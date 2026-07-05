Abdulsamad Stanikzai

Abdulsamad Stanikzai

all rounder

Full name:Abdulsamad Stanikzai
Nationality:Germany
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm fast

Teams

2023 Teams

Usg Chemnitz

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches55
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches55
Innings55
Not outs00
Runs7171
Balls Faced8888
Avg14.214.2
SR80.6880.68
Fours44
Fifties00
Sixies33
Highest2424
Hundreds00

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