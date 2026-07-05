Ahmed Khan

Ahmed Khan

all rounder

Full name:Ahmed Khan
Nationality:Pakistan

Teams

2026 Teams

Abbottabad Region

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches14
Innings12
Overs4.02.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs2022
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco511
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches14
Innings12
Not outs01
Runs4426
Balls Faced6011
Avg4426
SR73.33236.36
Fours62
Fifties00
Sixies12
Highest4425
Hundreds00

Another Players

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Naz, Adil

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