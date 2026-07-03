Cricket Betting Apps for iOS (iPhone, iPad) in India for June 2026

‌Looking for the best legal and trusted cricket betting apps for iOS in India? We checked how each platform behaves on iOS devices, since some bookmakers place their applications in the App Store while others rely on mobile software accessed through a browser or a PWA. Several brands run both paths, and many rely only on the mobile site because it already handles live odds, payments, and navigation without any gaps. Our experts compared all available options, tested payouts, watched live odds movement on iPhone and iPad, and created a list of platforms that proved reliable and safe during real cricket sessions.

4Rabet – 700% up to 20,000 INR – min dep 300 INR – best for large bonuses – Download Batery – 500% up to ₹150,000 + 430 FS – Download Stake.com – 200% up to 186,711 INR – min dep 100 INR – best for crypto users who prefer browser access – Download

Top 10 Cricket Betting Apps for iOS in India – Short Review

There is a group of top 10 cricket betting apps in India for iOS that stood out during our checks, chosen for their strong features, steady payments, fast operation on iPhone and iPad, and overall ease of use.

#1 4rabet 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Download Review #2 Batery 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 500% up to ₹150,000 + 430 FS Promo code SCBAT Download Review #3 Stake 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹186,711 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Download Review #4 Rajabets 4.7 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code No promo Download Review #5 Thrill 4.6 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus up to 70% Rakeback Promo code No code Download Review #6 Melbet 4.5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 300% up to ₹50,000 Promo code SCAFE30 Download Review #7 1win 4.4 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 500% up to ₹80,400 Promo code SCAFE145 Download Review #8 Lucky Star 4.3 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 500% up to ₹52863 Promo code No code Download Review #9 Megapari 4.2 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹40,000 Promo code CAFEBONUS Download Review #10 Parimatch 4.1 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 150% up to ₹1,05,000 Promo code SCAFE30 Download Review

4Rabet App – Overview: Best for large bonuses and fast iOS access

Licence: Curacao 8048/JAZ

Curacao 8048/JAZ Bonus : 700% up to 20,000 INR

: 700% up to 20,000 INR Min. Deposit: 300 INR

300 INR Payment Methods: UPI, PayTM, PhonePe, Google Pay, AstroPay, crypto

UPI, PayTM, PhonePe, Google Pay, AstroPay, crypto Key Feature: High-value multi-deposit bonus

High-value multi-deposit bonus iOS Ver.: 12.0

12.0 App Store: No Download

We tested 4Rabet app on several iPhones during peak match hours to see how the cricket section behaved under pressure. Pages opened fast, odds reacted without long gaps, and live markets handled constant switching between overs and scorecards. Deposits through UPI and wallet routes reached the balance shortly after confirmation, which helped us place bets without time pressure.

Even though the platform runs through a PWA, long sessions on iOS showed steady behaviour. After placing the icon on the home screen, access felt close to a native application, notifications arrived without delays, the Hindi layout remained consistent, and crypto payments stayed available for flexible deposits.

Pros (What we liked)

Hindi layout for iOS browser and PWA

Strong multi-deposit bonus

Fast UPI and wallet payments

Good speed during busy cricket periods

PWA behaves like a lightweight app

Cons (What could be improved)

No native App Store application

Several internal pages felt dense on smaller screens

Live statistics are refreshed slightly slower on older iPhones

Batery App – Overview: Best for cashback rewards and steady iOS performance

Licence: Curacao 365/JAZ

Curacao 365/JAZ Bonus: 500% up to 150,000 INR + 430 FS

500% up to 150,000 INR + 430 FS Min. Deposit: 300 INR

300 INR Payment Methods: UPI, Google Pay, PayTM, crypto routes

UPI, Google Pay, PayTM, crypto routes Key Feature: Weekly cashback system up to 20 percent

Weekly cashback system up to 20 percent iOS Ver.: 12.0

12.0 App Store: No Download

Our experts evaluated Batery on multiple iPhones during busy cricket periods to understand how fast the mobile software reacted to live odds. The platform updated market prices quickly, and page reloads were rare. Payments through UPI and Google Pay landed in the balance without long gaps, and crypto transfers followed expected network timing.

The cashback ladder also stood out during our checks. Weekly returns were delivered within the stated window, and bonus pages opened smoothly on iOS. We added the PWA shortcut to test long-term stability, and navigation remained steady even while moving across cricket tabs, casino sections, and account settings.

Pros (What we liked)

Steady performance in live cricket markets

Weekly cashback with several levels

Quick UPI and wallet deposits

PWA shortcut behaves like a compact application

Hindi layout available

Cons (What could be improved)

Limited number of payment routes compared with bigger brands

Some notifications arrived late on iOS

Withdrawals required extra confirmation screens in our tests

Stake – Overview: Best for crypto bettors on iPhone

Licence: Curacao Gaming Control Board

Curacao Gaming Control Board Bonus: 200% up to 186,711 INR

200% up to 186,711 INR Min. Deposit: Crypto network limits

Crypto network limits Payment Methods: UPI, Bitcoin, USDT, Litecoin, and other coins

UPI, Bitcoin, USDT, Litecoin, and other coins Key Feature: Fast crypto payouts

Fast crypto payouts iOS Ver.: 12.0

12.0 App Store: No Download

Stake does not provide a native iOS application, so our experts tested the mobile software through Safari and Chrome on several iPhone models. The platform adapted well to each screen size, and live cricket markets loaded without delays. Odds moved steadily during busy overs, and navigation stayed clear while switching between match pages and bet slips.

There were long sessions on an iPad to observe how the platform handled extended use. Market depth stayed unchanged, screen response remained quick, and crypto deposits reached the balance shortly after network confirmation. Social sign-in reduced the time needed to enter the account, the Hindi layout supported clear navigation through cricket sections, and the browser version kept working stably even without an App Store application.

Pros (What we liked)

Smooth performance through browser access

Fast crypto payouts

Hindi layout available

Social sign-in

Strong global cricket coverage

Cons (What could be improved)

No native iOS application

Requires stable internet for peak live markets

Crypto only, no INR methods

Rajabets App – Overview: Best for strong bonus value and steady iOS work

Licence: Curacao Gaming Control Board

Curacao Gaming Control Board Bonus: 200% up to ₹100,000

200% up to ₹100,000 Min. Deposit: 150 INR

150 INR Payment Methods: PhonePe, Google Pay, PayTM, IMPS, AstroPay, Amazon Pay, WhatsApp Pay, QR wallets

PhonePe, Google Pay, PayTM, IMPS, AstroPay, Amazon Pay, WhatsApp Pay, QR wallets Key Feature: High-value 200% sports bonus

High-value 200% sports bonus iOS Ver.: 12.0

12.0 App Store: Yes Download

There were tests on several iPhones during live cricket to observe how the Rajabets application handled active markets. Odds updated steadily, and the cricket tab opened without hesitation, even during overs with quick price shifts. Payments through Google Pay and PhonePe reached the balance soon after approval, which helped us place bets without long waits.

During extended use across several iPhone models, the application kept stable navigation without noticeable drops in response. Biometric login provided quick access during busy match periods, free bets for cricket and kabaddi arrived within the stated window, and Telegram support responded faster than anticipated.

Pros (What we liked)

Strong 200% welcome bonus

Low minimum deposit

Biometric login

Fast UPI and wallet deposits

Hindi interface

Good stability during long sessions

Quick responses through Telegram

Cons (What could be improved)

Application design looked basic compared with newer platforms

IMPS withdrawals slowed down during peak hours

Turnover rules felt high for beginners

Thrill – Overview: Best for Crypto rakeback on iPhone

Licence: Anjouan Gaming Board (ALSI-202506019-FI1)

Bonus: Up to 70% Rakeback

Min. Deposit: 10$

Payment Methods: Bitcoin, USDT TRC20, Litecoin, Ethereum, Binance Coin

Key Feature: Ongoing rakeback instead of a deposit bonus

iOS Ver.: 12.0

App Store: No Download

We tested Thrill in Safari and Chrome on an iPhone 13 and an iPad Air. The site adapted seamlessly to each screen size, and cricket markets loaded quickly during live IPL overs. There were no delays when switching between matches and the casino section. It took us no more than a minute to add a PWA shortcut to the home screen without having to download it from the App Store.

Cryptocurrency deposits via USDT and Bitcoin appeared in the balance within a few minutes after network confirmation. The 8-tier loyalty program automatically tracked progress, and the rewards page displayed correctly on all iOS screens. Throughout the entire evening of testing, there were no issues with battery drain.

Pros (What we liked)

The PWA adapts well to iPhone and iPad screens

Cryptocurrency withdrawals are processed in under 30 minutes

Rakeback is credited on every bet

Clear layout for IPL, T20, and international markets

Over 4,000 casino games available with a single account

Cons (What could be improved)

No native App Store application

No fiat deposit methods

Only English language available

Lucky Star App - Overview: Best for low entry deposit and large casino lobby

Licence: Curacao

Bonus: 500% up to 52,863 INR

Min. Deposit: 100 INR

Payment Methods: PhonePe, Google Pay, UPI, PayTM, Crypto

Key Feature: 9,000+ casino games and loyalty rewards

iOS Ver.: 12.0

App Store: No Download

Lucky Star launched in 2024, and our experts tested its mobile site on several iPhones during live cricket matches. The browser version adapted well to different screen sizes, odds loaded without delays between overs, and funds deposited via UPI and PhonePe were credited to the account shortly after confirmation. A minimum deposit of just 100 INR allows players on a small budget to get started.

Registration took just a few minutes via phone number or social media account. The bookmaker covers over 40 sports and esports, and cricket markets were available for IPL and international matches. Over 9,000 casino games, including a dedicated “Crash” section, provide plenty of variety beyond sports.

Pros (What we liked)

Low minimum deposit of 100 INR

9,000+ casino games including crash section

Fast sign-up via phone number or social media

Loyalty program for active users

Crypto payments

24/7 customer support

Cons (What could be improved)

No native iOS application

1win App - Overview: Best for a big welcome package on iOS

Licence: Curacao

Bonus: 500% up to 80,400 INR

Promo Code: SCAFE145

Min. Deposit: 300 INR

Payment Methods: UPI, PhonePe, PayTM, Bank Transfer, Crypto

Key Feature: High welcome bonus and 10,000+ casino games

iOS Ver.: 12.0

App Store: Yes Download

We downloaded the 1win app from the App Store and tested it during several live cricket matches on an iPhone. The odds updated consistently, and there were no delays when switching between the sportsbook and casino sections. Deposits made via UPI and PayTM appeared in the account balance instantly. The welcome bonus of 500% up to 80,400 INR stands out as one of the most generous packages among all the iOS options we reviewed.

In addition to a wide variety of cricket markets, the bookmaker covers over 50 sports and esports disciplines. The casino section offers over 10,000 casino games, including slots, live casino, game shows, and table games.

Pros (What we liked)

Native iOS application

500% welcome bonus up to 80,400 INR

10,000+ casino games in multiple genres

50+ sports and esports disciplines

Popular payment methods in India

24/7 customer support

Cons (What could be improved)

There may be delays if your internet connection is slow

Melbet App – Overview: Best for wide banking options and live cricket tools on iOS

Licence: Curacao eGaming 8048/JAZ2020-060

Curacao eGaming 8048/JAZ2020-060 Bonus: 150% up to ₹40,000

150% up to ₹40,000 Min. Deposit: 45 INR

45 INR Payment Methods: UPI, PayTM, PhonePe, Google Pay, bank cards, crypto routes

UPI, PayTM, PhonePe, Google Pay, bank cards, crypto routes Key Feature: Weekly cashback inside the application

Weekly cashback inside the application iOS Ver.: 12.0

12.0 App Store: Yes Download

Testing on several iPhones showed that the Melbet application handled live cricket markets with steady speed. Odds refreshed without noticeable pauses during overs, and match statistics opened with a clear layout. Deposits through UPI and wallet services reached the balance quickly, and crypto options worked as expected for users who prefer digital coins.

There were tests on mid-range and older iPhones to see how the application behaved under lower system resources. We downloaded the cricket betting app for iOS and pages loaded without major issues, although some dense menus needed a moment to settle. Weekly cashback arrived inside the application within the announced window, and the live tools, such as multi-live and results tabs, helped track several fixtures at once.

Pros (What we liked)

Native iOS application

Live streaming for several sports

More than 100 payment routes

Weekly cashback

Live statistics and results tabs

Hindi interface available

Cons (What could be improved)

Several menus felt tight on smaller screens

Verification steps looked demanding for new users

Certain withdrawal routes moved more slowly during peak hours

Megapari App – Overview: Best for instant payments and one-click sign-up on iOS

Licence: Curacao

Bonus: 200% up to 40,000 INR

Promo Code: CAFEBONUS

Min. Deposit: 90 INR

Payment Methods: UPI, PayTM, PhonePe, GPay, NetBanking, Jetonbank, Crypto

Key Feature: Over 20 payment methods and four registration options

iOS Ver.: 12.0

App Store: Yes Download

During our testing, Megapari stood out thanks to its wide range of payment methods and quick registration process. The iOS app worked flawlessly while betting on live cricket matches, and odds were updated without significant delays. Thanks to the one-click registration, we were able to create an account instantly. Popular payment systems in India, including UPI, GPay, and BinancePay, are available for deposits. The minimum deposit of 90 INR is one of the lowest among all the iOS apps we tested.

The Megapari app provides access to an extensive catalog of over 8,000 casino games, as well as more than 50 sections covering sports and esports. Some parts of the interface felt a bit cluttered due to the large number of available sections, but the pages dedicated to cricket remained clean and responsive.

Pros (What we liked)

Over 20 payment methods including crypocurrency

One-click registration

Hindi language support

Low minimum deposit of 90 INR

8,000+ casino games

Native iOS application

Cons (What could be improved)

Interface may feel cluttered due to many sections

Parimatch App – Overview: No storage needed and great navigation

Licence: Curacao

Curacao Bonus: 150% up to 1,05,000 INR

150% up to 1,05,000 INR Min. Deposit: 100 INR

100 INR Payment Methods: UPI, PayTM, PhonePe, Google Pay

UPI, PayTM, PhonePe, Google Pay Key Feature: Hindi interface with wide cricket coverage

Hindi interface with wide cricket coverage iOS Ver.: 12.0

12.0 Size: No need Download

Rather than starting with peak match pressure, our checks began with daily access patterns such as opening the Parimatch App from the home screen, restoring sessions, and handling updates after short breaks. The PWA launched quickly from Safari, stayed logged in after screen lock, and kept active bets visible without forced reloads. Navigation between cricket leagues, outrights, and match pages remained steady, even when several markets updated at once.

Extended sessions on iPhones released around 2020 highlighted stable scrolling and predictable page behavior. Bet slips accepted selections without lag, and switching between sportsbook and account sections did not trigger full refresh cycles. INR deposits through UPI and PhonePe reflected shortly after approval, while the Hindi interface remained consistent across menus, payments, and help sections. Communication links to WhatsApp and Telegram stayed accessible directly from the PWA, which simplified promo and account checks.

Pros (What we liked)

No installation needed via App Store

Hindi interface across all sportsbook sections

Clear cricket navigation with league-based sorting

Fast INR deposits through major UPI services

Stable session retention after screen lock

Direct access to WhatsApp and Telegram support

Cons (What could be improved)

No offline access compared to native apps

Push notifications depended on browser settings

No crypto payment options available

How We Choose The Best Betting Apps for iOS

Our experts tested each iOS application on different iPhone and iPad models, checked payment routes, followed cricket markets during live matches, and examined how stable the software stayed during long sessions. The points below show how we ranked 4Rabet, Batery, Stake, Rajabets, Thrill, Lucky Star, 1win, Melbet, Megapari and Parimatch for iOS users in India.

1. Local Payment Support

iOS users in India rely heavily on UPI routes, wallet services, and secure cards. Applications that process INR deposits quickly and send withdrawals without long gaps score higher. Mostbet, 4Rabet, Parimatch, Rajabets, Melbet, Dafabet, and DBBet handled UPI and popular wallets with steady speed during our tests, while Stake stayed crypto-focused through the browser.

2. Safety and Licensing

We checked licences and security standards on each iOS platform. Dafabet, 1xBet, Mostbet, Rajabets, Melbet, 4Rabet, and DBBet run under Curacao oversight and follow rules for data protection. Parimatch also met compliance expectations through its licensed operations, and Stake maintained strong protection through its international base.

3. Cricket Market Depth

Cricket sits at the centre of betting in India, so the number of markets and their update speed matter on iPhone. Mostbet, Dafabet, Melbet, Parimatch, 4Rabet, Rajabets, and DBBet offered wide coverage of IPL, T20, ODIs, and live match sections. Stake kept its cricket set strong through the browser version.

4. iOS Compatibility and Stability

Our evaluation included old and new iPhone models to measure how well each platform holds during live fixtures. 1xBet, Mostbet, Dafabet, Rajabets, and Melbet ran as native iOS applications with steady behaviour. Parimatch, 4Rabet, Stake, Batery, and DBBet used browser or PWA access, yet still handled long sessions without crashes.

5. Strength of Odds

We compared odds across all iOS platforms during peak cricket hours. Dafabet, Melbet, Mostbet, and 4Rabet stayed near the top in many fixtures, which helped improve long-term returns for frequent bettors.

6. Live Betting and Extra Tools

In-play betting demands fast updates, and we checked how each iOS platform handled sudden odds shifts. Mostbet, Dafabet, Melbet, Rajabets, and DBBet displayed strong performance. Live viewing tools on Melbet added extra value, and DBBet’s live odds were among the fastest in our tests.

7. Bonus Value

Several iOS platforms stood out due to strong welcome packages. Rajabets led with a high bonus ceiling at ₹100,000. 4Rabet presented a broad multi-deposit reward, and Mostbet, Melbet, Dafabet, and DBBet credited bonuses without complications during registration and first deposits.

8. Usability on iPhone and iPad

A clear layout helps users react quickly during overs. Parimatch, Mostbet, and Dafabet offered easy navigation, while Melbet and 4Rabet kept their cricket areas organised in a way that remained comfortable even on smaller screens. Stake’s browser structure adapted well to both iPhone and iPad.

9. Support Quality

Support matters when issues appear during live play. There were strong results from Dafabet, Rajabets, DBBet, and Mostbet, as replies arrived without long wait,s and guidance was precise. Parimatch stayed active across social channels, which helped confirm match rules and promotions quickly.

10. Reputation Among iOS Users

Feedback from Indian iOS users showed consistent trust toward platforms such as 4Rabet, Stake, Mostbet, Dafabet, Melbet, and 1xBet. Stable payouts, live cricket coverage, and regular updates helped these applications keep a strong presence among long-term bettors.

How to Download and Install a Betting App on iOS? iPhone users often see two kinds of access: a native App Store application or a mobile site that works through Safari with an optional home-screen shortcut. Both paths were tested on different iOS devices, and each bookmaker followed a clear setup method. The steps below show how to install or start using any cricket betting platform from our list. 1 Choose an app from our list Pick the bookmaker that fits your style based on payments, bonuses, and cricket depth. All options mentioned earlier passed our security and stability checks. Choose 2 Visit the official website Open the bookmaker’s site in Safari. Some brands provide a direct App Store link, while others guide you toward a browser version or a shortcut setup. 3 Install the application or add the shortcut If the bookmaker has an App Store build, tap the download button and wait for installation. Browser-based platforms will ask you to add the shortcut to your home screen. 4 Launch the software on your iPhone Open the installed application or tap the shortcut icon. iOS loads cricket markets, payments, and account tools without extra steps. 5 Create your account and confirm details Register through the available method on the platform. Once your profile is active, you can deposit funds and begin exploring cricket events.

Comparison Betting App on iPhone vs iPad

iOS betting software runs well on both iPhone and iPad, and our checks showed stable work on each device during cricket sessions and payment tests.

Feature iPhone iPad Screen size comfort Compact layout for quick access Wide layout for clearer match data App performance Strong speed on supported models Slightly quicker on newer tablets Live betting navigation Fast switches between markets More space for parallel markets Streaming and graphics Solid picture on a smaller screen Larger display helps with details Best use case Short cricket sessions Longer viewing and analysis

Is Online Cricket Betting Legal in India?

The legal climate around online cricket betting changed in 2026, and real-money betting inside India now falls under national restrictions. Local companies cannot run betting services, and real-money casino play on Indian soil is not legal, which places limits on any platform operating within the country.

Despite this, many users still turn to offshore bookmakers. These platforms work outside India, hold international licences, and follow the rules set by their own regulators. Because they do not operate from Indian territory, they continue to accept users while applying security standards for payments and personal data.

Laws may differ from state to state, so it is wise to stay informed about updates in your region. Users who choose to bet online often prefer international platforms with recognised licences, as they provide clearer rules and better protection than unregulated options.

Responsible Gambling Tips

Healthy betting habits on iPhone help you stay focused and avoid decisions made under pressure. Below are three tips that our experts often recommend during long cricket periods.

Set a deposit cap: Choose a fixed weekly amount for deposits and avoid crossing it. A clear cap creates a boundary that protects your main budget.

Choose a fixed weekly amount for deposits and avoid crossing it. A clear cap creates a boundary that protects your main budget. Keep track of your bets: Note your wins and losses in a small log. Seeing real numbers on a page can help you understand your pace and stop before the activity becomes stressful.

Note your wins and losses in a small log. Seeing real numbers on a page can help you understand your pace and stop before the activity becomes stressful. Reach out for assistance: If you feel tension or loss of control, contact trusted support groups. The National Gambling Helpline India, GamCare, and similar services provide free, confidential help.

Indian Payment Methods in iOS Betting Apps

One of the key points when choosing a cricket betting app for iPhone for downloading is the range of deposit and withdrawal routes that fit daily habits in India. Local methods help users move funds quickly and keep the process clear on both iPhone and iPad. All platforms we recommend support the most common options in the country, including cryptocurrency, bank transfers, PhonePe, UPI, PayTM, Skrill, Neteller, Google Pay, Visa, Mastercard, and AstroPay, so that users can manage their balance without extra steps.

Conclusion: How to Choose the Best Betting App for iOS for You?

Different users look for other things in an iOS betting application, so the right choice depends on how you bet, the payments you prefer, and how much detail you expect during cricket matches. Our experts tested each platform on multiple iPhone models and prepared a few clear suggestions below. If you are a beginner: Parimatch suits new users because the browser version stays clear on iPhone, registration through Google shortens the first steps, and the minimum deposit is only 100 INR.

Parimatch suits new users because the browser version stays clear on iPhone, registration through Google shortens the first steps, and the minimum deposit is only 100 INR. If you want the strongest cricket odds: Dafabet showed better odds than most competitors during IPL and international fixtures. Margins stayed tighter in many events, which can improve long-term returns.

Dafabet showed better odds than most competitors during IPL and international fixtures. Margins stayed tighter in many events, which can improve long-term returns. If you want live viewing tools: Melbet stands out for iOS users because it supports live viewing for several sports, and the larger iPad display works well with its statistics and multi-live functions.

Melbet stands out for iOS users because it supports live viewing for several sports, and the larger iPad display works well with its statistics and multi-live functions. If you look for fast withdrawals: Mostbet handled UPI payouts faster than other iOS platforms during our checks, often completing requests within short windows, especially during daytime hours.

Mostbet handled UPI payouts faster than other iOS platforms during our checks, often completing requests within short windows, especially during daytime hours. If you want the largest bonus: Rajabets leads this category with a 200% bonus up to ₹100,000, which is the highest ceiling among the iOS platforms we reviewed.