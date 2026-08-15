Cricketer Texted His Girlfriend During Match, BCCI Hits Him With ₹1 Lakh Fine
The BCCI has completed a major crackdown, as they have caught a player texting his girlfriend during a match. He accessed his phone in a restricted area, as the BCCI officials took charge of this matter for a fine. While a two year ban was on the cards, he escaped with a 1 lakh rupees fine.
A Tamil Nadu player, who also plays Ranji Trophy for the team, has been handed over a massive fine of 1 lakh rupees for breaching the protocols. He was using his phone to text his girlfriend during a Tamil Nadu Premier League clash. The device was being used in the PMOA area (Players and Match Officials Area).
This area is strictly being monitored by the BCCI Anti-corruption officials, who caught him at the moment and eventually decided to take some actions. While he also could have been handed over a two year ban from the game, the BCCI decided to let him go with a fine.
So, the BCCI officials have imposed a 1 lakh rupees fine on the player. As of now, it has not been revealed which player has been charged with the same.
Our Take
The incident of the BCCI handing a 1 lakh rupees fine to a player shows how much the board is working to ensure that things go well. And to ensure that it doesn't become a matter of everyone's talking, the BCCI even decided not to reveal the name of the player who has been involved in the same. Now the board will be looking forward to the other issues, as the Anti-corruption unit aims to solve them as soon as possible.
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