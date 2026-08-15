Devdutt Padikkal has now made a strong statement to the Indian selectors. They will now have to think not once but twice before they bring back Sai Sudharsan to the team. While Padikkal has been in a good form lately, whether it was IPL or Test format, he still aims to make his spot permanent in the team. He now has the chance to use his skills in the Sri Lanka series, and eventually be a part of the team against New Zealand.