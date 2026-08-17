Match details South Africa vs Bangladesh Test Test Series South Africa vs. Bangladesh 15.11.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Test Series South Africa vs. Bangladesh 2026
|Date:
|Sunday, November 15, 2026 - Friday, November 27, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Sunday, November 15, 2026 08:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, South Africa
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
South Africa Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
Bangladesh Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|The Wanderers Stadium
|City
|Johannesburg
|Capacity
|34000
|Ends
|Corlett Drive End
|Hosts to
|Golf Course End
Match has not started yet