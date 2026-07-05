Ahmed Khan
all rounder
|Full name:
|Ahmed Khan
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|4
|Innings
|1
|2
|Overs
|4.0
|2.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|20
|22
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|5
|11
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|4
|Innings
|1
|2
|Not outs
|0
|1
|Runs
|44
|26
|Balls Faced
|60
|11
|Avg
|44
|26
|SR
|73.33
|236.36
|Fours
|6
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|2
|Highest
|44
|25
|Hundreds
|0
|0