point for 4 runs.

18.6 . Good line and length from Jansen. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves onto the front foot and outside edges through point.

18.5 2 Short, on a good line. Tanzid Hasan Tamim goes back and outside edges behind point on the off side for a couple of runs.

18.4 . Good length, outside off. Tanzid Hasan Tamim pushes forward but misses while trying to play a drive

18.3 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets forward but opts to let it through to the keeper

18.2 . On a good line and length. Tanzid Hasan Tamim rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

18.1 . Short of a length, outside off. Tanzid Hasan Tamim rocks back but misses while attempting to defend

17.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Hridoy moves onto the front foot and defends

17.5 . Length ball, outside off once more. Hridoy gets forward but decides to allow the ball to through to Rickelton untouched

17.4 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off once again. Hridoy gets on the back foot and cuts for four runs.

17.3 . Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Hridoy gets on the front foot and defends

17.2 . Length ball, outside off stump again. Hridoy gets on the front foot but allows the ball to through to Rickelton unchallenged

17.1 . Good length, outside off stump. Hridoy moves onto the front foot but decides to let that one go through to the keeper without playing a shot

16.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Tanzid Hasan Tamim rocks back and slices a bad cut for 4 runs back behind point.

16.5 . Good length from Jansen, pitching outside off. Tanzid Hasan Tamim goes back and slices a cut

16.4 1 Jansen comes around the wicket. Short, outside off once more. Hridoy goes back and plays a poor defensive stroke for 1 run.

16.3 . Good length, outside off once more. Hridoy gets forward but lets that one go through to Rickelton unchallenged

16.2 . On a good length, outside off. Hridoy pushes forward but watches that one through to the keeper untouched

16.1 . Back of a length, on a good line. Hridoy pushes forward but lets the ball through to Rickelton without playing a shot

15.6 4 FOUR! Mulder pitches one up, pitching outside off. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets forward and drives for four runs.

15.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim pushes forward but plays and misses while attempting to play a defensive shot

15.4 . Good line and length. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets forward and defends on the off side.

15.3 2 Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Tanzid Hasan Tamim. He moves down the pitch, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a flick back behind square, resulting in a couple of leg byes.

15.2 . Length ball, outside leg. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a glance

15.1 1 Back of a length from Mulder, pitching outside off. Hridoy rocks back and defends for one run.

14.6 . Back of a length, outside off. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets on the back foot and plays a bad defensive stroke

14.5 . Good length from Jansen, pitching outside off. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets on the back foot but plays and misses while trying to defend

14.4 . Back of a length from Jansen, outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim ducks under it

14.3 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim rocks back and defends

14.2 . Back of a length from Jansen, outside off. Tanzid Hasan Tamim goes back and plays a shaky defensive stroke

14.1 . Back of a length from Jansen, outside off. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves onto the back foot and defends

13.6 2 Good line and length. Hridoy goes back and glances for two runs back behind square.

13.5 . Length ball, outside off once again. Hridoy pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke down the ground.

13.4 . Good length from Paterson, outside off again. Hridoy gets on the front foot and defends

13.3 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Hridoy pushes forward but decides to allow the ball to pass through to the wicketkeeper

13.2 . Good length, outside off stump again. Hridoy gets on the front foot and defends

13.1 . Back of a length from Paterson, pitching outside off stump. Hridoy moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to defend

12.6 . Short of a length, outside off. Tanzid Hasan Tamim ducks under it

12.5 . Jansen drops one in short, pitching on a good line again. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets on the back foot but decides to let it travel through to the keeper

12.4 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Tanzid Hasan Tamim pushes forward and outside edges behind point for 4 runs.

12.3 . On a good line and length. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets on the back foot and defends through the off side.

12.2 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves onto the front foot but allows it to go through to the keeper without offering a shot

12.1 4 And again! On a good line and length. Tanzid Hasan Tamim goes back and edges back behind point for 4 runs.

11.6 . Length ball, outside off stump again. Hridoy pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying a glance. South Africa appeal, however the umpire gives Hridoy not out.

11.5 . Good length from Paterson, outside off stump once again. Hridoy pushes forward and defends

11.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Hridoy advances and defends

11.3 1 Good length, outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim pushes forward and flicks for 1 run back behind square.

11.2 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching on a good line once again. Tanzid Hasan Tamim pushes forward and drives down the ground for four runs.

11.1 . Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

10.6 . Good length, outside off. Hridoy pushes forward and drives averagely down the ground.

10.5 2 Pitching on a good line and length. Hridoy gets on the front foot and plays a flick for 2 runs.

10.4 . On a good length, outside off once more. Hridoy gets forward but opts to let the ball pass through to the wicketkeeper

10.3 . Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Hridoy gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side field.

10.2 . Short of a length, outside off stump once more. Hridoy rocks back and defends

10.1 . On a good length, outside off stump. Hridoy gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

9.6 . Short of a length, on a good line. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

9.5 . On a good length, outside off. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets on the front foot but watches the ball pass through to the keeper

9.4 . On a good line and length from Paterson. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets forward and plays a defensive stroke on the off side.

9.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off again. Tanzid Hasan Tamim rocks back but decides to allow it to through to Rickelton

9.2 . Good length, outside leg. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves onto the back foot but decides to just let it go through to the keeper without offering a shot

9.1 . On a good line and length. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

8.6 . Rabada now coming over the wicket to Hridoy. On a good length, outside off. Hridoy gets forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a flick. South Africa appeal, however the umpire says not out.

8.5 W OUT! Bowled. Length ball, pitching outside off. Najmul Hossain Shanto moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Najmul Hossain Shanto has to go

8.4 . Good line and length from Rabada. Najmul Hossain Shanto pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a defensive stroke

8.3 . Good length, pitching outside off. Najmul Hossain Shanto moves onto the back foot but watches that one pass through to the wicketkeeper without playing a shot

8.2 . Pitched up, on leg stump and angling across Najmul Hossain Shanto. He gets forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a flick. South Africa appeal, but the umpire gives Najmul Hossain Shanto not out.

8.1 . Full, pitching on a good line. Najmul Hossain Shanto pushes forward and flicks

7.6 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim pushes forward and inside edges onto the pads while trying a drive

7.5 . On a good length, outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves onto the front foot but misses while trying a drive

7.4 . Length ball, pitching on leg and angled across Tanzid Hasan Tamim. He gets forward and plays a bad defensive stroke

7.3 . Pitched up, outside leg and angling across. Tanzid Hasan Tamim pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to defend. South Africa appeal, but Tanzid Hasan Tamim is given not out.

7.2 . Length ball, pitching outside leg and angled across Tanzid Hasan Tamim. He rocks back and drives

7.1 1 Paterson pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Najmul Hossain Shanto pushes forward and flicks for a run.

6.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets on the front foot and punches a drive

6.5 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets forward and punches a drive through the off side field for 4 runs.

6.4 1 Good line and length from Rabada. Najmul Hossain Shanto goes back and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

6.3 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off stump. Najmul Hossain Shanto gets forward and drives on the off side for four runs.

6.2 . Good line and length from Rabada. Najmul Hossain Shanto gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke on the on side.

6.1 . On a good line and length. Najmul Hossain Shanto gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

5.6 . On a good line and length from Jansen. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets forward and plays a defensive stroke on the off side.

5.5 . Short, pitching outside off. Tanzid Hasan Tamim ducks out of the way

5.4 . Short, pitching outside off but angled across. Tanzid Hasan Tamim ducks out of the way

5.3 . Good length from Jansen, outside leg again. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying a leg glance

5.2 2 Good length from Jansen, pitching outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves onto the front foot and outside edges for a couple of runs.

5.1 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim goes back and inside edges onto the pads while attempting to play a cut

4.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Najmul Hossain Shanto gets on the front foot but decides to allow that one to pass through to the wicketkeeper unchallenged

4.5 . Short, pitching outside off stump. Najmul Hossain Shanto gets on the back foot and punches a drive

4.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Najmul Hossain Shanto gets forward but lets it pass through to the keeper unchallenged

4.3 . Full, pitching outside off. Najmul Hossain Shanto pushes forward and eases a mediocre drive

4.2 1 Yorker, on line once again. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets on the front foot and plays a mediocre flick behind square for a run.

4.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets on the front foot and defends

3.6 . Length ball, outside off stump. Najmul Hossain Shanto pushes forward but allows the ball to go through to the wicketkeeper unchallenged

3.5 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Najmul Hossain Shanto gets forward but opts to let the ball through to the keeper without offering a shot

3.4 2 Jansen pitches one up, pitching on leg and angling across. Najmul Hossain Shanto gets on the front foot and finesses a leg glance for 2 runs back behind square.

3.3 . Good line and length. Najmul Hossain Shanto goes back and defends

3.2 . Back of a length, outside off. Najmul Hossain Shanto moves onto the back foot and defends averagely

3.1 . Short, on a good line but angling across the batter. Najmul Hossain Shanto gets on the back foot but watches the ball go through to the wicketkeeper

2.6 . Dropped in short by Rabada, pitching outside off. Tanzid Hasan Tamim ducks

2.5 1lb Good line and length from Rabada. Najmul Hossain Shanto goes back, and is hit on the pad while trying a glance behind square on the leg side, resulting in a leg bye.

2.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Najmul Hossain Shanto moves onto the front foot but watches the ball pass through to Rickelton without offering a shot

2.3 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump. Najmul Hossain Shanto pushes forward and drives on the off side for 4 runs.

2.2 W OUT! Rabada gets the wicket! Good length, outside off. Mominul Haque gets on the front foot and outside edges, and is caught by Rickelton

2.1 . Length ball, pitching outside leg again. Mominul Haque rocks back but misses while trying a glance

1.6 . Back of a length from Jansen, outside off. Tanzid Hasan Tamim rocks back but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

1.5 . On a good length, outside off. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets on the front foot but watches that one through to the wicketkeeper

1.4 . Length ball, outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves onto the back foot but lets that one through to the keeper without playing a shot

1.3 . Good length, pitching on leg and angled across. Tanzid Hasan Tamim rocks back, and is hit on the pad while attempting to defend

1.2 2 Pitched up, on leg stump and angled across. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets on the front foot and flicks for 2 runs.

1.1 . Length ball, outside off. Tanzid Hasan Tamim rocks back and is hit on the body while trying to leave

0.6 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Mominul Haque moves onto the front foot but allows the ball to travel through to the keeper without offering a shot

0.5 . On a good length, outside off. Mominul Haque pushes forward and defends

0.4 . Rabada comes around the wicket to Mominul Haque. On a good length, outside off. Mominul Haque gets on the front foot but plays and misses while attempting to play a defensive shot

0.3 . On a good length, outside leg and angled across the batter. Mominul Haque rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

0.2 . Good length, outside off stump. Mominul Haque moves onto the front foot but watches the ball through to the keeper without playing a shot