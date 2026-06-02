Cricket is very popular in Oman, and many people enjoy betting on it. Around 90% of bettors use their phones to place bets. Mobile apps are a preferred choice because they are easy to use, provide quick access, and allow bettors to manage their accounts. These apps also let users place live bets and claim bonuses. Sportscafe has carefully reviewed and ranked the best cricket betting apps in Oman for June 2026. These apps stand out because they have simple designs, safe payment methods, and a wide selection of cricket events.
The top cricket betting apps for Oman were selected after a detailed analysis of various factors. These included app security, user convenience, bonus systems, updates, and the range of cricket events. Pros and cons for each app were also evaluated. Key features and benefits were highlighted to make sure these apps meet high standards. Below, a review of each app is presented. These apps are considered the best earn money apps for cricket betting and provide reliable platforms for bettors in Oman.
The 1Win app stands out as the best cricket betting app for Omani players. It has a clean interface and supports multiple languages, making it accessible to a wide range of users. The app is available for iOS, Android, Mac OS, and Windows devices. The minimum deposit is 5 OMR, and users can enjoy a welcome bonus of 500% up to 180 OMR. The app is designed to offer smooth navigation for both beginners and experienced bettors.
BC Game offers a straightforward and user-friendly app for cricket betting. The welcome bonus is 120% up to 200 OMR, with a minimum deposit of just 3 OMR (crypto equivalent). The app has low system requirements, and there is no need for installations or updates. Players can enjoy live and line cricket betting with smooth performance and no glitches. Notifications keep users informed of important events and betting opportunities, making it an ideal choice for those who want an easy and efficient betting experience.
The 10Bet app is available for both Android and iOS devices, offering a convenient platform for live and line betting. With a welcome bonus of 100% up to $2000 and a minimum deposit of $10, it provides easy access to a wide range of cricket betting options. The app features live scores, live statistics, and a variety of daily cricket events. Players can also take advantage of 24/7 customer support and enjoy a cash-out option for added control over their bets.
The 1xBet app is secure and works on iOS, Android, and Windows. It holds a Curacao license and has no glitches or viruses. Payments are safe, and deposits start from 0.40 OMR. New players get a 120% bonus up to 50 OMR.
Playzilla is a modern betting app with many features. The app supports several languages and has live betting and virtual sports. It also has a clear sitemap and a useful FAQ section. New users get a 100% bonus up to 200 OMR and 200 free spins. The app works on both Android and iOS. You don’t need to install anything. The browser version also works on older devices.
888Starz is a reliable betting app with great features. It offers live and line betting, competitive odds, and many cricket events. New users can claim a 100% welcome bonus 100% up to €100. The app works smoothly on both Android and iOS devices. You can also use the browser version by adding the site to your home screen for easier access. 888Starz has a lot of promotions and offers customer support 24/7.
Customer support via app may take a bit longer than usual
Competitive odds
Add the site to your home screen for quick access
Easy-to-use interface
Customer support 24/7
No need for installation with browser version
Notifications for new promotions and offers
No need in updates
List of Online Cricket Betting Apps in Oman
Below is a list of the best cricket betting apps available in Oman. Each app has great features and welcome bonuses for Omani users.
Bookmaker
Welcome Bonus
Feature
1win
500% up to 180 OMR
Multi-language support
BC Game
120% up to 200 OMR + 5 Free Bets
Crypto payment options
10Bet
100% up to 25 OMR
Live scores and statistics
Playzilla
100% up to 200 OMR + 200 Free Spins
Great VIP Program
888Starz
100% up to €100
Live and line betting
1xBet
120 % up to 50 OMR
Live streaming option
This list shows the top cricket betting apps for Oman. The apps are easy to use and offer great bonuses.
4 Parameters to Rank Betting Apps on SportsCafe
The parameters used to rank betting apps on SportsCafe are carefully examined. These include security, bonuses, customer service, payment methods, app performance, and available features. Each factor is assessed to find the best online cricket betting app.
Bonus System for Everyone
Bookmakers offer bonuses to attract new clients and keep existing ones engaged. These bonuses can boost betting amounts and increase winning chances. We carefully review the terms and conditions, especially the wagering requirements, to ensure the bonuses are fair for users of the best betting app for cricket.
Mobile App Optimization
A good mobile app should mirror all the functions found in the desktop version. This means users can access the same betting options, account settings, and live match updates on their phones. For example, bettors should be able to place bets, check live scores, and withdraw funds just as easily as they would on a computer.
License for Operating in Oman
Bookmakers typically hold licenses from well-known authorities such as Malta, Curacao, or the UK. These licenses are important as they ensure the bookmaker operates under strict regulations. Licensed sites are regularly audited to guarantee fairness in betting odds and payouts. If a bookmaker lacks a license, it could be a sign of unreliable practices, and bettors might face issues with payments, security, or fairness. Always check for a valid license before using a betting site.
Customer Support Available 24/7
Technical support is needed when issues like account problems, payment delays, or technical errors arise. It is important to have support available all day and night. Customers should be able to reach support through different methods, such as chat, phone, email, or social media. A helpful FAQ section can assist with common problems. Fast and dependable support helps keep the betting process smooth for players.
Cricket Betting App APK
We have selected the best cricket betting apps for Android in Oman. Each cricket betting APK app has been reviewed based on important features and reliability. Here are six recommended bookmakers:
1Win
BC Game
10Bet
Cricbaba
Playzilla
888Starz
1xBet
These apps give players good options for cricket betting in Oman.
Install Betting App for Android in 5 Steps
To download cricket betting app for Android, do the following:
Go to the bookmaker's website to find the app.
Allow installations from unknown sources in the device settings.
Download the APK file to the phone.
Open the file to start the installation.
Install the app and launch it.
Now the app is ready to use for cricket betting.
Cricket Betting App for iOS
We have picked the best cricket betting apps for iOS in Oman. Each app has been checked for key features and performance. Here are six top bookmakers:
1Win
BC Game
10Bet
Cricbaba
Playzilla
1xBet
888Starz
These applications are great choices for cricket betting on iOS in Oman.
3 Steps for Installing App on iPhone
To install a cricket betting app for iPhone:
Search for the app in the App Store or on the official website.
Download it to the device.
Open the app and log in to begin placing bets.
These steps help customers get started quickly.
Place Bets on Indian Premier League
The Indian Premier League (IPL) is very popular in Oman. Betting on IPL matches is simple through mobile apps. These apps make it easy to place bets from anywhere. Some of the best IPL cricket betting apps are:
1Win
888Starz
Playzilla
1xBet
BC Game
10Bet
Apps for Live Betting on Cricket
Live cricket betting apps give users an opportunity to place bets while matches are happening. Players can change their bets based on the game’s progress. Here are some top apps for live cricket betting:
App
Feature
1win
In-play betting with live updates
BC Game
Live cricket odds and stats
10Bet
Quick live betting interface
Playzilla
Real-time betting odds
888Starz
Live streaming and in-play betting
1xBet
Live scores and statistics
How to Start Betting via Mobile Phone?
Starting through mobile apps for cricket betting is easy. Here is a guide to help users:
Registering an Account:Download the betting app from the official website or app store. After installation, open the app and find the registration button. Users can sign up using an email address, phone number, or social media accounts like Facebook or Google. Enter basic details such as name, date of birth, and contact information.
Verifying Your Account:Some apps may ask users to verify their identity. This may involve uploading a government ID or a utility bill to confirm the user’s address. This step helps protect the account and prevents fraud.
Making a Deposit:To place a bet, clients need to deposit funds into their account. Payment methods like credit/debit cards (Visa, MasterCard), e-wallets (PayPal, Skrill), and bank transfers are common. Mobile payment methods such as UPI, Google Pay, and PhonePe are also available. Users must meet the minimum deposit requirement. Most deposits are processed quickly.
Placing Your Bet:After funding the account, users can browse cricket events. They can select the match and the bet type. After entering the amount to wager, the bet is confirmed.
Withdrawing Winnings:To withdraw winnings, players can use similar methods as deposits. Some apps allow quick withdrawals.
This guide helps players start betting on cricket using mobile apps with ease.
Popular Tournaments for Cricket Betting in Oman
In Oman, customers can place bets on many cricket tournaments through mobile apps. Betting through the app is just as easy as using the website, and even more convenient. Some of the most popular tournaments to bet on include the IPL, ICC World Cup, T20 World Cup, and Big Bash League.
IPL (Indian Premier League)
The IPL is a major cricket tournament in India. It features teams from different regions competing in a T20 format. Kolkata Knight Riders are the current champions, having won their 3rd title. This event attracts a lot of attention from players and bettors across the world.
T20 World Cup
The T20 World Cup is a major international cricket event. It features teams from around the world competing in a fast format. India is the current champion with their second title. The tournament attracts many cricket fans and bettors alike.
Pakistan Super League (PSL)
The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is a T20 cricket tournament with teams from Pakistan. It has gained popularity, attracting both local and international players. Islamabad United is the current champion with three titles. This tournament draws the attention from bettors who enjoy the action and the competition.
Big Bash League (BBL)
The Big Bash League (BBL) is a T20 cricket competition in Australia with 8 teams. It is a popular league with many fans. Brisbane Heat are the current champions, having won their second title. Cricket betting apps in Nepal allow users to place bets on this league.
Asia Cup
The Asia Cup is a cricket tournament featuring 6 teams from Asia. It is played in both ODI and T20 formats. India are the current champions, having won the title 8 times. This tournament is widely followed by cricket fans across the region.
Best Welcome Bonuses for Registration
Many cricket betting sites have great welcome bonuses for new players. These bonuses help players start their betting with extra money or free bets. Players should always check the terms, especially the wagering requirements, to fully understand how to use these bonuses. Here are some of the best welcome bonuses from popular bookmakers:
Bookmaker
Welcome Bonus
1win
500% up to 180 OMR
BC Game
120% up to 200 OMR
10Bet
100% up to $2000
Playzilla
100% up to 200 OMR + 200 free spins
888Starz
100% up to €100
1xBet
120 % up to 50 OMR
Deposit and Withdrawal Methods
Cricket betting apps in Oman accept most payment methods, including the Omani rial (OMR). Players can deposit and withdraw money easily using these options. Here are 10 payment methods available in Oman for real money cricket betting apps:
Visa
MasterCard
Skrill
Neteller
PayPal
MuchBetter
MiFinity
Bank Transfers
Bitcoin
Ethereum
These methods allow Omani bettors to handle transactions quickly and securely.
How to Make the First Deposit?
To deposit in a cricket betting app, first log in to your account. Then go to the "Deposit" section. Choose a payment method, such as bank transfer, credit card, or e-wallet. Enter the amount you wish to deposit and fill in the necessary details. Finally, confirm the transaction. The funds will appear in your account once the deposit is complete.
Advantages of Using Mobile App
Mobile apps are more convenient than using the web version. They load faster and make it easier to place bets, get notifications, and complete transactions securely.
Feature
Mobile App
Web Version
Speed
Loads faster
Slower loading times
Accessibility
Can be used anywhere, anytime
Needs internet connection
Notifications
Gets push notifications
No push notifications
Security
Strong security features
Standard security features
User Interface
Designed for mobile screens
Designed for desktops
Transaction Processing
Quick and secure
Can be slower
Data Usage
Uses less data
Uses more data
Battery Consumption
Saves battery
Uses more battery
Multi-tasking
Easy to switch between tasks
Harder to multitask
Updates
Updates automatically
Updates need to be done manually
SportsCafe Conclusion: The Best Bookmaker
SportsCafe ranks 1win as the best cricket betting app. It has apps for iOS, Android, Mac OS, and Windows. This makes it easy for users to access the app on different devices. 1win also gives a special bonus for app installation. The interface is clean and simple to navigate. The app is safe and secure for all transactions. With these features, 1win is the top choice for cricket betting.
FAQ
Are betting apps legal in Oman?
Betting apps are not clearly regulated in Oman. However, many people use international apps. It’s best to check local laws for updates.
Which is the best cricket betting app for Oman?
1win is the top choice for cricket betting in Oman. It has a simple interface, secure payments, and many useful features.
Are apps on Android safe or not?
Most cricket betting apps on Android are safe. Always download from trusted sources like official app stores to avoid security risks.
Do I need to create a new account in the app?
No, users can log in with the same account from the website. A new account is not needed for the app.
Description: Faraz Gupta is an experienced journalist and consultant specializing in the iGaming industry. Holding degrees in law (2011) and journalism (2018), he worked as a journalist for a major iGaming network from 2016 to 2022, focusing on gambling legislation, news, and reviews.
Since 2022, Gupta has written over 2,000 articles, attended trade exhibitions, and consulted on major gambling projects. He provides analytical reviews, strategies, and legislative insights into the betting and casino sectors, aiming to deliver credible and informative content to help readers make informed decisions in the dynamic gambling industry.