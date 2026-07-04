ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023: All Matches, Teams, Schedule
Written by Sportcafe Desc.
Last Updated: .
The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup stands as the ultimate pinnacle in the sport of cricket and is revered as one of the most prestigious trophies a cricketer can ever aspire to lift. With its 50-over format, the tournamnet holds a unique and esteemed position in the world of sports, captivating the hearts of fans and players alike with its rich history and unforgettable moments. From breathtaking centuries to nail-biting finishes, the Men's ICC World Cup has witnessed some of the most iconic moments in cricketing lore, etching unforgettable memories in the minds of fans worldwide. Each edition of the tournament adds a new chapter to its storied legacy, making it a spectacle eagerly anticipated by cricket enthusiasts every four years. Cricket enthusiasts have been cherishing the moments as ICC Men's World Cup start date is from October 5, 2023.
ICC Men’s World Cup Overview
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📅 Dates:
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5 October 2023 – 19 November 2023
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⭐ Owner(s):
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International Cricket Council
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💥 Cricket format:
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ODI
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📝 Tournament format(s):
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Round-robin and Knockout
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🏆 Last winner(s):
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England (2019)
Most Successful Teams in ICC Men’s World Cup
Across the 13 editions of the tournament, a remarkable fact emerges - only three teams have managed to secure victory more than once in this prestigious Men's ICC World Cup. This rarity underscores the fierce competition and unpredictability that characterizes the pinnacle event of international cricket. From the tournament all winners list, we have got 3 teams that have been the most successful and have a great chance of adding another ICC Men's World Cup to their name.
- Australia: From the list of teams, the team that has featured the most number of times in the winners list is Australia who holds the major title for a record 5 times. Being crowned as the winners in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, and 2015, Australia will be entering the ICC Men's World Cup venue as the ultimate favourites again.
- West Indies: The inaugural champions of the match, West Indies will be missing the tickets to the tournament venue for the first time after failing to qualify for the world cup. Being the winners in 1975 and 1979, they are the 2nd most successful cricket team in the World Cup.
- India: The host, India are the 3rd most successful team in the ODI World Cup history. Being crowned as the champions in 1983 and 2011, they will be having another shot at the title at their home this time. With the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 schedule announced, India will be calculating their chances here.
All Winners of ICC Men’s World Cup
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📅 Year
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🌏 Host Country
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🏆 Winner
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1975
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England
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West Indies
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1979
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England
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West Indies
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1983
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England
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India
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1987
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India & Pakistan
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Australia
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1992
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Australia & New Zealand
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Pakistan
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1996
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India, Pakistan & Sri Lanka
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Sri Lanka
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1999
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England
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Australia
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2003
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Australia
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Australia
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2007
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Australia
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Australia
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2011
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India
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India
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2015
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Australia
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Australia
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2019
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England
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England
ICC Men’s World Cup 2023
The ICC Men's World Cup 2023 will be the 13th edition where the top 10 teams of the world will fight for the ultimate title. Considering the date of event, the viewers will be getting the live action from 5th October 2023 and the tournament will continue for 46 days with 19th November 2023 coming as the ICC Men's ODI World Cup date of crowning the World Champions of cricket. As the anticipation builds and teams prepare to leave it all on the field, the 2023 tournambet is certain to be an unforgettable journey that unites nations, celebrates the spirit of cricket, and creates memories to cherish for generations to come.
ICC Men’s World Cup Venue 2023
After a gap of 12 years, India will be the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 host and along with them, 9 other countries will be competing hard for the 46 days to reach the top of the world. The tournamnet venue has been listed by the officials and the teams will be playing over 13 stadiums in India. The pitches at the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 venue will be ideal for some nail-biting finishes and hence the visitors will be expecting their teams to play well at the ICC Men's World Cup venue.
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S.No
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Name of the City
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Name of the Stadium
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1
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Ahmedabad
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Narendra Modi Stadium
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2
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Hyderabad
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Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium
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3
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Dharamshala
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Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium
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4
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Delhi
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Arun Jaitley Stadium
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5
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Chennai
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Muthiah Annamalai Chidambaram Stadium
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6
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Lucknow
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Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium
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7
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Pune
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Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium
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8
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Bengaluru
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M. Chinnaswamy Stadium
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9
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Mumbai
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Wankhede Stadium
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10
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Kolkata
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Eden Gardens
ICC Men’s World Cup Team List 2023
The upcoming ICC Men's World Cup 2023 teams will feature an unaltered lineup of 10 countries, mirroring the participation seen in the 2019 edition. This deliberate choice ensures that the teams maintain their signature level of competitiveness and excitement, promising cricket fans around the world a thrilling and closely contested event. Considering the groups, the tournament will be played in a Round-Robin format which guarantees that each team will have ample opportunities to showcase their skills and determination. The ICC Men's World Cup list of the teams has been listed below:
- India;
- Australia;
- Pakistan;
- Sri Lanka;
- New Zealand;
- South Africa;
- Bangladesh;
- England;
- Afghanistan;
- Netherlands.
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Schedule
The recently unveiled ICC Men's World Cup 2023 schedule has sparked immense excitement among fans who eagerly await this prestigious tournament, which graces the cricketing world once every four years. The first match listed in the tournamnet schedule will be between the finalists of the 2019 ODI World Cup as New Zealand will be taking on the England team on 5th October 2023. For India, the ICC Men's World Cup schedule will see them taking on Australia on 8th October 2023 at Chennai. The fans who are looking to get all the latest updates about the scheduled 2023 tournament, Sportcafe will act as the perfect friend for them. The fans can add important ICC Men's World Cup dates to their calendar by following the schedule through the website.
Live ICC Men’s World Cup
The ICC Men's World Cup Live, one of cricket's most prestigious tournaments, has arrived, igniting the excitement of countless fans worldwide. For those seeking to stay updated with real-time action and ICC Men's World Cup live scores, Sportscafe is the platform that will take all your needs into account. As the matches unfold on the grand stage, cricket live scores keeps fans connected to the heart of the action, offering comprehensive coverage and instant updates. With their finger on the pulse of the game, cricket enthusiasts can follow every twist and turn from Sportscafe, witnessing the drama, brilliance, and heroics of their favourite teams and players.
FAQ
Sportscafe has put together a comprehensive collection of frequently asked questions (FAQs) to cater to the audience joining their family for ICC Men's World Cup live updates. This curated list is tailored to address the most common queries, ensuring that users can easily find answers and solutions to essential information about the ICC Men's ODI World Cup date and other pertinent details. The goal is to provide a seamless and satisfying experience for Sportscafe users, empowering them to stay informed and engaged throughout the tournament.
Where is the Next ICC Men’s World Cup?
Scheduled to take place in October–November 2027, the 14th edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup is set to enthral cricket enthusiasts worldwide. This quadrennial One Day International (ODI) cricket tournament brings together men's national teams in a battle for supremacy, organized by the prestigious International Cricket Council (ICC). South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia have been selected as the hosts, promising a thrilling and unforgettable cricketing spectacle that fans eagerly await every four years.
Who Won Past ICC Men’s World Cup?
The 12th edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup, held in 2019, marked yet another thrilling chapter in the history of this quadrennial One Day International (ODI) cricket tournament. As customary, men's national teams from around the globe battled fiercely for the prestigious title, organized by the esteemed International Cricket Council (ICC). In an unforgettable turn of events, England emerged as the triumphant team, securing their maiden World Cup title.