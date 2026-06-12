If you're looking for a fast and secure mobile app to bet on cricket, football, or play online casino games. Launched in 2016, 1win is one of the top betting platforms in India today. Its easy APK download process, flawless interface and Indian payment options like UPI like PayTm, and PhonePe make this platform special. Its app is designed for players who want simplicity and speed. On 1win mobile app you can access over 30 sports markets, over 10,000 casino and slot games and enjoy seamless betting in Hindi and English. The latest 2025 version is now live and available directly from the official 1win website.
1win mobile app is specially designed for its users who want an all in one experience like sports betting and online casino gaming on a single platform. Whether you want to bet on live cricket matches or wanna enjoy slots and table games, this app offers you a wholesome experience.
1win app is easy to use, supports secure payments and has a clean modern design. It works smoothly on Android and iOS, offers fast deposits and withdrawals with Indian methods and gives a solid welcome bonus to new users.
1win app gives you a complete experience for sports betting and casino games. It also comes with a few small downsides like any platform.
Here’s a quick comparison of its main strengths and weaknesses
Pros
Cons
✅Access to over 10,000 casino and slot games
❌APK installation must be done manually
✅Wide range of sports and betting markets
❌Not available on Google Play Store
✅Supports UPI, PayTM, PhonePe for fast transactions
❌Some withdrawal methods may take longer
✅Hindi language and INR support
❌Account verification may take extra time
✅Includes live casino, slots, crash and fast games
❌Live chat support may have short delays
✅Attractive bonuses for both new and regular users
1win App Functionality and Design
1win mobile app is made to run smoothly across all kinds of devices. Whether you’re checking sports markets or playing casino games everything loads fast. Switching between sections like cricket, slots, or live casino feels simple and quick. Apps’ one handed layout works great on mobile and the dark theme helps reduce the impact on the eyes during gaming sessions. The app stays stable without freezing or crashing, even on budget smartphones.
How to Get a Bonus in 1win App?
Getting a bonus on 1win app is quick and hassle-free. As soon as you register through the mobile app, you’ll find bonus offers available right on the homepage. Just make your first deposit, enter a promo code if available, and the bonus will be added once the conditions are met. You can easily check and track all active offers in your profile. 1win apps also provides ongoing sports bonuses and exclusive rewards for all sports and casino game lovers.
1win Welcome Bonus
1win provides a massive welcome bonus of up to ₹80,400 for new users joining through mobile app. The offer is spread across your first four deposits with a minimum deposit of only 300 rupees.
Here’s how 1win bonus works
1st deposit - 200% bonus
2nd deposit - 150% bonus
3rd deposit - 100% bonus
4th deposit - 50% bonus
To activate the welcome bonus offer simply register, make your deposit and use a promo code if available with the current offer. Bonus funds can be used on sports bets with odds of 3.0 or higher.
Football World Cup Bonus
Football fever is set to reach new heights with 1win’s Football World Cup Tournament, running from 11 June to 19 July 2026 and offering a massive prize pool of 5,000,000 USDT. Players from India can join simply by placing a qualifying FIFA World Cup 2026 bet of at least 1 USDT (or the INR equivalent) at odds of 1.5 or higher. The biggest advantage comes from World Cup bets, which earn points with a powerful x6 multiplier, helping participants climb the leaderboard faster. Additional points can also be collected through selected sports bets, slots, and crash games. Winners are ranked by total points earned, with prizes awarded to the top 5,000 players and no wagering requirements on winnings. If you’re planning to follow every World Cup match, this is a great opportunity to turn your predictions into valuable rewards.
Prize pool distribution:
1st place — 500,000 USDT
2nd place — 400,000 USDT
3rd place — 300,000 USDT
4th-8th place — 250,000 USDT
9th-17th place — 120,000 USDT
18th-30th place — 50,000 USDT
31st-50th place — 10,000 USDT
51st–70th place — 5,000 USDT
71th–100th place — 1,000 USDT
101st-500th place — 500 USDT
501st–1000th place — 200 USDT
1001st–2000th place — 100 USDT
2001st–3000th place — 80 USDT
3001st–5000th place — 30 USDT
Other Promotions and Bonuses
1win mobile app goes beyond just the welcome bonus. It also offers different-different ongoing promotion bonuses for returning users. Sports fans can claim up to 30% cashback on weekly losses, while casino players enjoy regular free spins and bonus rounds. Special betting offers are released and during major tournaments like the IPL or football leagues, users get access to limited time cricket promos and boosted odds. Surprise cash drops and reload bonuses also keep the experience fresh. The built-in loyalty program tracks your activity and rewards consistent players with exclusive deals, making 1win one of the most rewarding apps for active users.
1win App for Android
1win Android app is available for download in India and offers a secure, lightweight way to enjoy sports betting and online casino games on the go. It’s designed to run smoothly across most Android phones and includes all core features like fast betting, live casino access, instant deposits and one-tap withdrawals. Since the app isn’t listed on the Google Play Store, users can download the official APK file directly from 1win website. Frequent updates ensure new features, better performance and an overall improved user experience with each version.
System Requirements for Android
Before downloading the 1win app make sure your Android device meets the minimum system requirements. The app is optimized for smooth performance even on low to mid-range smartphones.
Here are the technical details
Technical Details
Requirement
Minimum Needed
Android OS
5.0 or newer
RAM
1 GB
Processor
1.2 GHz
Storage Space
100 MB
Internet
3G, 4G, 5G or Wi-Fi
Most modern Android smartphones will easily meet these specs, allowing you to install the APK and enjoy seamless sports and casino gameplay.
Supported Android Devices
1win app is designed to run smoothly on a wide range of Android smartphones, making it accessible to most users across India. As long as your device meets the basic system requirements, the app will install and perform without issues.
Here are some of the popular compatible models
Samsung Galaxy series (S6 and newer)
Xiaomi Redmi Note series
OnePlus, Realme, Vivo and Oppo smartphones
Google Pixel, ASUS, Lenovo devices
Any Android phone with Android 5.0 or above, 1 GB RAM and at least 100 MB free space
Whether you're using a budget phone or a high-end device, 1win app delivers a reliable mobile betting experience.
Download 1win APK for Android
To get 1win betting and casino app on your Android device, follow this quick step-by-step guide for a smooth and secure installation.
Find the apk file on your device and click on it to continue with the installation process.
5
Wait for the App Icon to Show Up
Once the installation is finished, you’ll see the app icon on your screen. Open it and register to start betting!
1win App for iOS
iPhone or iPad users can enjoy the full 1win experience directly through a mobile optimized website which works seamlessly across all Apple devices. While there’s no native app available on the App Store, the platform functions just like an app when accessed through Safari. You can even add the web version to your home screen for easy one tap access. Whether it's cricket betting and live casino games to deposits, withdrawals and bonus offers, all features are fully and easily accessible. The interface is responsive, users friendly and updated regularly to match the latest iOS standards.
System Requirements for iOS
To run 1win smoothly on your Apple device, you don’t need the latest iPhone or iPad. The mobile version is optimized to work well across a wide range of models.
Below are the minimum system requirements to ensure a lag-free betting and gaming experience
System Requirements for iOS
Requirement
Minimum Needed
Android OS
5.0 or newer
RAM
1 GB
Processor
1.2 GHz
Storage Space
100 MB
Internet
3G, 4G, 5G or Wi-Fi
As long as your Apple device meets these specs, you can access the full 1win platform, place bets, play casino games, and manage your account with ease.
Supported iOS Devices
1win mobile platform works reliably across a wide range of Apple devices, including both older and newer models. As long as your device is running iOS 8.0 or above, you’ll be able to access all features without performance issues.
Here are some of the supported devices
All iPhones from 4s and newer (including iPhone 11, 12, 13, 14)
iPad models including iPad Air, iPad Mini, and iPad Pro
iPod Touch devices with iOS 8.0 or later
Whether you’re using a standard iPhone or a high-end iPad, 1win runs smoothly and delivers the full mobile betting experience.
Download 1win App for iOS
While 1win doesn’t offer a native iOS app, you can still enjoy full functionality by adding a shortcut to your home screen. Just follow these simple steps give below.
When the 1Win iOS app is installed, an app icon will show on your screen.
4
Start Betting
You can sign up or log in to continue with the betting fun!
How to Update 1win App to the Latest Version 2025
Keeping your 1win app up to date ensures access to the latest features, improved performance, and enhanced security. Updating the 1win app is simple on Android devices. You just have to visit the official 1win website given above, download the latest APK file, and install it over the existing version. Your data and settings will remain intact.
For iOS users, no manual update is needed. Since the iOS version runs through a mobile browser shortcut, the platform updates automatically in real-time. Just open the shortcut as usual, and you’ll always be using the latest version of the app.
How to Register in 1win App
Creating an account on 1win app takes only a few minutes and gives you full access to sports betting, casino games, and bonus offers.
Follow these simple steps to get started
1
Open the app.
Click the app and enter the lobby at 1Win;
2
Click the sign-up button.
Tap on the blue ‘Registration’ button to start the process;
3
Submit your info.
A registration form will open. Enter the necessary information in the dedicated fields such as email, password, full name, address, mobile, etc.;
4
Confirm the registration.
Click ‘confirm’ once you are done with the process.
1win Betting App Options
1win app is packed with features that make betting easier, faster, and more flexible for all types of users. From live betting to detailed stats, it’s built to deliver a smooth experience on mobile. Key tools include a custom bet builder, cash-out option, live streaming, and a wide range of pre-match and in-play markets. You can also access full betting history, receive push notifications, and manage deposits or withdrawals instantly. Whether you're betting on cricket, football, or esports, 1win app gives you everything you need in one place.
Wide Range of Sports Markets
1win app gives you access to a massive selection of betting markets across 30+ sports, including cricket, football, tennis, basketball, and more. From international tournaments to local events, users can explore hundreds of matches daily with flexible bet types and real-time odds for both pre-match and live betting.
Live Betting
With 1win’s live betting feature, you can place wagers on matches as they happen. Odds update in real time, giving you the chance to react to the flow of the game. Whether it’s cricket, football, or tennis, in-play betting keeps the experience exciting and interactive throughout the match.
Live Streaming
1win app offers live streaming for selected sports events, allowing users to watch the action and place bets in one place. This feature enhances the betting experience by combining real-time viewing with live odds, making it easier to follow the match and make quick, informed decisions.
Cash-Out Feature
The cash-out option on 1win app lets you settle your bet before the match ends. This gives you more control, whether you want to secure a profit early or cut potential losses. With just one tap, you can cash out based on real-time odds and match conditions.
Bet Builder
The Bet Builder tool in 1win app lets you create your own custom accumulator bets within a single match. Combine multiple outcomes like winner, total goals, or player performance into one bet slip. It’s ideal for users who want full control and personalized betting strategies in major events.
Pre-Match Betting
1win app allows you to place pre-match bets on thousands of upcoming events each day. Browse scheduled matches across sports like cricket, football, and tennis, and lock in your odds before the action begins. It’s a simple way to plan your bets with full market coverage in advance.
Bonuses and Promotions
1win app gives users full access to all active promotions, including welcome bonuses, reload offers, free bets, cashback, and event-specific deals. You can view and activate these offers directly from your account, making it easy to boost your balance while betting on the go.
Comprehensive Stats and Analytics
1win app provides access to detailed match statistics and performance analytics, helping users make smarter betting decisions. From head-to-head records to team form and player stats, all key data is available within the app. This feature supports both pre-match analysis and live in-play betting strategies.
Push Notifications
Stay updated in real time with push notifications from 1win app. You’ll receive instant alerts about bet status, upcoming matches, special promotions, and live results. Notifications can be easily enabled or customized in your device settings for a more personalized betting experience.
Easy Deposits and Withdrawals
Managing your funds on 1win app is fast and hassle-free. You can deposit or withdraw INR instantly using trusted methods like UPI, PayTM, PhonePe, and bank transfer. All transactions are handled through the app’s built-in cashier, giving you full control over your balance anytime.
Betting History and Tracking
1win app makes it easy to track all your betting activity in one place. You can view your complete betting history, check the status of open bets, and monitor results in real time. This helps you stay organized and review past bets for better decision-making.
Multi-Betting (Accumulator Bets)
1win app makes it simple to place accumulator bets by combining multiple selections into a single multi-bet slip. Add two or more outcomes across sports or events, and the total odds multiply for a bigger potential payout. It’s a smart way to maximize returns with one bet.
Virtual Sports Betting
1win app offers round-the-clock virtual sports betting, including cricket, football, horse racing, and tennis. These computer-simulated matches run every few minutes, letting you place fast bets and get instant results. It’s perfect for users who want nonstop action, even when real matches aren’t live.
User-Friendly Interface
1win app ties all features together with a clean, easy to navigate and use, menus are well organised and betting options are just a tap away. Whether you’re placing your first bet or managing your wallet app’s design ensures a hassle free experience.
1win Mobile Version (Website)
If you don’t want to download the app or ruining out of storage, you can use its official site. The website is also fully optimized for all modern smartphones and tablets just like 1win app. It lets you bet directly from your browser without installing its app. The website has the same sports betting, live casino games options like app with same promotions and fast payments features. Website updates automatically through the server, so you can use the latest features and security updates.
System Requirements for the Mobile Version of 1win Website
To use 1win mobile site, you don’t need to install anything—just a modern smartphone and browser.
The platform works smoothly on
Browsers: Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Edge, Opera
RAM: At least 2GB
Connection: 3G, 4G, or Wi-Fi
Differences Between the App and Mobile Website
Here’s how 1win mobile app compares with the mobile-optimized website for betting and casino access
Differences
App Feature
Mobile App
Mobile Website
Installation required
Yes
No
Speed & performance
Faster, smoother
Depends on browser
Push notifications
Yes
No
Works offline
Limited features only
No
Phone storage needed
Around 100 MB
None
Security
App encryption + SSL
Standard browser SSL
Both versions support all betting features, but the app offers extra speed and real-time alerts, while the website is great for quick, no-download access.
Payment Methods
Managing money on 1win app is quick and secure, with full support for Indian-friendly options like UPI, PayTM, and PhonePe. Whether you're funding your account or cashing out winnings, the process is smooth and reliable. Here’s a full breakdown of deposit and withdrawal limits with average processing times
Method
Min Deposit
Max Deposit
Min Withdrawal
Max Withdrawal
Time
UPI
₹300
₹50,000
₹2,000
₹90,000
Instant
PayTM
₹300
₹50,000
₹2,000
₹40,000
Instant
PhonePe
₹300
₹50,000
₹2,000
₹90,000
Instant
Crypto
₹300
Unlimited
₹1,500
₹1,00,000+
Instant
All methods are available directly in the app’s cashier and support INR transactions for complete convenience.
Customer Support Service on 1win Mobile App
Need assistance? 1win mobile app gives you direct access to customer support anytime. Whether it's a payment query or you need help regarding the bonus, 1win help is just at your fingertip. Here are 1win contact options
Customer Support
Support Type
Details
Live Chat
Available 24/7 directly in the app
Email
support@1win.social
Phone
+91-79016 56971
Social Media
Telegram, Instagram, Facebook
Use the live chat feature right inside 1win app for quick customer support help. It’s instant and available even on weekends.
Security and Privacy in the App
The best feature of this betting platform is, it strictly follows your security and privacy first. The app uses advanced SSL encryption to protect all your personal and financial data. Whether it's a deposit or withdrawal this platform guards every transaction with industry standard security protocols. The platform also provides features like two-factor authentication (2FA) for extra login safety.
App ensures your betting activity stays secure, fair, and confidential at all times with regular security audits and strict privacy policies
Responsible Gaming in the App
1win is committed to safe and responsible betting and follow all the regulations condition to operate. You’ll find tools to manage your activity within the app, which includes
Set daily, weekly, or monthly deposit limits
Activate time-outs or full self-exclusion
Temporarily block accessto your account if needed
Quick links to support groupsfor gambling help
Conclusion About 1win App by SportsCafe
After testing every feature inside 1win app, it's very clear that this is a top tier platform for Indian players who want reliable betting and casino access on mobile. Platform covers almost everything with 10,000+ games, fast INR payment options, live sports betting, crash games like Aviator, and 24/7 support. Its features and services capture all the modern users need.
Manual APK install and some delayed withdrawals are small drawbacks else the app’s performance, bonus variety and secure features make it stand out. For anyone looking for a legal, trusted and entertaining betting experience, 1win is a strong recommendation from SportsCafe.
FAQ
Is 1win App Legal in India?
Yes, 1win is totally legal in India with an active Curacao Gaming license, which makes it a safe and trusted option for online betting.
Where Can I Download the Latest Version of 1win APK?
You should always download the latest APK version app through 1win official site only to ensure safety, security and latest features.
What Should I Do If the App Won't Install?
Make sure your mobile has Android 5.0 or newer version, you have enabled Install from Unknown Sources option in your android device settings. Also make sure to have at least 100 MB free storage available.
Do I Need a Separate Registration for the App?
No, you don’t need it. You can easily log in with your existing 1win account in 1win app. New users can also register directly inside the app within seconds.
Unable to Install 1win App, Getting Error. What Should I Do?
Check your android version and storage first, if still having the same issue then restart your phone, check if its app latest version 1win app or not your. If the issue continues then reach out to 1win’s chat support through its site for quick help.
What Should I Do If 1win App Doesn't Work?
Try restarting your device or reinstalling the app first. If problems continue then contact customer support through its official website or contact given above.
Is 1win App Safe for Real Money Betting in India?
Yes, the app uses SSL encryption, secure Indian payment methods like UPI and follows responsible gaming guidelines to ensure your personal and financial safety.
Description: Faraz Gupta is an experienced journalist and consultant specializing in the iGaming industry. Holding degrees in law (2011) and journalism (2018), he worked as a journalist for a major iGaming network from 2016 to 2022, focusing on gambling legislation, news, and reviews.
Since 2022, Gupta has written over 2,000 articles, attended trade exhibitions, and consulted on major gambling projects. He provides analytical reviews, strategies, and legislative insights into the betting and casino sectors, aiming to deliver credible and informative content to help readers make informed decisions in the dynamic gambling industry.