1win Mobile App Download for Android (APK) - Latest Version

1win App: 4.2 ★★★★★ Download App 1win If you're looking for a fast and secure mobile app to bet on cricket, football, or play online casino games. Launched in 2016, 1win is one of the top betting platforms in India today. Its easy APK download process, flawless interface and Indian payment options like UPI like PayTm, and PhonePe make this platform special. Its app is designed for players who want simplicity and speed. On 1win mobile app you can access over 30 sports markets, over 10,000 casino and slot games and enjoy seamless betting in Hindi and English. The latest 2025 version is now live and available directly from the official 1win website. Welcome bonus 500% up to 80,400INR Promocode: SCAFE145 Join 1win

1win App Review 1win mobile app is specially designed for its users who want an all in one experience like sports betting and online casino gaming on a single platform. Whether you want to bet on live cricket matches or wanna enjoy slots and table games, this app offers you a wholesome experience. 1win app is easy to use, supports secure payments and has a clean modern design. It works smoothly on Android and iOS, offers fast deposits and withdrawals with Indian methods and gives a solid welcome bonus to new users. 1win App Details Feature Details Official website 1Win Current version 1.3.17 APK file size 4,29 MB Installed client size 9,32 MB Supported OS Android (5.0+), iOS (8.0+) Downloading cost Free License Curacao Gaming License Welcome bonus 500% up to 80,400INR Hindi language support Yes Deposit / Withdrawal UPI, PayTM, PhonePe, Crypto, Bank Transfer Advantages and Disadvantages 1win app gives you a complete experience for sports betting and casino games. It also comes with a few small downsides like any platform. Here’s a quick comparison of its main strengths and weaknesses Pros Cons ✅Access to over 10,000 casino and slot games ❌APK installation must be done manually ✅Wide range of sports and betting markets ❌Not available on Google Play Store ✅Supports UPI, PayTM, PhonePe for fast transactions ❌Some withdrawal methods may take longer ✅Hindi language and INR support ❌Account verification may take extra time ✅Includes live casino, slots, crash and fast games ❌Live chat support may have short delays ✅Attractive bonuses for both new and regular users 1win App Functionality and Design 1win mobile app is made to run smoothly across all kinds of devices. Whether you’re checking sports markets or playing casino games everything loads fast. Switching between sections like cricket, slots, or live casino feels simple and quick. Apps’ one handed layout works great on mobile and the dark theme helps reduce the impact on the eyes during gaming sessions. The app stays stable without freezing or crashing, even on budget smartphones.

How to Get a Bonus in 1win App? Getting a bonus on 1win app is quick and hassle-free. As soon as you register through the mobile app, you’ll find bonus offers available right on the homepage. Just make your first deposit, enter a promo code if available, and the bonus will be added once the conditions are met. You can easily check and track all active offers in your profile. 1win apps also provides ongoing sports bonuses and exclusive rewards for all sports and casino game lovers. 1win Welcome Bonus 1win provides a massive welcome bonus of up to ₹80,400 for new users joining through mobile app. The offer is spread across your first four deposits with a minimum deposit of only 300 rupees. Here’s how 1win bonus works 1st deposit - 200% bonus

2nd deposit - 150% bonus

3rd deposit - 100% bonus

4th deposit - 50% bonus To activate the welcome bonus offer simply register, make your deposit and use a promo code if available with the current offer. Bonus funds can be used on sports bets with odds of 3.0 or higher. Football World Cup Bonus Football fever is set to reach new heights with 1win’s Football World Cup Tournament, running from 11 June to 19 July 2026 and offering a massive prize pool of 5,000,000 USDT. Players from India can join simply by placing a qualifying FIFA World Cup 2026 bet of at least 1 USDT (or the INR equivalent) at odds of 1.5 or higher. The biggest advantage comes from World Cup bets, which earn points with a powerful x6 multiplier, helping participants climb the leaderboard faster. Additional points can also be collected through selected sports bets, slots, and crash games. Winners are ranked by total points earned, with prizes awarded to the top 5,000 players and no wagering requirements on winnings. If you’re planning to follow every World Cup match, this is a great opportunity to turn your predictions into valuable rewards. Prize pool distribution: 1st place — 500,000 USDT 2nd place — 400,000 USDT 3rd place — 300,000 USDT 4th-8th place — 250,000 USDT 9th-17th place — 120,000 USDT 18th-30th place — 50,000 USDT 31st-50th place — 10,000 USDT 51st–70th place — 5,000 USDT 71th–100th place — 1,000 USDT 101st-500th place — 500 USDT 501st–1000th place — 200 USDT 1001st–2000th place — 100 USDT 2001st–3000th place — 80 USDT 3001st–5000th place — 30 USDT Play Other Promotions and Bonuses 1win mobile app goes beyond just the welcome bonus. It also offers different-different ongoing promotion bonuses for returning users. Sports fans can claim up to 30% cashback on weekly losses, while casino players enjoy regular free spins and bonus rounds. Special betting offers are released and during major tournaments like the IPL or football leagues, users get access to limited time cricket promos and boosted odds. Surprise cash drops and reload bonuses also keep the experience fresh. The built-in loyalty program tracks your activity and rewards consistent players with exclusive deals, making 1win one of the most rewarding apps for active users.

1win App for Android 1win Android app is available for download in India and offers a secure, lightweight way to enjoy sports betting and online casino games on the go. It’s designed to run smoothly across most Android phones and includes all core features like fast betting, live casino access, instant deposits and one-tap withdrawals. Since the app isn’t listed on the Google Play Store, users can download the official APK file directly from 1win website. Frequent updates ensure new features, better performance and an overall improved user experience with each version. System Requirements for Android Before downloading the 1win app make sure your Android device meets the minimum system requirements. The app is optimized for smooth performance even on low to mid-range smartphones. Here are the technical details Technical Details Requirement Minimum Needed Android OS 5.0 or newer RAM 1 GB Processor 1.2 GHz Storage Space 100 MB Internet 3G, 4G, 5G or Wi-Fi Most modern Android smartphones will easily meet these specs, allowing you to install the APK and enjoy seamless sports and casino gameplay. Supported Android Devices 1win app is designed to run smoothly on a wide range of Android smartphones, making it accessible to most users across India. As long as your device meets the basic system requirements, the app will install and perform without issues. Here are some of the popular compatible models Samsung Galaxy series (S6 and newer)

Xiaomi Redmi Note series

OnePlus, Realme, Vivo and Oppo smartphones

Google Pixel, ASUS, Lenovo devices

Any Android phone with Android 5.0 or above, 1 GB RAM and at least 100 MB free space Whether you're using a budget phone or a high-end device, 1win app delivers a reliable mobile betting experience.

Download 1win APK for Android To get 1win betting and casino app on your Android device, follow this quick step-by-step guide for a smooth and secure installation. 1 Go to 1Win Visit the official 1Win website through our link. Go to website 2 Choose the Android Apk Find the app menu and click the 1Win apk file for Android-operated devices. 3 Download Download the 1Win apk file. Download the app 4 Install the App Find the apk file on your device and click on it to continue with the installation process. 5 Wait for the App Icon to Show Up Once the installation is finished, you’ll see the app icon on your screen. Open it and register to start betting!

1win App for iOS iPhone or iPad users can enjoy the full 1win experience directly through a mobile optimized website which works seamlessly across all Apple devices. While there’s no native app available on the App Store, the platform functions just like an app when accessed through Safari. You can even add the web version to your home screen for easy one tap access. Whether it's cricket betting and live casino games to deposits, withdrawals and bonus offers, all features are fully and easily accessible. The interface is responsive, users friendly and updated regularly to match the latest iOS standards. System Requirements for iOS To run 1win smoothly on your Apple device, you don’t need the latest iPhone or iPad. The mobile version is optimized to work well across a wide range of models. Below are the minimum system requirements to ensure a lag-free betting and gaming experience System Requirements for iOS Requirement Minimum Needed Android OS 5.0 or newer RAM 1 GB Processor 1.2 GHz Storage Space 100 MB Internet 3G, 4G, 5G or Wi-Fi As long as your Apple device meets these specs, you can access the full 1win platform, place bets, play casino games, and manage your account with ease. Supported iOS Devices 1win mobile platform works reliably across a wide range of Apple devices, including both older and newer models. As long as your device is running iOS 8.0 or above, you’ll be able to access all features without performance issues. Here are some of the supported devices All iPhones from 4s and newer (including iPhone 11, 12, 13, 14)

iPad models including iPad Air, iPad Mini, and iPad Pro

iPod Touch devices with iOS 8.0 or later Whether you’re using a standard iPhone or a high-end iPad, 1win runs smoothly and delivers the full mobile betting experience.

Download 1win App for iOS While 1win doesn’t offer a native iOS app, you can still enjoy full functionality by adding a shortcut to your home screen. Just follow these simple steps give below. 1 Visit 1Win Use our link to go to the official 1Win website. Go to website 2 Choose the iOS App Version and Install It Find the app menu and click the 1Win app for iOS download. Download the app 3 Wait for the App Icon to Show Up When the 1Win iOS app is installed, an app icon will show on your screen. 4 Start Betting You can sign up or log in to continue with the betting fun!

How to Update 1win App to the Latest Version 2025 Keeping your 1win app up to date ensures access to the latest features, improved performance, and enhanced security. Updating the 1win app is simple on Android devices. You just have to visit the official 1win website given above, download the latest APK file, and install it over the existing version. Your data and settings will remain intact. For iOS users, no manual update is needed. Since the iOS version runs through a mobile browser shortcut, the platform updates automatically in real-time. Just open the shortcut as usual, and you’ll always be using the latest version of the app.

How to Register in 1win App Creating an account on 1win app takes only a few minutes and gives you full access to sports betting, casino games, and bonus offers. Follow these simple steps to get started 1 Open the app. Click the app and enter the lobby at 1Win; 2 Click the sign-up button. Tap on the blue ‘Registration’ button to start the process; 3 Submit your info. A registration form will open. Enter the necessary information in the dedicated fields such as email, password, full name, address, mobile, etc.; 4 Confirm the registration. Click ‘confirm’ once you are done with the process.

1win Betting App Options 1win app is packed with features that make betting easier, faster, and more flexible for all types of users. From live betting to detailed stats, it’s built to deliver a smooth experience on mobile. Key tools include a custom bet builder, cash-out option, live streaming, and a wide range of pre-match and in-play markets. You can also access full betting history, receive push notifications, and manage deposits or withdrawals instantly. Whether you're betting on cricket, football, or esports, 1win app gives you everything you need in one place. Wide Range of Sports Markets 1win app gives you access to a massive selection of betting markets across 30+ sports, including cricket, football, tennis, basketball, and more. From international tournaments to local events, users can explore hundreds of matches daily with flexible bet types and real-time odds for both pre-match and live betting. Live Betting With 1win’s live betting feature, you can place wagers on matches as they happen. Odds update in real time, giving you the chance to react to the flow of the game. Whether it’s cricket, football, or tennis, in-play betting keeps the experience exciting and interactive throughout the match. Live Streaming 1win app offers live streaming for selected sports events, allowing users to watch the action and place bets in one place. This feature enhances the betting experience by combining real-time viewing with live odds, making it easier to follow the match and make quick, informed decisions. Cash-Out Feature The cash-out option on 1win app lets you settle your bet before the match ends. This gives you more control, whether you want to secure a profit early or cut potential losses. With just one tap, you can cash out based on real-time odds and match conditions. Bet Builder The Bet Builder tool in 1win app lets you create your own custom accumulator bets within a single match. Combine multiple outcomes like winner, total goals, or player performance into one bet slip. It’s ideal for users who want full control and personalized betting strategies in major events. Pre-Match Betting 1win app allows you to place pre-match bets on thousands of upcoming events each day. Browse scheduled matches across sports like cricket, football, and tennis, and lock in your odds before the action begins. It’s a simple way to plan your bets with full market coverage in advance. Bonuses and Promotions 1win app gives users full access to all active promotions, including welcome bonuses, reload offers, free bets, cashback, and event-specific deals. You can view and activate these offers directly from your account, making it easy to boost your balance while betting on the go. Comprehensive Stats and Analytics 1win app provides access to detailed match statistics and performance analytics, helping users make smarter betting decisions. From head-to-head records to team form and player stats, all key data is available within the app. This feature supports both pre-match analysis and live in-play betting strategies. Push Notifications Stay updated in real time with push notifications from 1win app. You’ll receive instant alerts about bet status, upcoming matches, special promotions, and live results. Notifications can be easily enabled or customized in your device settings for a more personalized betting experience. Easy Deposits and Withdrawals Managing your funds on 1win app is fast and hassle-free. You can deposit or withdraw INR instantly using trusted methods like UPI, PayTM, PhonePe, and bank transfer. All transactions are handled through the app’s built-in cashier, giving you full control over your balance anytime. Betting History and Tracking 1win app makes it easy to track all your betting activity in one place. You can view your complete betting history, check the status of open bets, and monitor results in real time. This helps you stay organized and review past bets for better decision-making. Multi-Betting (Accumulator Bets) 1win app makes it simple to place accumulator bets by combining multiple selections into a single multi-bet slip. Add two or more outcomes across sports or events, and the total odds multiply for a bigger potential payout. It’s a smart way to maximize returns with one bet. Virtual Sports Betting 1win app offers round-the-clock virtual sports betting, including cricket, football, horse racing, and tennis. These computer-simulated matches run every few minutes, letting you place fast bets and get instant results. It’s perfect for users who want nonstop action, even when real matches aren’t live. User-Friendly Interface 1win app ties all features together with a clean, easy to navigate and use, menus are well organised and betting options are just a tap away. Whether you’re placing your first bet or managing your wallet app’s design ensures a hassle free experience.

1win Mobile Version (Website) If you don’t want to download the app or ruining out of storage, you can use its official site. The website is also fully optimized for all modern smartphones and tablets just like 1win app. It lets you bet directly from your browser without installing its app. The website has the same sports betting, live casino games options like app with same promotions and fast payments features. Website updates automatically through the server, so you can use the latest features and security updates. System Requirements for the Mobile Version of 1win Website To use 1win mobile site, you don’t need to install anything—just a modern smartphone and browser. The platform works smoothly on Browsers: Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Edge, Opera RAM: At least 2GB Connection: 3G, 4G, or Wi-Fi Differences Between the App and Mobile Website Here’s how 1win mobile app compares with the mobile-optimized website for betting and casino access Differences App Feature Mobile App Mobile Website Installation required Yes No Speed & performance Faster, smoother Depends on browser Push notifications Yes No Works offline Limited features only No Phone storage needed Around 100 MB None Security App encryption + SSL Standard browser SSL Both versions support all betting features, but the app offers extra speed and real-time alerts, while the website is great for quick, no-download access.

Payment Methods Managing money on 1win app is quick and secure, with full support for Indian-friendly options like UPI, PayTM, and PhonePe. Whether you're funding your account or cashing out winnings, the process is smooth and reliable. Here’s a full breakdown of deposit and withdrawal limits with average processing times Method Min Deposit Max Deposit Min Withdrawal Max Withdrawal Time UPI ₹300 ₹50,000 ₹2,000 ₹90,000 Instant PayTM ₹300 ₹50,000 ₹2,000 ₹40,000 Instant PhonePe ₹300 ₹50,000 ₹2,000 ₹90,000 Instant Crypto ₹300 Unlimited ₹1,500 ₹1,00,000+ Instant All methods are available directly in the app’s cashier and support INR transactions for complete convenience.

Customer Support Service on 1win Mobile App Need assistance? 1win mobile app gives you direct access to customer support anytime. Whether it's a payment query or you need help regarding the bonus, 1win help is just at your fingertip. Here are 1win contact options Customer Support Support Type Details Live Chat Available 24/7 directly in the app Email support@1win.social Phone +91-79016 56971 Social Media Telegram, Instagram, Facebook Use the live chat feature right inside 1win app for quick customer support help. It’s instant and available even on weekends.

Security and Privacy in the App The best feature of this betting platform is, it strictly follows your security and privacy first. The app uses advanced SSL encryption to protect all your personal and financial data. Whether it's a deposit or withdrawal this platform guards every transaction with industry standard security protocols. The platform also provides features like two-factor authentication (2FA) for extra login safety. App ensures your betting activity stays secure, fair, and confidential at all times with regular security audits and strict privacy policies

Responsible Gaming in the App 1win is committed to safe and responsible betting and follow all the regulations condition to operate. You’ll find tools to manage your activity within the app, which includes Set daily, weekly, or monthly deposit limits Activate time-outs or full self-exclusion Temporarily block access to your account if needed

to your account if needed Quick links to support groups for gambling help

Conclusion About 1win App by SportsCafe After testing every feature inside 1win app, it's very clear that this is a top tier platform for Indian players who want reliable betting and casino access on mobile. Platform covers almost everything with 10,000+ games, fast INR payment options, live sports betting, crash games like Aviator, and 24/7 support. Its features and services capture all the modern users need. Manual APK install and some delayed withdrawals are small drawbacks else the app’s performance, bonus variety and secure features make it stand out. For anyone looking for a legal, trusted and entertaining betting experience, 1win is a strong recommendation from SportsCafe.