The Best Online Horse Racing Betting Apps for Android and iOS in India 2026

SportsCafe has established itself as a trustworthy source of information on a variety of worldwide sports, including horse racing. With the advancement of mobile technology, horse racing fans are more tempted to make bets using smartphone apps. However, at the same time it is critical to select the best betting software accessible to provide a smooth and safe betting experience. In response to this demand, our expert sports team has meticulously compiled a list of the best Android and iOS betting applications designed particularly for online horse racing betting in 2026.

Best Horse Racing Betting Apps

SportsCafe team has undergone a comprehensive vetting process, drawing on extensive experience monitoring the horse racing betting arena. Additionally, these horse racing betting apps have undergone rigorous cross-validation and extensive testing covering a wide range of parameters. These requirements include not just user-friendly interfaces and superior security measures, but also a wide range of betting possibilities, simplified payment methods, immersive live-streaming capabilities, and fascinating in-play betting features.

That’s not it! Our services extend beyond horse racing as well. The SportsCafe website covers a wide range of online sports betting options, from cricket to football which demonstrates the comprehensive approach we take in responding to varied sports tastes. Our experience reviewing the best football betting sites, football betting apps, best cricket betting apps, and best cricket betting sites shows our team's expertise in this niche.

TOP 10 Horse Racing Betting Apps in India (June 2026) We are pleased to provide our carefully chosen list of the most significant horse racing betting apps accessible in India. These horse racing betting applications, which provide a variety of exciting possibilities, were picked for their smooth performance and entertaining features. They cater to customer tastes by providing a diverse choice of betting options across the gamut of horse racing tournaments. Their user-friendly interfaces offer a pleasant navigating experience regardless of the operating system. The following outstanding horse racing betting sites or apps are included in our meticulously arranged rating table: #1 4rabet 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Download Review #2 Batery 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 500% up to ₹150,000 + 430 FS Promo code SCBAT Download Review #3 Stake 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹186,711 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Download Review #4 Rajabets 4.7 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code No promo Download Review #5 Thrill 4.6 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus up to 70% Rakeback Promo code No code Download Review #6 Melbet 4.5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 300% up to ₹50,000 Promo code SCAFE30 Download Review #7 1win 4.4 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 500% up to ₹80,400 Promo code SCAFE145 Download Review #8 Lucky Star 4.3 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 500% up to ₹52863 Promo code No code Download Review #9 Megapari 4.2 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹40,000 Promo code CAFEBONUS Download Review #10 Parimatch 4.1 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 150% up to ₹1,05,000 Promo code SCAFE30 Download Review

List of the Best Horse Racing Betting Apps in India 2026 by SportsCafe All enthusiastic horse racing fans wanting to experience the world of online betting, your search ends here! We've thoroughly reviewed and created a list of the best horse racing betting apps accessible in India for the year 2026 at SportsCafe. You can be sure that these carefully selected apps are the best online horse racing betting apps and will give you a fun betting experience, allowing you to enjoy horse racing like never before. Here are the best horse racing betting apps recommended by SportsCafe: 4rabet Batery Stake.com Rajabets Thrill Lucky Star 1win Melbet MegaPari Parimatch #1 Horse Racing Betting Mobile App in India — 4rabet 4rabet warmly welcomes users to explore its expansive platform designed exclusively for online betting enthusiasts. With a primary focus on horse racing, the 4rabet mobile app promises a thrilling and immersive gambling experience. The platform prides itself on its intuitive Hindi interface and offers a plethora of payment options, including cryptocurrencies, ensuring a seamless betting experience for all clients. Offering a diverse range of betting options and promotional offers, the platform caters to the varied preferences of its bettors. Despite its prominence in the online betting arena, the casino acknowledges the need for continuous improvement and strives to address any minor drawbacks promptly.‌ Pros Cons 100% security measures are implemented to safeguard user data and transactions; Limited payment options may pose constraints for some users. A minimum deposit requirement of only 300 INR; Bonuses of 700% up to ₹20,000; Free mobile application for Indian users. #2 Horse Racing Betting Mobile App in India — Batery Batery is a modern betting app that is perfect for both experienced users and beginners. The app is presented by a licensed bookmaker and is available for download for Indian punters absolutely free of charge. The Batery app allows punters to bet on horse racing, track results and stay informed about upcoming events. The real-time match betting feature ensures users have more successful betting odds. Pros Cons Wide range of payment systems for INR transactions; Withdrawals may take some time. Guaranteed welcome bonus of 500% up to ₹150,000 + 430 FS; Instant registration; Works on Android and IOS operating systems; Access to live streaming and statistics; Support for several languages, including Hindi; 24-hour support service. #3 Horse Racing Betting Mobile App in India - Stake The Stake app works as a PWA on both Android and iOS, so there’s no need to download an APK. The mobile version loads quickly and provides full access to horse racing markets, real-time odds, and account management in one place. Since all transactions are conducted via cryptocurrency, winnings from successful bets are credited to your account without the usual bank processing time. The interface is clean and works reliably on most devices. Pros Cons Instant access via browser The application in under development Fast crypto payments 200% welcome bonus 200% up to ₹186,711 Live horse racing betting with stable odds updates Quick registration #4 Horse Racing Betting Mobile App in India — Rajabets Rajabets app takes 4th place in our list of horse racing betting apps in India. It provides a good mobile experience with an Android app and iOS PWA that both run smoothly. You can bet on local Indian races and big international events, and the app updates odds quickly without delays. The layout is clean, and even new users can figure out where to tap and place a bet in seconds. Rajabets supports fast payments through UPI, PayTM, Google Pay, and other local services. You can start betting with just 200 INR. The 200% welcome bonus gives up to 100,000 INR extra, which helps new players get going. The PWA version on iPhone also works well for casual use, though a full iOS app would be even better. Overall, it's a reliable option for horse race betting on the move. Pros Cons Minimum deposit of INR 200 No real iOS app, only PWA Welcome bonus of 200% up to 100,000 INR No promo code option Supports Indian payment methods like UPI, Google Pay Android app with live updates for races Simple interface with clear bet types #5 Horse Racing Betting Mobile App in India — Thrill Thrill does not offer a separate app for Android or iOS. The mobile site functions as a PWA and provides full access to the horse racing markets, sportsbook, and casino lobby. We tested the PWA on a Samsung A34 and an iPhone 13. The horse racing pages loaded quickly, and odds for upcoming events were displayed instantly. Deposits via USDT and Bitcoin appeared in the balance within a few minutes, and a Litecoin withdrawal was processed in less than 30 minutes during testing. Thrill rewards all bets with up to 70% rakeback, and horse racing bets count toward loyalty level progression. The casino section offers over 4,000 games, and players can switch between horse racing and Thrill Originals without leaving the app. Pros Cons PWA loads fast on Android and iOS No native app available Rakeback applies to horse racing bets Only crypto payments No withdrawal limits Limited racing coverage compared to niche racing sites Quick switching between racing and casino Ongoing promotions for active players #6 Horse Racing Betting Mobile App in India — Lucky Star Lucky Star is widely known in India for its great conditions for horse racing, and with the Lucky Star app you will be able to improve your bets even more. The application features detailed race stats and cards, as well as live updates and live bets on every race. Beginners will have no problem using the app thanks to its intuitive navigation and the odds are highly competitive as well. The application is also fully licensed and uses the best measures of protection of your data and money. Pros Cons Minimum deposit is 300 INR Some bonuses have hard wagering requirements Welcome bonus of 500% up to ₹52,863 All major races available Dozens of bet types Quick deposits and withdrawals #7 Horse Racing Betting Mobile App in India — 1win The 1win mobile app is one of the best online horse racing betting apps you can find in India today. The application features all the most popular horse racing events both in pre-match and live mode, has automatic updating and sends push notifications to your phone. The application has a really user-friendly interface and many great payment methods for you to use for a quick start. Pros Cons Minimum deposit is 300 INR The app can use a lot of mobile data Welcome bonus of 500% up to ₹80,400 Intuitive navigation and interface 24/7 customer support available in Hindi Dozens of betting markets #8 Horse Racing Betting Mobile App in India - Melbet For mobile horse racing betting, Melbet offers dedicated apps for Android and iOS, which can be downloaded for free from the official website. The app covers a wide range of races taking place in India and at international racetracks, and allows users to place bets both before the start of the races and in live mode. Odds update in real time, and the horse racing section is easy to find in the main menu. Indian users can deposit in INR using local payment methods. Pros Cons Free to download The app's interface may seem a bit overwhelming to new users Minimum deposit is just 45 INR Covers Indian and international horse racing events Pre-match and live horse racing betting in one app Push notifications about the upcoming events #9 Horse Racing Betting Mobile App in India — MegaPari The MegaPari app is a wonderful tool that will help you to place bets on horse racing no matter where you are in India. It works wonderfully on both Android and iOS devices and is completely free to download and install. The application has a great coverage of horse racing bets, and you will also see live updates of different races daily. All the most important aspects are present on the main page which will make navigation easier for you. Pros Cons Minimum deposit is 100 INR Before you can withdraw, you need to verify your account Welcome bonus of 200% up to 40,000 INR Promo code CAFEBONUS Many popular Indian payment methods like UPI, PayTM, PhonePe, GPay, NetBanking, Jetonbank and crypto Large choice of horse racing markets #10 Horse Racing Betting Mobile App in India — Parimatch The Parimatch mobile app stands out as the clear winner when compared to other top horse racing betting apps on the market today. It is perhaps the best horse racing betting app. This is due to the fact that Indian customers consistently rank it as their top pick. The Parimatch app encourages users to participate in the world of convenient betting with its user-friendly interface, flexible operating options and accessible payment methods. Parimatch is able to deftly cater to the varied interests of ardent Indian horse racing fans as it is a platform that expands its reach to include renowned events like the Indian 1000 Guineas and overseas competitions. Pros Cons User-Friendly Interface; No statistics for past events. Extensive Betting Markets; Customer Support; 150% up to ₹1,05,000 on the First Deposit; Three different betting options; Straight, Across the Board, and Exotics.

How to Choose a Mobile App for Horse Racing Betting? A secure and fun horse racing betting experience requires an appropriate mobile app. Many users are confused about choosing these programs. It's also worth mentioning that some apps came very close to making our top list but narrowly missed out due to minor shortcomings in one or more areas discussed below. However, that doesn't mean they should be ignored — options like the Betbarter Apk, Playwise365 App, or Khelraja App still offer excellent value and might be the right fit depending on your preferences. Bettors, don't worry, here's a little checklist you need to know to choose the best mobile horse racing betting app: Research: Look into different horse racing betting apps available. Check user reviews, ratings, and expert opinions to gauge the app's reputation and reliability.

Features: Examine the features offered by the app. Ensure it provides a user-friendly interface, easy navigation, and a variety of betting options for horse racing.

Compatibility: Verify that the app is compatible with your mobile device's operating system (iOS or Android) and offers a smooth and responsive experience. For instance, the Paripesa App is optimized for both platforms, providing a seamless interface across various screen sizes.

Security: Prioritize apps that prioritize security. Look for apps that use encryption to protect your personal and financial information. Reputable options like the Bons Bet App, 9winz Apk or Jeetbuzz App have built-in security protocols and two-step verification options.

Payment Options: Check the available payment methods for deposits and withdrawals. Ensure the app supports convenient and secure payment options. Apps such as the Cwinz betting App support a wide variety of local and international payment gateways.

Promotions and Bonuses: Look for apps that offer attractive promotions, bonuses, and loyalty programs for horse racing betting.

Customer Support: A reliable app should have responsive customer support to assist you in case of any issues or inquiries.

Ease of Use: Choose an app that is intuitive and easy to navigate, especially if you're new to horse racing betting.

Speed and Performance: Opt for an app that offers seamless performance and fast loading times for a smoother betting experience.

Licensing and Regulation: Ensure the app is licensed and regulated by a reputable authority in the gambling industry, ensuring fair play and adherence to standards.

How to Download a Horse Racing Betting App for Android? These simple steps can help you get an Android horse racing betting app: From Official Sources: Visit the bookmaker's website or Google Play Store to download the horse racing betting app. App Installation: Click "Install" on the horse racing betting app after finding it. Android smartphones will download and install the app instantly. Enable "Unknown Sources" in your Android device's settings to download the software from a source other than the app store. This allows third-party installations. Open the app after installing it and establish an account or log in with your existing account. Follow these steps for download and use a horse racing betting app on your Android smartphone and enjoy betting on your favourite matches. Furthermore, with the number of Horse Racing betting app for Android, the users have the choice of getting the best odds available.

How to Download a Horse Racing Betting App for iOS? Follow these simple steps for download and install a horse racing betting app for iOS and iPhone: The App Store: Go to the App Store which is the official iOS software download site for horse racing betting apps. Search the app store for your preferred horse racing betting app. Enter the app name or keywords. Choose: Choose your ideal horse racing betting app from the search results. Click "Get" or "Download" next to the app's name to download. Verify your identity using your Apple ID password or Touch ID/Face ID if requested. Installation: The program will install on your iPhone after downloading. Once your account is filled, you may explore the horse racing betting options on the app, choose your favourite matches, and bet.

The Best Horse Racing Betting Apps for Android in India In response to the rising popularity of horse racing betting among Indian Android users, we have carefully compiled a selection of the best horse racing betting applications available. These carefully chosen apps are known for their exceptional odds in the market and their user-friendly interfaces. Additionally, they have faultless operational performance, which ensures a trouble-free and comprehensive betting experience. The best horse racing betting applications, optimized for usage on Android devices in India, are listed below. 4rabet Batery Stake.com Rajabets Thrill Lucky Star 1win Melbet MegaPari Parimatch

The Best Horse Racing Betting Apps for iOS in India The growing number of iOS users in India is eager to experience the excitement of online betting on horse racing matches as the sport's recent surge in popularity continues. In response to this urgent need, we have meticulously researched and carefully curated a set of the best horse racing betting apps that run faultlessly on iOS devices. These solutions stand out by providing consumers with a seamless and enjoyable in-game betting experience on iOS devices. Without further ado, here is our list of the best horse racing betting applications for Indian iOS users: 4rabet

Batery

Stake.com

Rajabets

Thrill

Lucky Star

1win

Melbet

MegaPari

Parimatch These applications cover a wide range of betting options in the exciting world of horse racing, allowing iOS users to dive in headfirst and take their betting experience to new heights.

Indian Derby Betting Apps The horse race betting sites that are now available in India have been examined by our team of betting specialists at Sportscafe India to rank and analyze them for you. To present you with a list of the top horse racing betting sites, we tested each of them, used all of their features, and then made comparisons with other websites of a similar nature. In India, betting on horse races is very common. Indian derby betting was a common betting event for many years as the UK's colony, and it is still one of the most popular sporting events today. The following are the best Indian derby horse racing betting app available online: 4rabet Batery Stake.com Rajabets Thrill Lucky Star 1win Melbet MegaPari Parimatch You can improve your online betting experience, keep up with the most recent match odds, and place informed bets on your favourite teams and players by using these well-regarded Horse racing betting applications.

1000 Indian Guineas Betting Apps The Indian 1000 Guineas is a famous horse racing event held in India as part of the Indian 1000 Guineas Horse Racing Tournament. The Indian 1000 Guineas is a mile (1.6 km) race for mares aged three years. It is usually scheduled towards the end of the year and is held at several racecourses across the country, including the Mumbai or Pune racecourses. We at Sportscafe have taken a close look at the Indian 1000 Guineas betting situation and have created a list of Indian 1000 Guineas horse racing betting apps. 4rabet Batery Stake.com Rajabets Thrill Lucky Star 1win Melbet MegaPari Parimatch

2000 Indian Guineas Betting Apps A list of 2000 Indian Guineas horse racing betting apps has been compiled by Sportscafe after careful observation of the 2000 Indian Guineas betting landscape. The Indian 2000 Guineas is an annual horse race that takes place in Mumbai in June for three-year-old male colts and geldings over a distance of one mile, or roughly 1600 meters 4rabet Batery Stake.com Rajabets Thrill Lucky Star 1win Melbet MegaPari Parimatch

Indian Oaks Betting Apps One of the five most prestigious horse racing events is the Indian Oaks, which has been held there since the 20th century and is very well-liked by Indian gamblers. An annual classic race for 4-year-old thoroughbred fillies takes place in June. Our skilful analysts have done a great job in analysing the Indian Oaks betting scenario and through their skilful research have created a list of Indian Oaks horse racing betting apps that are available online. 4rabet Batery Stake.com Rajabets Thrill Lucky Star 1win Melbet MegaPari Parimatch

Indian St. Leger Betting Apps The last and longest of the five Indian Classic races held in Western India is the Indian St. Leger (Gr.1). The spectacle of four-year-olds running over 2,800 meters is usually held in the Indian St Leger (Group 1) at the end of March. Our experienced analysts have done an excellent job of analyzing the Indian Oaks betting environment and, using their thorough research, have been able to compile a list of Indian Oaks horse racing betting apps. 4rabet Batery Stake.com Rajabets Thrill Lucky Star 1win Melbet MegaPari Parimatch

Live Horse Racing Betting Apps Live horse racing betting apps provide a thrilling and exciting way for sports fans to gamble on events in real-time. Apps are recognized for giving the finest experience and big payouts throughout the action at the site. Start your adrenaline rush with Horse racing betting live online. Every instant of the game is crucial, resulting in excitement and rewards.

List of Horse Racing Betting Apps with The Best Odds For online Horse Racing betting app enthusiasts seeking top betting odds, we have compiled a comprehensive list of top applications. Each program below is known for providing the best odds for horse racing betting, ensuring a profitable game. Horse racing betting apps with the best odds are below: 4rabet Batery Stake.com Rajabets Thrill Lucky Star 1win Melbet MegaPari Parimatch

Deposit Methods for Online Horse Racing Betting Online horse racing Betting requires payment options. To serve all users, it is crucial to provide all viable methods for convenient service. Some common deposit methods for betting offered by apps include: Credit and debit cards like Visa, MasterCard, and Maestro are widely accepted by betting sites for safe and fast transactions.

E-wallets: PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, and ecoPayz provide quick and easy deposits and withdrawals.

Direct bank transfers or wire transfers are a dependable method to finance your betting account.

Prepaid cards, such as Paysafecard, enable users to deposit without disclosing personal financial information.

Cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin are accepted by certain betting sites for anonymity and rapid transactions.

Online Horse Racing Betting Apps vs. Sites Online horse racing betting may be done via specific mobile applications or betting websites. Both solutions offer benefits and meet user requirements. Compare the fundamental differences between horse race betting sites or apps in this table: 📱 Mobile apps 🌏 Website version Convenient and portable, accessible from anywhere. Accessible from any device with an internet connection. Interfaces are optimized for mobile devices. Desktop-oriented design may require more scrolling. Generally faster loading times and responsiveness. Load times can vary based on internet connection. Personalized notifications for updates. May rely on browser notifications or email alerts. Focus on streamlined experience with key features. May offer a broader range of information and options. Swipe and tap gestures for intuitive navigation. Navigation often involves clicking through menus. Limited screen space, potentially affecting layout. Larger screen space allows more information at once. Regular updates through app stores for improvements. Updates are applied server-side, no user action needed. Consumes device storage, although usually it's minimal. No local storage required, accessed through browsers. Requires download and installation from app stores. Instant access through web browsers, no installation. Specific to the operating system (iOS/Android). Accessible from any device with a compatible browser. May consume data, depending on app design. Data usage can vary, depending on the website design.

Conclusion by SportsCafe Find out all the important facts about horse racing betting apps and what they offer in our complete guide. Our guide covers everything from understanding betting features to staying safe and preventing fraud to help you get started on your journey. After extensive research and testing, we have carefully selected the best horse racing betting apps for your tastes. We only offer safe apps with competitive odds, multiple horse racing marketplaces and easy payment options. Our recommendations for horse racing betting apps will help both experienced and inexperienced bettors find the best app for their experience.