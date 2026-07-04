Written by Sportcafe Desc.

Last Updated: July 20, 2023 16:10 PM .

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup stands as the ultimate pinnacle in the sport of cricket and is revered as one of the most prestigious trophies a cricketer can ever aspire to lift. With its 50-over format, the tournamnet holds a unique and esteemed position in the world of sports, captivating the hearts of fans and players alike with its rich history and unforgettable moments. From breathtaking centuries to nail-biting finishes, the Men's ICC World Cup has witnessed some of the most iconic moments in cricketing lore, etching unforgettable memories in the minds of fans worldwide. Each edition of the tournament adds a new chapter to its storied legacy, making it a spectacle eagerly anticipated by cricket enthusiasts every four years. Cricket enthusiasts have been cherishing the moments as ICC Men's World Cup start date is from October 5, 2023.

Across the 13 editions of the tournament, a remarkable fact emerges - only three teams have managed to secure victory more than once in this prestigious Men's ICC World Cup. This rarity underscores the fierce competition and unpredictability that characterizes the pinnacle event of international cricket. From the tournament all winners list, we have got 3 teams that have been the most successful and have a great chance of adding another ICC Men's World Cup to their name.

ICC Men’s World Cup 2023

The ICC Men's World Cup 2023 will be the 13th edition where the top 10 teams of the world will fight for the ultimate title. Considering the date of event, the viewers will be getting the live action from 5th October 2023 and the tournament will continue for 46 days with 19th November 2023 coming as the ICC Men's ODI World Cup date of crowning the World Champions of cricket. As the anticipation builds and teams prepare to leave it all on the field, the 2023 tournambet is certain to be an unforgettable journey that unites nations, celebrates the spirit of cricket, and creates memories to cherish for generations to come.

ICC Men’s World Cup Venue 2023 After a gap of 12 years, India will be the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 host and along with them, 9 other countries will be competing hard for the 46 days to reach the top of the world. The tournamnet venue has been listed by the officials and the teams will be playing over 13 stadiums in India. The pitches at the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 venue will be ideal for some nail-biting finishes and hence the visitors will be expecting their teams to play well at the ICC Men's World Cup venue. S.No Name of the City Name of the Stadium 1 Ahmedabad Narendra Modi Stadium 2 Hyderabad Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium 3 Dharamshala Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium 4 Delhi Arun Jaitley Stadium 5 Chennai Muthiah Annamalai Chidambaram Stadium 6 Lucknow Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium 7 Pune Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium 8 Bengaluru M. Chinnaswamy Stadium 9 Mumbai Wankhede Stadium 10 Kolkata Eden Gardens

ICC Men’s World Cup Team List 2023 The upcoming ICC Men's World Cup 2023 teams will feature an unaltered lineup of 10 countries, mirroring the participation seen in the 2019 edition. This deliberate choice ensures that the teams maintain their signature level of competitiveness and excitement, promising cricket fans around the world a thrilling and closely contested event. Considering the groups, the tournament will be played in a Round-Robin format which guarantees that each team will have ample opportunities to showcase their skills and determination. The ICC Men's World Cup list of the teams has been listed below: India; Australia; Pakistan; Sri Lanka; New Zealand; South Africa; Bangladesh; England; Afghanistan; Netherlands.