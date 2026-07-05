Aaron Paul Gillespie

Aaron Paul Gillespie

all rounder

Full name:Aaron Paul Gillespie
Nationality:Ireland
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2023 Teams

North-West Warriors

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches10913
Innings210
Overs10.02.00
Balls---
Maidens200
Runs27140
Wickets220
Avg13.570
SR3060
Eco2.770
BB220
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches10913
Innings15712
Not outs101
Runs26590199
Balls Faced661168183
Avg18.9212.8518.09
SR40.0953.57108.74
Fours341117
Fifties211
Sixies208
Highest575480
Hundreds000

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