Akeira Kay Peters
bowler
|Full name:
|Akeira Kay Peters
|Nationality:
|Grenada
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|left arm medium
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|Matches
|6
|7
|Innings
|4
|5
|Overs
|14.0
|9.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|71
|68
|Wickets
|1
|2
|Avg
|71
|34
|SR
|84
|27
|Eco
|5.07
|7.55
|BB
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|Matches
|6
|7
|Innings
|5
|3
|Not outs
|0
|2
|Runs
|6
|7
|Balls Faced
|31
|16
|Avg
|1.2
|7
|SR
|19.35
|43.75
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|4
|4
|Hundreds
|0
|0