Men's Odi Cricket Asia Cup 2023: All Matches, Teams, Schedule
Written by Sportcafe Desc.
Last Updated: .
The Asian Cricket Council puts on the Asia Cup cricket, where men's cricket teams play in One Day International (ODI) and Twenty20 International (T20) matches. It was set up in 1983, the same year as the Asian Cricket Council, to help Asian countries get along with each other and work together by organizing a tournament known as Asia Cup matches. The goal was always to do something once every two years by making teams play all the matches. Since the Asia Cup cricket match is the only regional cricket title, whoever wins it is the king of Asia.
Asia Cup Overview
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📅 Dates:
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2 September – 16 September 2023
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⭐ Owner(s):
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Asian Cricket Council
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💥 Cricket format:
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ODI and T20i
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📝 Tournament format(s):
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Group stage and knockouts
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🏆 Last winner(s):
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Sri Lanka (2022)
Most Successful Teams in Cricket Asia Cup
Before Asian teams can conquer the cricketing world, they must establish their dominance within their territory. The upcoming ICC Asia Cup 2023 provides a significant opportunity for these teams to showcase their skills and compete against the best cricketing nations on the continent. Out of the 15 seasons of the men's ODI Asia Cup 2023, the teams that have dominated their opponents are:
- India (7 Titles): The Indian Cricket team has the highest number of Asia Cup tournament wins as they lifted the Cup in 1984, 1988, 1990, 1995, 2010, 2016, and 2018. Captains like Mohammad Azharuddin, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma led their teams to some epic wins in the tournament. Now, the team will be eying for their eighth ODI Asia Aup 2023 under the leadership of Rohit Sharma.
- Sri Lanka (6 Titles): The current Defending Champions Sri Lanka are the 2nd most successful team in the tournament with 6 titles to their name in 1986,1997,2004, 2008, 2014, and 2016. Their current captain Dasun Shanka will be looking to grab the men's Asia Cup 2023 to add another feather to his captaincy cap.
- Pakistan (2 Titles):The Arch-Rivals of India, Pakistan is the third team that has won the Asia Cup more than once as they lifted the prestigious trophy in 2000 and 2012 under the leadership of Moin Khan and Misbah-ul-Haq. Their current leader and a top-notch batter, Babar Azam will be looking to grab his first Multinational Trophy by winning the Asia Cup 2023 cricket tournament.
All Winners Country of Cricket Asia Cup
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📅 Year
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🌏 Host Country
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🏆 Winner
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1984
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UAE
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India
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1986
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Sri Lanka
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Sri Lanka
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1988
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Bangladesh
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India
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1990
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India
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India
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1995
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UAE
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India
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1997
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Sri Lanka
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Sri Lanka
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2000
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Bangladesh
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Pakistan
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2004
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Sri Lanka
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Sri Lanka
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2008
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Pakistan
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Sri Lanka
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2010
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Sri Lanka
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India
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2012
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Bangladesh
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Pakistan
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2014
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Bangladesh
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Sri Lanka
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2016
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Bangladesh
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India
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2018
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UAE
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India
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2022
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Sri Lanka
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Sri Lanka
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2023
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Pakistan
ICC Asia Cup 2023
In 2023, Pakistan will be where the 16th Asia Cup will be held. The One Day International (ODI) schedule will be used for the 16th time. There will be six teams in the Asia Cup 2023.
Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka, the five full members of the Asian Cricket Council, will all take part in ODI Asia Cup 2023. Nepal will also be there in the men's ODI Asia Cup 2023 tournament because they won the 2023 ACC Men's Premier Cup and were able to join the ICC Asia Cup 2023. Nepal has qualified for the ACC Asia Cup 2023 cricket for the first time and will be participating in the event for the first time.
In 2023 tournament will be played from 2th September to 16th September.
Cricket Asia Cup Host Country and Venue 2023
The Asia Cricket Council (ACC) has eagerly announced that Sri Lanka and Pakistan will serve as the joint Asia Cup 2023 cricket hosts. This prestigious cricket tournament will bring together the top six teams from Asia and Asia Cup Cricket 2023 hosts will be looking to keep themselves ahead in the competition. This much-anticipated event will determine the ultimate champion of Asian cricket, as teams compete fiercely for the coveted Asia Cup 2023 trophy with the cricket Asia Cup 2023 host country being the defending champions. With two countries serving as the Asia Cup Cricket 2023 host country, the Asia Cup 2023 cricket event will be a celebration of cricketing excellence and cultural diversity. The Round-Robin format of the tournament combined with the exciting Asia Cup cricket 2023 venue, will surely add some spice for the viewers. The 2023 Asia Cup is set to be played at the respective venues:
- Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore;
- National cricket stadium, Karachi;
- Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla.
Cricket Asia Cup Team List 2023
An intense battle of the Asian Champions awaits as in Asia Cup 2023 team list cricket, a total of 6 teams will lock horns against each other at the sublime stadiums of Pakistan and Sri Lanka for the men's Asia Aup 2023 trophy. Sri Lanka and Pakistan being the host countries have already made it through to the list, while India, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan automatically qualified to enter the Asia Cup 2023 cricket teams list. For the Asia Cup cricket 2023 India team, a bigger challenge awaits as the defending champions Sri Lanka will prove to be a “Team to Beat” at their home grounds. The teams that will be competing in the Asia Cup 2023 all matches are listed below:
- India;
- Pakistan;
- Sri Lanka;
- Bangladesh;
- Afghanistan;
- Nepal.
Cricket Asia Cup Schedule 2023
The cricket Asia Cup 2023 is the next event in a series that has been going on for a long time. Every year, many Asian countries take part, and many of them have won. The official has also decided Asia Cup 2023 schedule. There will be 50-over One-Day International games and 20-over Twenty-Over games. There will be a total of six teams in the cricket Asia Cup 2023 schedule. The Match schedule Asia Cup 2023 is available now.
Live Cricket Asia Cup
To find a perfect platform for a smooth experience of live scores Asia Cup 2023, the viewers can hop onto Sportscafe, which offers cricket enthusiasts a seamless and user-friendly platform to stay updated with live cricket scores. With a few simple clicks, fans can access real-time updates of their favourite matches. Within this live cricket Asia Cup 2023, cricket lovers can explore an extensive array of matches from different leagues and tournaments. For the Asia Cup 2023 cricket match, the viewers can use Sportscafe for every gripping moment in real-time. In the 2023 Asia Cup cricket, the teams that will be fighting for the ultimate prize are:
- India;
- Pakistan;
- Sri Lanka;
- Bangladesh;
- Afghanistan;
- Nepal.
FAQ
To cater to the audience joining the Sportscafe family for 2023 Asia Cup cricket, a comprehensive collection of frequently asked questions (FAQs) has been curated to address the most common queries. This curated list aims to provide answers and solutions to the most sought-after information of the Asia Cup 2023 match, ensuring a seamless and satisfying experience for Sportscafe users.
Asia Cup is T20 or Odi?
The 2023 edition of the Asia Cup will witness thrilling cricket matches played in the One-Day International (ODI) format at the cricket grounds of Pakistan and Sri Lanka. It is worth noting that the Asia Cup alternates between being held as a T20 tournament for one year and transitioning to the ODI format in the next edition.
How Many Teams in Cricket Asia Cup 2023?
For the 2023 Asia Cup cricket, a total of Six Asian teams will be participating in the tournament which will add excitement among the users. The teams that will be engaged for the 13 matches of ODI Asia Cup 2023 are:
- India
- Pakistan
- Sri Lanka
- Bangladesh
- Afghanistan
- Nepal
Where is Next Asia Cup Cricket 2024?
Scheduled for 2024, the 17th edition of the Asia Cup is set to take place in Bangladesh, with the nation's cricket stadiums serving as the hosts. However, more details about the tournament are still not known.