Abhimanyu Ravindra Pal Singh Chauhan
all rounder
|Full name:
|Abhimanyu Ravindra Pal Singh Chauhan
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|47
|12
|10
|Innings
|48
|10
|6
|Overs
|354.3
|54.0
|12.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|82
|1
|0
|Runs
|954
|308
|104
|Wickets
|23
|8
|5
|Avg
|41.47
|38.5
|20.8
|SR
|92.47
|40.5
|14.4
|Eco
|2.69
|5.7
|8.66
|BB
|3
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|47
|12
|10
|Innings
|77
|12
|8
|Not outs
|4
|3
|1
|Runs
|1924
|329
|129
|Balls Faced
|4533
|462
|140
|Avg
|26.35
|36.55
|18.42
|SR
|42.44
|71.21
|92.14
|Fours
|251
|29
|10
|Fifties
|7
|3
|1
|Sixies
|11
|3
|1
|Highest
|123
|90
|56
|Hundreds
|6
|0
|0