Sarfaraz Khan or Dhruv Jurel? India Face BIG Selection Dilemma
Sarfaraz Khan didn't make it to the playing XI for the Indian team. In his place, the team decided to go with Dhruv Jurel batting at number six. With impressive figures in the first class format and his ability to play spin, he could have been a better choice.
The Indian team is already doing well in the first Test match against Sri Lanka. By the time the Tea break was taken, India had already reached the mark of 197 runs for the loss of one wicket. And it should be noted that none of the wickets has been taken by the bowlers, with Jaiswal being run out.
However, the Indian fans are still having a concern, and it is about Sarfaraz Khan not being selected. He was picked as a replacement for Sai Sudharsan for the very first time since 2024. And fans thought that he would be able to make his comeback for the team soon.
Instead, the team decided to go with Dhruv Jurel at number six, and Sarfaraz Khan has to sit in the dugout once again, like he did in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Even after having such good figures in domestic cricket, he has not been able to receive much opportunities for the Indian team.
Our Take
Sarfaraz Khan does deserve his chance to make a comeback for the Indian team as soon as possible. However, his participation will clearly depend on how Dhruv Jurel will be able to perform in this game. If Jurel is able to score well without any issues, it is unlikely that the fans could see Sarfaraz Khan being a part of the playing XI even in the second Test.
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