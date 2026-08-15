Devdutt Padikkal Creates History With Test Century on Independence Day
Devdutt Padikkal has turned the 80th Independence Day to a historical moment for him. In the first Test match against Sri Lanka, he went on to smash a ton for the team. This also makes him the first batsman to score Test ton for India on 15 August.
The Test match between India and Sri Lanka is being played at Galle, and it is a historical occasion, as India plays a game on Independence day. After a long time, an Indian batsman has been able to do something which no other batter did ever in the history of the game.
And the player who scripted history is none other than Devdutt Padikkal. He went on to smash his maiden Test century for the Indian team on the occasion of Independence Day. This has been something which was achieved by no other Indian batsmen in the longest format of the game.
He took over the number three spot when Sai Sudharsan was deemed unavailable for the series and also didn't play in the warm-up match. Even though he came in the place of Sudharsan, he has been able to showcase his fine performances on Day 1 to trouble the Sri Lankan team with his fine class.
Our Take
Devdutt Padikkal has now made a strong statement to the Indian selectors. They will now have to think not once but twice before they bring back Sai Sudharsan to the team. While Padikkal has been in a good form lately, whether it was IPL or Test format, he still aims to make his spot permanent in the team. He now has the chance to use his skills in the Sri Lanka series, and eventually be a part of the team against New Zealand.
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