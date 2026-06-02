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Best Cricket Betting Apps in Oman (June 2026)

Cricket is very popular in Oman, and many people enjoy betting on it. Around 90% of bettors use their phones to place bets. Mobile apps are a preferred choice because they are easy to use, provide quick access, and allow bettors to manage their accounts. These apps also let users place live bets and claim bonuses. Sportscafe has carefully reviewed and ranked the best cricket betting apps in Oman for June 2026. These apps stand out because they have simple designs, safe payment methods, and a wide selection of cricket events.

Best Cricket Betting Apps

Top Real Money Cricket Betting Apps in Oman

Our experts have picked the best cricket betting apps in Oman. They looked at important factors like security, payment methods, and the range of cricket events.

#1

1win

5

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

500% up to 180 OMR

Promo code

No promo

Read Review
#2

BC game

4.9

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

120% up to 200 OMR

Promo code

No promo

Read Review
#3

10bet

4.8

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

100% up to $2000

Promo code

No promo

Read Review
#4

1xbet

4.7

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

120% up to 50 OMR

Promo code

No promo

Read Review
#5

Playzilla

4.6

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

100% up to 200 OMR + 200 FS

Promo code

No promo

Read Review
#6

888starz

4.5

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

100% up to €100

Promo code

No promo

Read Review

Betting Apps Review

The top cricket betting apps for Oman were selected after a detailed analysis of various factors. These included app security, user convenience, bonus systems, updates, and the range of cricket events. Pros and cons for each app were also evaluated. Key features and benefits were highlighted to make sure these apps meet high standards. Below, a review of each app is presented. These apps are considered the best earn money apps for cricket betting and provide reliable platforms for bettors in Oman.

1Win App

App:

5

★★★★★

Download APP

1Win App

The 1Win app stands out as the best cricket betting app for Omani players. It has a clean interface and supports multiple languages, making it accessible to a wide range of users. The app is available for iOS, Android, Mac OS, and Windows devices. The minimum deposit is 5 OMR, and users can enjoy a welcome bonus of 500% up to 180 OMR. The app is designed to offer smooth navigation for both beginners and experienced bettors.

Welcome bonus

500% up to 180 OMR

Promocode:

No promo

Claim
Pros Cons
Special bonus for app installation Older devices may not support the app, but users can still access the platform via the browser version.
Dedicated apps for iOS, Android, Mac OS, and Windows
Live and line betting via the app
Cash-out feature for in-play betting
A wide selection of cricket betting options
Great user interface

BC Game App

App:

4.9

★★★★★

Download APP

BC Game App

BC Game offers a straightforward and user-friendly app for cricket betting. The welcome bonus is 120% up to 200 OMR, with a minimum deposit of just 3 OMR (crypto equivalent). The app has low system requirements, and there is no need for installations or updates. Players can enjoy live and line cricket betting with smooth performance and no glitches. Notifications keep users informed of important events and betting opportunities, making it an ideal choice for those who want an easy and efficient betting experience.

Welcome bonus

120% up to 200 OMR

Promocode:

No promo

Claim
Pros Cons
No storage required Not all countries can access the platform.
Low system requirements
No installation needed
Push notifications for events
Smooth performance with no glitches
No updates necessary
Cricket betting options in live and line

10bet App

App:

4.8

★★★★★

Download APP

10bet App

The 10Bet app is available for both Android and iOS devices, offering a convenient platform for live and line betting. With a welcome bonus of 100% up to $2000 and a minimum deposit of $10, it provides easy access to a wide range of cricket betting options. The app features live scores, live statistics, and a variety of daily cricket events. Players can also take advantage of 24/7 customer support and enjoy a cash-out option for added control over their bets.

Welcome bonus

100% up to $2000

Promocode:

No promo

Claim
Pros Cons
Live scores and statistics Not a great welcome offer compared to other platforms.
A lot of daily cricket betting options
Customer support 24/7 via app
One account for both app and website
Cash-out feature
Biometric login for security
Notifications for updates and events

1xBet App

App:

4.7

★★★★★

Download APP

1xBet App

The 1xBet app is secure and works on iOS, Android, and Windows. It holds a Curacao license and has no glitches or viruses. Payments are safe, and deposits start from 0.40 OMR. New players get a 120% bonus up to 50 OMR.

Welcome bonus

120% up to 50 OMR

Promocode:

No promo

Claim
Pros Cons
Biometric login for security Not all devices support the application.
Live scores and results
Notifications for updates
Easy navigation
Many cricket betting options
Fast withdrawals

The app is safe, reliable, and packed with features. It is a top choice for cricket bettors in Oman.

Playzilla App

App:

4.6

★★★★★

Download APP

Playzilla App

Playzilla is a modern betting app with many features. The app supports several languages and has live betting and virtual sports. It also has a clear sitemap and a useful FAQ section. New users get a 100% bonus up to 200 OMR and 200 free spins. The app works on both Android and iOS. You don’t need to install anything. The browser version also works on older devices.

Welcome bonus

100% up to 200 OMR + 200 FS

Promocode:

No promo

Claim
Pros Cons
Multiple languages No dedicated applications
Live betting and virtual sports
No storage needed for the app
Works on older devices
Notifications for new offers

888Starz App

App:

4.5

★★★★★

Download APP

888Starz App

888Starz is a reliable betting app with great features. It offers live and line betting, competitive odds, and many cricket events. New users can claim a 100% welcome bonus 100% up to €100. The app works smoothly on both Android and iOS devices. You can also use the browser version by adding the site to your home screen for easier access. 888Starz has a lot of promotions and offers customer support 24/7.

Welcome bonus

100% up to €100

Promocode:

No promo

Claim
Pros Cons
Live and line betting Customer support via app may take a bit longer than usual
Competitive odds
Add the site to your home screen for quick access
Easy-to-use interface
Customer support 24/7
No need for installation with browser version
Notifications for new promotions and offers
No need in updates

List of Online Cricket Betting Apps in Oman

Below is a list of the best cricket betting apps available in Oman. Each app has great features and welcome bonuses for Omani users.

Bookmaker

Welcome Bonus

Feature

1win

500% up to 180 OMR

Multi-language support

BC Game

120% up to 200 OMR + 5 Free Bets

Crypto payment options

10Bet

100% up to 25 OMR

Live scores and statistics

Playzilla

100% up to 200 OMR + 200 Free Spins

Great VIP Program

888Starz

100% up to €100

Live and line betting

1xBet

120 % up to 50 OMR

Live streaming option

This list shows the top cricket betting apps for Oman. The apps are easy to use and offer great bonuses.

4 Parameters to Rank Betting Apps on SportsCafe

The parameters used to rank betting apps on SportsCafe are carefully examined. These include security, bonuses, customer service, payment methods, app performance, and available features. Each factor is assessed to find the best online cricket betting app.

Bonus System for Everyone

Bonus System for Everyone.

Bookmakers offer bonuses to attract new clients and keep existing ones engaged. These bonuses can boost betting amounts and increase winning chances. We carefully review the terms and conditions, especially the wagering requirements, to ensure the bonuses are fair for users of the best betting app for cricket.

Mobile App Optimization

Mobile App Optimization.

A good mobile app should mirror all the functions found in the desktop version. This means users can access the same betting options, account settings, and live match updates on their phones. For example, bettors should be able to place bets, check live scores, and withdraw funds just as easily as they would on a computer.

License for Operating in Oman

License for Operating in Oman.

Bookmakers typically hold licenses from well-known authorities such as Malta, Curacao, or the UK. These licenses are important as they ensure the bookmaker operates under strict regulations. Licensed sites are regularly audited to guarantee fairness in betting odds and payouts. If a bookmaker lacks a license, it could be a sign of unreliable practices, and bettors might face issues with payments, security, or fairness. Always check for a valid license before using a betting site.

Customer Support Available 24/7

Customer Support Available 24/7.

Technical support is needed when issues like account problems, payment delays, or technical errors arise. It is important to have support available all day and night. Customers should be able to reach support through different methods, such as chat, phone, email, or social media. A helpful FAQ section can assist with common problems. Fast and dependable support helps keep the betting process smooth for players.

Cricket Betting App APK

We have selected the best cricket betting apps for Android in Oman. Each cricket betting APK app has been reviewed based on important features and reliability. Here are six recommended bookmakers:

  • 1Win
  • BC Game
  • 10Bet
  • Cricbaba
  • Playzilla
  • 888Starz
  • 1xBet

These apps give players good options for cricket betting in Oman.

Install Betting App for Android in 5 Steps

To download cricket betting app for Android, do the following:

  1. Go to the bookmaker's website to find the app.
  2. Allow installations from unknown sources in the device settings.
  3. Download the APK file to the phone.
  4. Open the file to start the installation.
  5. Install the app and launch it.

Now the app is ready to use for cricket betting.

Cricket Betting App for iOS

We have picked the best cricket betting apps for iOS in Oman. Each app has been checked for key features and performance. Here are six top bookmakers:

  • 1Win
  • BC Game
  • 10Bet
  • Cricbaba
  • Playzilla
  • 1xBet
  • 888Starz

These applications are great choices for cricket betting on iOS in Oman.

3 Steps for Installing App on iPhone

To install a cricket betting app for iPhone:

  1. Search for the app in the App Store or on the official website.
  2. Download it to the device.
  3. Open the app and log in to begin placing bets.

These steps help customers get started quickly.

Place Bets on Indian Premier League

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is very popular in Oman. Betting on IPL matches is simple through mobile apps. These apps make it easy to place bets from anywhere. Some of the best IPL cricket betting apps are:

  1. 1Win
  2. 888Starz
  3. Playzilla
  4. 1xBet
  5. BC Game
  6. 10Bet

Apps for Live Betting on Cricket

Live cricket betting apps give users an opportunity to place bets while matches are happening. Players can change their bets based on the game’s progress. Here are some top apps for live cricket betting:

App

Feature

1win

In-play betting with live updates

BC Game

Live cricket odds and stats

10Bet

Quick live betting interface

Playzilla

Real-time betting odds

888Starz

Live streaming and in-play betting

1xBet

Live scores and statistics

How to Start Betting via Mobile Phone?

Starting through mobile apps for cricket betting is easy. Here is a guide to help users:

  1. Registering an Account:Download the betting app from the official website or app store. After installation, open the app and find the registration button. Users can sign up using an email address, phone number, or social media accounts like Facebook or Google. Enter basic details such as name, date of birth, and contact information.
  2. Verifying Your Account:Some apps may ask users to verify their identity. This may involve uploading a government ID or a utility bill to confirm the user’s address. This step helps protect the account and prevents fraud.
  3. Making a Deposit:To place a bet, clients need to deposit funds into their account. Payment methods like credit/debit cards (Visa, MasterCard), e-wallets (PayPal, Skrill), and bank transfers are common. Mobile payment methods such as UPI, Google Pay, and PhonePe are also available. Users must meet the minimum deposit requirement. Most deposits are processed quickly.
  4. Placing Your Bet:After funding the account, users can browse cricket events. They can select the match and the bet type. After entering the amount to wager, the bet is confirmed.
  5. Withdrawing Winnings:To withdraw winnings, players can use similar methods as deposits. Some apps allow quick withdrawals.

This guide helps players start betting on cricket using mobile apps with ease.

Popular Tournaments for Cricket Betting in Oman

In Oman, customers can place bets on many cricket tournaments through mobile apps. Betting through the app is just as easy as using the website, and even more convenient. Some of the most popular tournaments to bet on include the IPL, ICC World Cup, T20 World Cup, and Big Bash League.

IPL (Indian Premier League)

The IPL is a major cricket tournament in India. It features teams from different regions competing in a T20 format. Kolkata Knight Riders are the current champions, having won their 3rd title. This event attracts a lot of attention from players and bettors across the world.

T20 World Cup

The T20 World Cup is a major international cricket event. It features teams from around the world competing in a fast format. India is the current champion with their second title. The tournament attracts many cricket fans and bettors alike.

Pakistan Super League (PSL)

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is a T20 cricket tournament with teams from Pakistan. It has gained popularity, attracting both local and international players. Islamabad United is the current champion with three titles. This tournament draws the attention from bettors who enjoy the action and the competition.

Big Bash League (BBL)

The Big Bash League (BBL) is a T20 cricket competition in Australia with 8 teams. It is a popular league with many fans. Brisbane Heat are the current champions, having won their second title. Cricket betting apps in Nepal allow users to place bets on this league.

Asia Cup

The Asia Cup is a cricket tournament featuring 6 teams from Asia. It is played in both ODI and T20 formats. India are the current champions, having won the title 8 times. This tournament is widely followed by cricket fans across the region.

Best Welcome Bonuses for Registration

Many cricket betting sites have great welcome bonuses for new players. These bonuses help players start their betting with extra money or free bets. Players should always check the terms, especially the wagering requirements, to fully understand how to use these bonuses. Here are some of the best welcome bonuses from popular bookmakers:

Bookmaker

Welcome Bonus

1win

500% up to 180 OMR

BC Game

120% up to 200 OMR

10Bet

100% up to $2000

Playzilla

100% up to 200 OMR + 200 free spins

888Starz

100% up to €100

1xBet

120 % up to 50 OMR

Deposit and Withdrawal Methods

Cricket betting apps in Oman accept most payment methods, including the Omani rial (OMR). Players can deposit and withdraw money easily using these options. Here are 10 payment methods available in Oman for real money cricket betting apps:

  • Visa
  • MasterCard
  • Skrill
  • Neteller
  • PayPal
  • MuchBetter
  • MiFinity
  • Bank Transfers
  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum

These methods allow Omani bettors to handle transactions quickly and securely.

How to Make the First Deposit?

To deposit in a cricket betting app, first log in to your account. Then go to the "Deposit" section. Choose a payment method, such as bank transfer, credit card, or e-wallet. Enter the amount you wish to deposit and fill in the necessary details. Finally, confirm the transaction. The funds will appear in your account once the deposit is complete.

Advantages of Using Mobile App

Mobile apps are more convenient than using the web version. They load faster and make it easier to place bets, get notifications, and complete transactions securely.

Feature

Mobile App

Web Version

Speed

Loads faster

Slower loading times

Accessibility

Can be used anywhere, anytime

Needs internet connection

Notifications

Gets push notifications

No push notifications

Security

Strong security features

Standard security features

User Interface

Designed for mobile screens

Designed for desktops

Transaction Processing

Quick and secure

Can be slower

Data Usage

Uses less data

Uses more data

Battery Consumption

Saves battery

Uses more battery

Multi-tasking

Easy to switch between tasks

Harder to multitask

Updates

Updates automatically

Updates need to be done manually

SportsCafe Conclusion: The Best Bookmaker

SportsCafe Conclusion: The Best Bookmaker.

SportsCafe ranks 1win as the best cricket betting app. It has apps for iOS, Android, Mac OS, and Windows. This makes it easy for users to access the app on different devices. 1win also gives a special bonus for app installation. The interface is clean and simple to navigate. The app is safe and secure for all transactions. With these features, 1win is the top choice for cricket betting.

FAQ

Are betting apps legal in Oman?

Betting apps are not clearly regulated in Oman. However, many people use international apps. It’s best to check local laws for updates.

Which is the best cricket betting app for Oman?

1win is the top choice for cricket betting in Oman. It has a simple interface, secure payments, and many useful features.

Are apps on Android safe or not?

Most cricket betting apps on Android are safe. Always download from trusted sources like official app stores to avoid security risks.

Do I need to create a new account in the app?

No, users can log in with the same account from the website. A new account is not needed for the app.

Post Author

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Faraz Gupta

Description: Faraz Gupta is an experienced journalist and consultant specializing in the iGaming industry. Holding degrees in law (2011) and journalism (2018), he worked as a journalist for a major iGaming network from 2016 to 2022, focusing on gambling legislation, news, and reviews. Since 2022, Gupta has written over 2,000 articles, attended trade exhibitions, and consulted on major gambling projects. He provides analytical reviews, strategies, and legislative insights into the betting and casino sectors, aiming to deliver credible and informative content to help readers make informed decisions in the dynamic gambling industry.

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