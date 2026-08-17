Match details South Africa vs Bangladesh Test Test Series South Africa vs. Bangladesh 15.11.2026

Test

Johannesburg

SA
SA
BAN
BAN

Match Info

Match:Test Series South Africa vs. Bangladesh 2026
Date:Sunday, November 15, 2026 - Friday, November 27, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, November 15, 2026 08:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, South Africa
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

South Africa Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Bangladesh Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumThe Wanderers Stadium
CityJohannesburg
Capacity34000
EndsCorlett Drive End
Hosts toGolf Course End

Match has not started yet