Achintha Warnakulasuriya

Achintha Warnakulasuriya

all rounder

Full name:Achintha Warnakulasuriya
Nationality:Italy

Teams

2023 Teams

Kent Lanka

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches33
Innings33
Overs6.26.2
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs5050
Wickets11
Avg5050
SR3838
Eco7.897.89
BB11
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches33
Innings00
Not outs00
Runs00
Balls Faced00
Avg00
SR00
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest00
Hundreds00

Another Players

Nimantha, Varnakulasuriya Francis

Nimantha, Varnakulasuriya Francis

Tikiriyadura, Danushka

Tikiriyadura, Danushka

De Silva, Imalka

De Silva, Imalka

Silva, Ashain Jeewaka De

Silva, Ashain Jeewaka De

Perera, Colombo Maha Patabandige Rangana

Perera, Colombo Maha Patabandige Rangana

Nimesh, Weerasinghe Jayawardena Hettia Risal Samaru

Nimesh, Weerasinghe Jayawardena Hettia Risal Samaru

Kanageshwaram, Murugaiya

Kanageshwaram, Murugaiya

Jayamanna, Jayamanna Mohottilage Mithun Buwaneka

Jayamanna, Jayamanna Mohottilage Mithun Buwaneka

Fernando, Shayan Nimahara

Fernando, Shayan Nimahara

Fernando, Nicolo

Fernando, Nicolo