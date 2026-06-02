Best Cricket Betting Apps in Oman (June 2026)

Cricket is very popular in Oman, and many people enjoy betting on it. Around 90% of bettors use their phones to place bets. Mobile apps are a preferred choice because they are easy to use, provide quick access, and allow bettors to manage their accounts. These apps also let users place live bets and claim bonuses. Sportscafe has carefully reviewed and ranked the best cricket betting apps in Oman for June 2026. These apps stand out because they have simple designs, safe payment methods, and a wide selection of cricket events.

Best Cricket Betting Apps

Top Real Money Cricket Betting Apps in Oman Our experts have picked the best cricket betting apps in Oman. They looked at important factors like security, payment methods, and the range of cricket events. #1 1win 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 500% up to 180 OMR Promo code No promo Join Read Review #2 BC game 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 120% up to 200 OMR Promo code No promo Join Read Review #3 10bet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 100% up to $2000 Promo code No promo Join Read Review #4 1xbet 4.7 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 120% up to 50 OMR Promo code No promo Join Read Review #5 Playzilla 4.6 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 100% up to 200 OMR + 200 FS Promo code No promo Join Read Review #6 888starz 4.5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 100% up to €100 Promo code No promo Join Read Review

Betting Apps Review The top cricket betting apps for Oman were selected after a detailed analysis of various factors. These included app security, user convenience, bonus systems, updates, and the range of cricket events. Pros and cons for each app were also evaluated. Key features and benefits were highlighted to make sure these apps meet high standards. Below, a review of each app is presented. These apps are considered the best earn money apps for cricket betting and provide reliable platforms for bettors in Oman. 1Win App App: 5 ★★★★★ Download APP 1Win App The 1Win app stands out as the best cricket betting app for Omani players. It has a clean interface and supports multiple languages, making it accessible to a wide range of users. The app is available for iOS, Android, Mac OS, and Windows devices. The minimum deposit is 5 OMR, and users can enjoy a welcome bonus of 500% up to 180 OMR. The app is designed to offer smooth navigation for both beginners and experienced bettors. Welcome bonus 500% up to 180 OMR Promocode: No promo Claim Pros Cons Special bonus for app installation Older devices may not support the app, but users can still access the platform via the browser version. Dedicated apps for iOS, Android, Mac OS, and Windows Live and line betting via the app Cash-out feature for in-play betting A wide selection of cricket betting options Great user interface BC Game App App: 4.9 ★★★★★ Download APP BC Game App BC Game offers a straightforward and user-friendly app for cricket betting. The welcome bonus is 120% up to 200 OMR, with a minimum deposit of just 3 OMR (crypto equivalent). The app has low system requirements, and there is no need for installations or updates. Players can enjoy live and line cricket betting with smooth performance and no glitches. Notifications keep users informed of important events and betting opportunities, making it an ideal choice for those who want an easy and efficient betting experience. Welcome bonus 120% up to 200 OMR Promocode: No promo Claim Pros Cons No storage required Not all countries can access the platform. Low system requirements No installation needed Push notifications for events Smooth performance with no glitches No updates necessary Cricket betting options in live and line 10bet App App: 4.8 ★★★★★ Download APP 10bet App The 10Bet app is available for both Android and iOS devices, offering a convenient platform for live and line betting. With a welcome bonus of 100% up to $2000 and a minimum deposit of $10, it provides easy access to a wide range of cricket betting options. The app features live scores, live statistics, and a variety of daily cricket events. Players can also take advantage of 24/7 customer support and enjoy a cash-out option for added control over their bets. Welcome bonus 100% up to $2000 Promocode: No promo Claim Pros Cons Live scores and statistics Not a great welcome offer compared to other platforms. A lot of daily cricket betting options Customer support 24/7 via app One account for both app and website Cash-out feature Biometric login for security Notifications for updates and events 1xBet App App: 4.7 ★★★★★ Download APP 1xBet App The 1xBet app is secure and works on iOS, Android, and Windows. It holds a Curacao license and has no glitches or viruses. Payments are safe, and deposits start from 0.40 OMR. New players get a 120% bonus up to 50 OMR. Welcome bonus 120% up to 50 OMR Promocode: No promo Claim Pros Cons Biometric login for security Not all devices support the application. Live scores and results Notifications for updates Easy navigation Many cricket betting options Fast withdrawals The app is safe, reliable, and packed with features. It is a top choice for cricket bettors in Oman. Playzilla App App: 4.6 ★★★★★ Download APP Playzilla App Playzilla is a modern betting app with many features. The app supports several languages and has live betting and virtual sports. It also has a clear sitemap and a useful FAQ section. New users get a 100% bonus up to 200 OMR and 200 free spins. The app works on both Android and iOS. You don’t need to install anything. The browser version also works on older devices. Welcome bonus 100% up to 200 OMR + 200 FS Promocode: No promo Claim Pros Cons Multiple languages No dedicated applications Live betting and virtual sports No storage needed for the app Works on older devices Notifications for new offers 888Starz App App: 4.5 ★★★★★ Download APP 888Starz App 888Starz is a reliable betting app with great features. It offers live and line betting, competitive odds, and many cricket events. New users can claim a 100% welcome bonus 100% up to €100. The app works smoothly on both Android and iOS devices. You can also use the browser version by adding the site to your home screen for easier access. 888Starz has a lot of promotions and offers customer support 24/7. Welcome bonus 100% up to €100 Promocode: No promo Claim Pros Cons Live and line betting Customer support via app may take a bit longer than usual Competitive odds Add the site to your home screen for quick access Easy-to-use interface Customer support 24/7 No need for installation with browser version Notifications for new promotions and offers No need in updates

List of Online Cricket Betting Apps in Oman Below is a list of the best cricket betting apps available in Oman. Each app has great features and welcome bonuses for Omani users. Bookmaker Welcome Bonus Feature 1win 500% up to 180 OMR Multi-language support BC Game 120% up to 200 OMR + 5 Free Bets Crypto payment options 10Bet 100% up to 25 OMR Live scores and statistics Playzilla 100% up to 200 OMR + 200 Free Spins Great VIP Program 888Starz 100% up to €100 Live and line betting 1xBet 120 % up to 50 OMR Live streaming option This list shows the top cricket betting apps for Oman. The apps are easy to use and offer great bonuses.

4 Parameters to Rank Betting Apps on SportsCafe The parameters used to rank betting apps on SportsCafe are carefully examined. These include security, bonuses, customer service, payment methods, app performance, and available features. Each factor is assessed to find the best online cricket betting app. Bonus System for Everyone Bookmakers offer bonuses to attract new clients and keep existing ones engaged. These bonuses can boost betting amounts and increase winning chances. We carefully review the terms and conditions, especially the wagering requirements, to ensure the bonuses are fair for users of the best betting app for cricket. Mobile App Optimization A good mobile app should mirror all the functions found in the desktop version. This means users can access the same betting options, account settings, and live match updates on their phones. For example, bettors should be able to place bets, check live scores, and withdraw funds just as easily as they would on a computer. License for Operating in Oman Bookmakers typically hold licenses from well-known authorities such as Malta, Curacao, or the UK. These licenses are important as they ensure the bookmaker operates under strict regulations. Licensed sites are regularly audited to guarantee fairness in betting odds and payouts. If a bookmaker lacks a license, it could be a sign of unreliable practices, and bettors might face issues with payments, security, or fairness. Always check for a valid license before using a betting site. Customer Support Available 24/7 Technical support is needed when issues like account problems, payment delays, or technical errors arise. It is important to have support available all day and night. Customers should be able to reach support through different methods, such as chat, phone, email, or social media. A helpful FAQ section can assist with common problems. Fast and dependable support helps keep the betting process smooth for players.

Cricket Betting App APK We have selected the best cricket betting apps for Android in Oman. Each cricket betting APK app has been reviewed based on important features and reliability. Here are six recommended bookmakers: 1Win

BC Game

10Bet

Cricbaba

Playzilla

888Starz

1xBet These apps give players good options for cricket betting in Oman. Install Betting App for Android in 5 Steps To download cricket betting app for Android, do the following: Go to the bookmaker's website to find the app. Allow installations from unknown sources in the device settings. Download the APK file to the phone. Open the file to start the installation. Install the app and launch it. Now the app is ready to use for cricket betting.

Cricket Betting App for iOS We have picked the best cricket betting apps for iOS in Oman. Each app has been checked for key features and performance. Here are six top bookmakers: 1Win

BC Game

10Bet

Cricbaba

Playzilla

1xBet

888Starz These applications are great choices for cricket betting on iOS in Oman. 3 Steps for Installing App on iPhone To install a cricket betting app for iPhone: Search for the app in the App Store or on the official website. Download it to the device. Open the app and log in to begin placing bets. These steps help customers get started quickly.

Place Bets on Indian Premier League The Indian Premier League (IPL) is very popular in Oman. Betting on IPL matches is simple through mobile apps. These apps make it easy to place bets from anywhere. Some of the best IPL cricket betting apps are: 1Win 888Starz Playzilla 1xBet BC Game 10Bet

Apps for Live Betting on Cricket Live cricket betting apps give users an opportunity to place bets while matches are happening. Players can change their bets based on the game’s progress. Here are some top apps for live cricket betting: App Feature 1win In-play betting with live updates BC Game Live cricket odds and stats 10Bet Quick live betting interface Playzilla Real-time betting odds 888Starz Live streaming and in-play betting 1xBet Live scores and statistics

How to Start Betting via Mobile Phone? Starting through mobile apps for cricket betting is easy. Here is a guide to help users: Registering an Account:Download the betting app from the official website or app store. After installation, open the app and find the registration button. Users can sign up using an email address, phone number, or social media accounts like Facebook or Google. Enter basic details such as name, date of birth, and contact information. Verifying Your Account:Some apps may ask users to verify their identity. This may involve uploading a government ID or a utility bill to confirm the user’s address. This step helps protect the account and prevents fraud. Making a Deposit:To place a bet, clients need to deposit funds into their account. Payment methods like credit/debit cards (Visa, MasterCard), e-wallets (PayPal, Skrill), and bank transfers are common. Mobile payment methods such as UPI, Google Pay, and PhonePe are also available. Users must meet the minimum deposit requirement. Most deposits are processed quickly. Placing Your Bet:After funding the account, users can browse cricket events. They can select the match and the bet type. After entering the amount to wager, the bet is confirmed. Withdrawing Winnings:To withdraw winnings, players can use similar methods as deposits. Some apps allow quick withdrawals. This guide helps players start betting on cricket using mobile apps with ease.

Popular Tournaments for Cricket Betting in Oman In Oman, customers can place bets on many cricket tournaments through mobile apps. Betting through the app is just as easy as using the website, and even more convenient. Some of the most popular tournaments to bet on include the IPL, ICC World Cup, T20 World Cup, and Big Bash League. IPL (Indian Premier League) The IPL is a major cricket tournament in India. It features teams from different regions competing in a T20 format. Kolkata Knight Riders are the current champions, having won their 3rd title. This event attracts a lot of attention from players and bettors across the world. T20 World Cup The T20 World Cup is a major international cricket event. It features teams from around the world competing in a fast format. India is the current champion with their second title. The tournament attracts many cricket fans and bettors alike. Pakistan Super League (PSL) The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is a T20 cricket tournament with teams from Pakistan. It has gained popularity, attracting both local and international players. Islamabad United is the current champion with three titles. This tournament draws the attention from bettors who enjoy the action and the competition. Big Bash League (BBL) The Big Bash League (BBL) is a T20 cricket competition in Australia with 8 teams. It is a popular league with many fans. Brisbane Heat are the current champions, having won their second title. Cricket betting apps in Nepal allow users to place bets on this league. Asia Cup The Asia Cup is a cricket tournament featuring 6 teams from Asia. It is played in both ODI and T20 formats. India are the current champions, having won the title 8 times. This tournament is widely followed by cricket fans across the region.

Best Welcome Bonuses for Registration Many cricket betting sites have great welcome bonuses for new players. These bonuses help players start their betting with extra money or free bets. Players should always check the terms, especially the wagering requirements, to fully understand how to use these bonuses. Here are some of the best welcome bonuses from popular bookmakers: Bookmaker Welcome Bonus 1win 500% up to 180 OMR BC Game 120% up to 200 OMR 10Bet 100% up to $2000 Playzilla 100% up to 200 OMR + 200 free spins 888Starz 100% up to €100 1xBet 120 % up to 50 OMR

Deposit and Withdrawal Methods Cricket betting apps in Oman accept most payment methods, including the Omani rial (OMR). Players can deposit and withdraw money easily using these options. Here are 10 payment methods available in Oman for real money cricket betting apps: Visa

MasterCard

Skrill

Neteller

PayPal

MuchBetter

MiFinity

Bank Transfers

Bitcoin

Ethereum These methods allow Omani bettors to handle transactions quickly and securely.

How to Make the First Deposit? To deposit in a cricket betting app, first log in to your account. Then go to the "Deposit" section. Choose a payment method, such as bank transfer, credit card, or e-wallet. Enter the amount you wish to deposit and fill in the necessary details. Finally, confirm the transaction. The funds will appear in your account once the deposit is complete.

Advantages of Using Mobile App Mobile apps are more convenient than using the web version. They load faster and make it easier to place bets, get notifications, and complete transactions securely. Feature Mobile App Web Version Speed Loads faster Slower loading times Accessibility Can be used anywhere, anytime Needs internet connection Notifications Gets push notifications No push notifications Security Strong security features Standard security features User Interface Designed for mobile screens Designed for desktops Transaction Processing Quick and secure Can be slower Data Usage Uses less data Uses more data Battery Consumption Saves battery Uses more battery Multi-tasking Easy to switch between tasks Harder to multitask Updates Updates automatically Updates need to be done manually

SportsCafe Conclusion: The Best Bookmaker SportsCafe ranks 1win as the best cricket betting app. It has apps for iOS, Android, Mac OS, and Windows. This makes it easy for users to access the app on different devices. 1win also gives a special bonus for app installation. The interface is clean and simple to navigate. The app is safe and secure for all transactions. With these features, 1win is the top choice for cricket betting.