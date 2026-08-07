Abhimanyu Ravindra Pal Singh Chauhan

Abhimanyu Ravindra Pal Singh Chauhan

all rounder

Full name:Abhimanyu Ravindra Pal Singh Chauhan
Nationality:India

Teams

2023 Teams

Chhattisgarh Cc

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches471210
Innings48106
Overs354.354.012.0
Balls---
Maidens8210
Runs954308104
Wickets2385
Avg41.4738.520.8
SR92.4740.514.4
Eco2.695.78.66
BB333
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches471210
Innings77128
Not outs431
Runs1924329129
Balls Faced4533462140
Avg26.3536.5518.42
SR42.4471.2192.14
Fours2512910
Fifties731
Sixies1131
Highest1239056
Hundreds600