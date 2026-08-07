Achintha Warnakulasuriya
all rounder
|Full name:
|Achintha Warnakulasuriya
|Nationality:
|Italy
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|3
|3
|Innings
|3
|3
|Overs
|6.2
|6.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|50
|50
|Wickets
|1
|1
|Avg
|50
|50
|SR
|38
|38
|Eco
|7.89
|7.89
|BB
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|3
|3
|Innings
|0
|0
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Balls Faced
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|0
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0