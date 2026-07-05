Aaron Paul Gillespie
all rounder
|Full name:
|Aaron Paul Gillespie
|Nationality:
|Ireland
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|10
|9
|13
|Innings
|2
|1
|0
|Overs
|10.0
|2.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|2
|0
|0
|Runs
|27
|14
|0
|Wickets
|2
|2
|0
|Avg
|13.5
|7
|0
|SR
|30
|6
|0
|Eco
|2.7
|7
|0
|BB
|2
|2
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|10
|9
|13
|Innings
|15
|7
|12
|Not outs
|1
|0
|1
|Runs
|265
|90
|199
|Balls Faced
|661
|168
|183
|Avg
|18.92
|12.85
|18.09
|SR
|40.09
|53.57
|108.74
|Fours
|34
|11
|17
|Fifties
|2
|1
|1
|Sixies
|2
|0
|8
|Highest
|57
|54
|80
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0