Akeira Kay Peters

Akeira Kay Peters

bowler

Full name:Akeira Kay Peters
Nationality:Grenada
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:left arm medium

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20i
Matches67
Innings45
Overs14.09.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs7168
Wickets12
Avg7134
SR8427
Eco5.077.55
BB11
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueOdiT20i
Matches67
Innings53
Not outs02
Runs67
Balls Faced3116
Avg1.27
SR19.3543.75
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest44
Hundreds00